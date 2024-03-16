Contract Signing Segment Set For Monday’s WWE Raw

Sami Zayn and Gunther will sign the contract for their WrestleMania match on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday that the two will sign the contract for their Intercontinental Championship match on Monday’s show.

Zayn won the title shot on this week’s Raw in a gauntlet match. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher

* Gunther and Sami Zayn contract signing