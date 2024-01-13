wrestling / News

Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-19-24

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Smackdown, incluing a contract signing for the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble. The following matches were announced on Friday for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Contract signing for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble
* Logan Paul appears on Kevin Owens’ KO Show

