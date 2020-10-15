Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced a contract signing, the final Heritage Cup first-round match and more for next week’s NXT UK. Next week’s episode will feature the contract signing for Ilja Dragunov’s NXT UK Championship match against WALTER, with the match set to take place on the October 28th episode.

Also set for the show are:

* Heritage Cup Tournament Match: Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams

* Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith

NXT UK airs next Thursday on WWE Network.