Contract Signing Set For Thursday’s ROH TV

Matt Cardona and Chris Jericho will sign their ROH World Title match contract on this week’s ROH TV. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Cardona and Jericho will sign the contract for their match at ROH Final Battle on Thursday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on HonorClub, is:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Taven

* ROH International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena vs. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz vs. Leyla Hirsch

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MxM Collection

* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes

* Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

* Sons of Texas vs. TBA

* Madison Rayne vs. TBA

* Contract Signing With Matt Cardona and Chris Jericho