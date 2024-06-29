Contract Signing Added To Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a contract signing for Tuesday’s episode of NXT, featuring the four men in the NXT title match at Heatwave. That includes champion Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Je’von Evans and Shawn Spears. Here’s the updated lineup for the episode:

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* New Catch Republic vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave