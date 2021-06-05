wrestling / News
Contract Signing Set For Monday’s WWE Raw
June 4, 2021
WWE has a contract signing set for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on this week’s Smackdown that Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will sign the contract for their Hell in a Cell WWE Championship match next Monday.
WWE announced on Monday that Shayna Baszler would confront Alexa Bliss and Lilly after they’ve been messing with her for weeks. The show airs Monday on USA Network.
