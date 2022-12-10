Contract Signing Reportedly Set For WWE Smackdown

A new report says that a contract signing will take place on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday, a contract signing was set between Ricochet and Gunther for their WWE Intercontinental Championship match.

Ricochet won the title shot by virtue of his winning the Smackdown World Cup. WWE has yet to announce the segment for tonight’s show. Officially announced for the episode are:

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch

* Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration