wrestling / News
Contract Signing Reportedly Set For WWE Smackdown
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
A new report says that a contract signing will take place on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday, a contract signing was set between Ricochet and Gunther for their WWE Intercontinental Championship match.
Ricochet won the title shot by virtue of his winning the Smackdown World Cup. WWE has yet to announce the segment for tonight’s show. Officially announced for the episode are:
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch
* Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham