wrestling / News
Contract Signing Set For NWA Powerrr Next Month
A NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match contract signing will take place on an episode of NWA Powerrr next month. The NWA announced on Friday that Tyrus and Matt Cardona will have a contract signing on the January 31st show for their upcoming match.
Cardona’s title shot will come at the next NWA PPV, for which specific details have yet to be revealed. Cardona got his title shot by virtue of the fact that he never got a one-on-one rematch for the title after he had to relinquish it earlier this year at NWA Alwayz Ready due to a torn tricep. Tyrus won the title at NWA Hard Times 3 in a match that featured Cardona and then-champion Trevor Murdoch.
🎟 TODAY @ NOON: https://t.co/Xvf0DNb0Yx! @TheMattCardona says he is the real NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ. Even after Hard Times 3’s triple threat saw @PlanetTyrus crowned winner Matt proclaimed: I’ve never been pinned to lose the 10 lbs of Gold! The match will be made official! pic.twitter.com/Rl9WXYbmJh
— NWA (@nwa) December 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation