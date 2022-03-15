Control Your Narrative Announces Four Matches For Dallas Show

Control Your Narrative: Dallas takes place on March 31st, and the company has announced four bouts for the match. The fledgling promotion has announced the following matches for the event, which will be the promotion’s first special to stream live on Pro Wrestling TV:

* EC3 & Adam Scherr vs. Erick Readbeard & Damo

* Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake

* Flip Gordon vs. Dirty Dango

* Killer Kross vs Vincent

Can “the essential character” hold true to his vision as it becomes “mainstream?”⁣⁣⁣

Can Damo find what made him one of Europe’s most ferocious competitors?⁣⁣⁣

What does "Family Values" mean to Adam Scherr and his brother REDBEARD?

A former #worldchampion multiple times over, Austin Aries is on a personal quest. Is it for “redemption?” ⁣⁣⁣

“Forgiveness?” ⁣⁣⁣

Does Aries want to quiet the doubters or prove something to himself? ⁣⁣⁣

