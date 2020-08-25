Contract Signing Segment Set For This Week’s Smackdown

Roman Reigns will be on Smackdown, where the contract for his WWE Universal Championship match at Payback will be signed. As previously reported, Reigns will get in the ring with The Fiend and Braun Strowman for a triple threat match with The Fiend’s title on the line. WWE has announced that Reigns will appear on Friday’s show to sign his contract for the match.

Smackdown airs from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on FOX.