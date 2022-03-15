wrestling / News

Control Your Narrative Announces Four Matches For Dallas Show

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Control Your Narrative: Dallas Image Credit: Control Your Narrative

Control Your Narrative: Dallas takes place on March 31st, and the company has announced four bouts for the match. The fledgling promotion has announced the following matches for the event, which will be the promotion’s first special to stream live on Pro Wrestling TV:

* EC3 & Adam Scherr vs. Erick Readbeard & Damo
* Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake
* Flip Gordon vs. Dirty Dango
* Killer Kross vs Vincent

