Contract Signing & Seth Rollins Appearance Set For WWE Raw

WWE has announced a contract signing and an appearance by Seth Rollins for this week’s episode of Raw. Adam Pearce announced on Twitter that IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 match, while Rollins will have the mic on the show after he was attacked by Roman Reigns at the end of last week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday on Netflix, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor

* No Holds Barred Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* IYO SKY and Bianca Belair sign their contract for WrestleMania 41

* John Cena appears

* Cody Rhodes appears

* Seth Rollins speaks