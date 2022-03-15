wrestling / News
Control Your Narrative Announces Four Matches For Dallas Show
Control Your Narrative: Dallas takes place on March 31st, and the company has announced four bouts for the match. The fledgling promotion has announced the following matches for the event, which will be the promotion’s first special to stream live on Pro Wrestling TV:
* EC3 & Adam Scherr vs. Erick Readbeard & Damo
* Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake
* Flip Gordon vs. Dirty Dango
* Killer Kross vs Vincent
Can “the essential character” hold true to his vision as it becomes “mainstream?”
Can Damo find what made him one of Europe’s most ferocious competitors?
What does “Family Values” mean to Adam Scherr and his brother REDBEARD? pic.twitter.com/I5qvGNY6Tb
— ecIII (@therealec3) March 15, 2022
@AustinAries vs @TheWestinBlake
A former #worldchampion multiple times over, Austin Aries is on a personal quest. Is it for “redemption?”
“Forgiveness?”
Does Aries want to quiet the doubters or prove something to himself?
pic.twitter.com/Rz4pVhiEjI
— ecIII (@therealec3) March 15, 2022
Flip Gordon vs @DirtyDangoCurty
Flip doesn’t know what year it is or where “everybody” is. But Flip is here and he is going to give it his best shot.
Opposite Flip is the former ballroom dancer turned #degenerate #scumbag and is looking for an easy score. pic.twitter.com/bD1f2F7Dvm
— ecIII (@therealec3) March 15, 2022
