Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Smackdown, incluing a contract signing for the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble. The following matches were announced on Friday for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Contract signing for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble
* Logan Paul appears on Kevin Owens’ KO Show
