Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship on next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced that the contract signing will take place on next week’s show after Styles earned the shot by defeating LA Knight on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Friday live on USA Network, is:

* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles sign contract for WWE Backlash match

* The WWE Draft begins

* CM Punk appears