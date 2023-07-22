Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a contract signing and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Smackdown that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will sign the contract for their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam on Monday’s show. In addition, Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar after Lesnar attacked him on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network, is:

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

If Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus

* Drew McIntyre and Gunther go face-to-face

* Logan Paul returns and responds to Ricochet

* Contract signing for Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed