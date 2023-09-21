Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a WrestleDream contract signing for next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Swerve Strickland and Adam Page will sign the contract for their match at AEW WrestleDream on October 1st. The Elite and Mogul Embassy will be banned from ringside for the signing.

The segment is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs in Broomfield, Colorado live on TBS.