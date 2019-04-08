Cook’s WrestleMania 35 Review  

Hi, hello & welcome to my WrestleMania 35 review! You’ve already heard from most of 411’s other top guns. Can I just say that I want to watch one of these shows with Kevin Pantoja? I feel like that would be the best time ever. Anyway, here I am to deliver one of the final verdicts on 2019’s Showcase of Immortals.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

We hear the dulcet tones of Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness & Aiden English on this match with the champion entering…first! Some people get so mad about that, but we all know it’s the champion’s decision whether they come out first or second. Nese has one of those physiques that makes you jealous, and he’s insisting it’ll be his WrestleMania Moment. Murphy with what looks like the first botch of the evening, but he does work a mean rear chinlock. I don’t remember Murphy having red paint around his eye when he came out, so Nese must have caught him even better with a that first shot than I thought. These friends are not holding back with the strikes on the WrestleMania Kickoff stage. Nese moonsaults Murphy while Murphy straddles the ropes, which I hate slightly less than moves on the apron. I’m also not a fan of the inverted rana, and Nese busts that one out. I did like the various drops Murphy utilized though, they looked solid enough. Like I said, these boys really are throwing the strikes. Nese gets a 2 with the Jigntonic that I was probably supposed to buy into more. He hits a twisting dive to the floor, goes up top & delivers the 450 for another two. The guy can flip and exercise, I will give him that. Murphy will give him Murphy’s Law and get a near-fall because his foot is on the ropes. Murphy elects to put his kneepad down, but Nese germans him, hits the Running Nese & wins the championship? Well, I wasn’t expecting that one. But I don’t watch 205 Live, so what the heck do I know anyway?

Match was solid enough, but didn’t quite kick into that next level that people tell me all the 205 Live matches do. I do like Nese’s combination of hard strikes & funky flips. Still jealous of that eight-pack. **1/2

Women’s Battle Royal

Vic, Percy Watson & Renee Young call this one while Lilian Garcia ring announces. Well, I mean, it’s not like she introduced everybody though. Naomi gets her own entrance since she won last year. Asuka gets her own entrance because production wanted to use that floating mask gimmick they busted out last year. Nikki Cross loses her mind & chases…Maria Kanellis, who ends up being the first elimination. I honestly would not have recognized her without help from the announcers. Candice LeRae & Cross go out thanks to Asuka. Hey, Ember Moon’s still around! Lana has some Wonder Womanesque gear tonight so that’s nice. Naomi goes bye thanks to Ember, who keeps Mandy & Sonya from eliminating her, but Lana gets the job done. Kairi Sane lights Lana up. Mickie James is here & really needs more camera time. Sarah Logan breaks up the Insane Elbow attempt by Sane, making her a heel with me. Lana encounters the Riott Squad, and that goes as you’d expect. Sane finally hits that Insane Elbow, but the Squad takes her out too. Hey, there’s Carmella! There’s Zelina Vega! Where are these people hiding? Dana Brooke is still around somehow and eliminates Ruby, then Liv. Vega goes bye bye thanks to Mandy & Sonya, as does Brooke. They’re left with Mickie, Asuka & Logan. Mickie kicks Mandy out, then Sonya bumps Mickie off the apron. Welp, we think Logan won for a second after dumping Asuka & Sonya, but Carmella emerges from under the ring. Logan tries to survive, but Carmella ends up having a better weekend than Enzo & Cass.

It was a battle royal. It was booked the same way as last year’s, with somebody hiding until everybody else got dumped out. I hope the rest of this show isn’t a re-run. I thought Asuka was going to win since she got jobbed out having an actual match, but it’s not like it matters who wins this. What did Naomi do between WrestleMania 34 & 35? All I remember is Mandy Rose trying to steal her man.

How about Becky Lynch watching old Jerry Lawler clips to learn how to throw a punch? That’s a smart Man right there. That was the first interesting thing I heard from any of the Kickoff Show panelists.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The Raw announcers have this. I wonder if the Revival is 100% heading into this. Dash Wilder might have damaged his hand on that idiot fan’s face Saturday night. Hawkins has lost 269 straight matches, which makes me wonder if Rob Gronkowski joined WWE Creative. Hawkins struggles early, as one would expect, so Ryder tags in. Zack doesn’t fare too much better, and Dash gets a nice pop from the crowd when he tags in. Ryder dives outside like an idiot and the Revival gets to work through some of their team offense before switching to some armbar-related offense. Cole wonders if G.I. Bro will make the Hall of Fame next year, but we all know that Black Snow has to be next in line. Was King Booker inducted with Booker T? I just noticed that Hawkins’ ring attire matches the Jets’ new green, so good for him for being on brand. Nothing worse than having wearing the wrong shade of green. Hawkins finally tags in after Ryder gets beat on for approximately 85 minutes, and he’s going crazy with high impact moves like backslides & O’Connor rolls! Hawkins gets clotheslined though, so he has to tag out. Ryder & Wilder do the old vertical suplex over the ropes to the floor gimmick, then Hawkins tags in to cover Dawson for 2. Ryder taken out on the floor, then Hawkins gets his brain busted there. They get back into the ring, but somehow Hawkins manages to roll Wilder up for the three count! We’ve had two titles change hands and we’re not even 90 minutes into this thing.

Not a whole lot to this one other than ending the “legendary” streak of Curt Hawkins. You can’t tell me that 269 was an accident either. Revival had some fine offense, but the comeback was just kinda there. **

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tom Phillips, Saxton & English on the call here. The Weekend Update guys get their own entrance, with the white guy wearing an Odell Beckham Browns jersey to get some heat. Matt & Jeff Hardy get an entrance with Big Money Matt wearing a classic shiny Hardys shirt like its 2000. Some of these folks really went crazy on the hair coloring this year, that’s for sure. Lots of green too, I guess nobody likes the Giants. Braun gets an entrance and working shirtless tonight. The SNL guys use the Carmella/Naomi strategy & bail out under the ring. Tyler Breeze? Bo Dallas? I honestly don’t recognize half of these guys. Well that’s Luke Harper, and he’s missing a big chunk of his beard. Braun shoulderblocks the ringpost so he can sell on the outside for awhile. Matt & Jeff dump Rhyno out because he’s the only one they know in the ring. Well, they know Bobby Roode too, but they were a bit more impaired in those days. Andrade eliminates some Lucha House Party guys, then Chad Gable suplexes him a couple of times before getting dumped out. Tucker with the caterpillar to the Ascension, and there they go. Braun runs back in & cleans some house. I’m not sure some of these guys know Braun is about to hit them, and they are in for a terrible surprise. Like Harper & Ali on a dangerous looking suplex to the floor assisted by a Strowman boot. That did not look fun. We’re down to Braun & the Hardys, and the SNL guys of course. Shades of the previous battle royal! They try to help Matt & Jeff eliminate Braun, but that doesn’t work. The white guy tries to reason with Braun & brings a therapist into the ring. That goes as you’d expect. The white guy tells the black guy to “get him”, and Braun gets him. Braun misses a boot on the white guy in the corner and teases going out, but not so much. White boy gets chucked onto some random Superstars & Braun wins.

Well, the right guy won, as Braun’s one of the few guys that can lift the trophy.

Yolanda Adams sings America the Beautiful, and we get the world’s longest flyover followed by the world’s longest WrestleMania intro video. It’s well-produced, but I’m one of those old people that prefers Vince McMahon screaming the main eventers’ names at the top of his lungs followed by WRESTLEMANIA! Eh, different strokes.

We start with the Host of WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss! She says she can snap her fingers & create a WrestleMania Moment, so she snaps her fingers & Hulk Hogan comes out. We really have lowered our standard for WrestleMania Moments, haven’t we? She’s certainly his type. He’s happy to be in the MetLife Center surrounded by Hulkamaniacs. So that happened.

Paul Heyman heads on down to the ring after Hogan quits yapping, and when I think of Real Americans I, for one, think of Paul Heyman. He says if his client isn’t on last, he’s not sitting around all night to wait. He’ll do his match, then go to Las Vegas, where he is ultimately appreciated.

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Two straight years of curtain-jerking for Rollins…Rollins won last year, so this could work out well for him. Lesnar attacks Rollins before he enters the ring, hitting an F-5 on the floor & generally tossing him around ringside. The bell hasn’t rung yet, so apparently it’s more than ok to do these things. You’d think security or referees or somebody would break it up in that instance, but I’m putting too much thought into this. That poor German announcer just got mauled by Rollins’ body. Talk about unsafe working conditions. Do those guys get health care? Oh hell, he’s German, they’ve got that figured out over there. The bell finally rings after several minutes of BROCK SMASH, and now we go to Suplex City, Parts Unknown. Rollins has a large bruise on his back that can’t feel good. Rollins gets out of the F-5 & knocks the ref out of the ring, low blows Lesnar and kicks the man in the face. Stomp! Gonna need a couple more of those methinks. Hey, I was right. Three stomps gets a three count! Guess UFC had more money on the table.

That was a fun little match. More importantly, we have a full-time Universal Champion again. I’m one of those people that likes that sort of thing. Rollins’ first run on top as bad guy champ was one of those things that was critically acclaimed but didn’t do well at the box office. Will it go better this time? One way to find out. This wasn’t a workrate classic but I enjoyed it. ***

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Jerry Lawler joins Phillips & Graves on commentary. He’s called countless Orton matches and worked on countless random indy shows with Styles. I’m surprised that one German announcer is still on the call after nearly getting murdered. Lawler is all over Orton’s jock tonight as Randy gains an early methodical advantage. AJ does get random spurts of offense but it’s the Randy Orton Show early. And later, honestly. Both men run into some leg issues, and AJ is the first to capitalize by locking in the Calf Crusher. That doesn’t last, but Styles starts running through his springboard moves. Orton comes back and uses his father’s superplex for a nearfall. And Jerry said Randy’s father never helped him. Some lights get turned off and the audience goes crazy. Well, I think it just went back on. I think the light operator is just screwing with the audience at this point. Styles kicks out of the first RKO, and I wonder if enough time has passed to make Jerry Lawler heart attack jokes or not. He’d probably say yes. So maybe one from the top rope would work, but AJ’s not silly enough to let something like that happen. He mounts the ropes, Orton attempts another RKO, but Styles snaps his neck on the ropes & hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the 1-2-3! Too bad most of the crowd couldn’t see it, as I think they may have enjoyed it.

That felt more like the opening match in a series than the culmination of anything. Expect these guys to be meeting again, which makes sense because they’re both in that “perennial contender that doesn’t need a title” spot. Seemed like it was missing a little something, and not just a crowd. I expected a bit more here, maybe we’ll see it at some point. **1/2

The Sexy Southern Belle Lacey Evans walks the WrestleMania stage. OK.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Usos vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

I tend to be apathetic towards 4-way tag team matches, so the thing I was most looking forward to was Black’s WrestleMania entrance. Not to be that guy…but his Takeover entrance was better. The Usos really don’t want me to tell them apart based off their ring attire. As you would expect, there’s frequent tags and not enough time for anything to settle. Ricochet excells in formats like that, and Cesaro swings him while Sheamus beats on Rusev & Nakamura’s chest. Some for Jey Uso & Black too. Hope somebody’s counting those rotations, it may have been a record. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter afterward, which gets broken up. I’m not sure why Rusev feels the need to tell us who he is. He’s one of the few guys on the show wearing his traditional attire, or something close enough. TOWER OF DOOM SPOT! Ricochet rolled through it. I’m not sure what Rusev & Nakamura are supposed to be selling at the bottom. The strength it took to send 6 men off the ropes? Sure, let’s go with that. Ricochet hits the 630 on Sheamus and everybody breaks up the three count. We’re all trading major strikes now. Sheamus celebrated too long and got to eat some Uso superkicks. The Double Uce finishes Sheamus off.

This was a ton of spots with not a lick of story, which is exactly what you’re looking for out of a Fatal 4-way tag team match. Cesaro’s never-ending swing made it mostly worthwhile. ***

Here’s the Hall of Fame Class of 2019! I don’t care what you guys think about Torrie Wilson going in, nobody’s rocking the green like she is tonight. How dare they cut away right when Shawn & Bret were going to interact.

Falls Count Anywhere: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

They have a big graphic of that stupid World Cup during Shane’s entrance. It’s like they think we care about those overseas shows. Dang, dig Greg Hamilton’s suit as he introduces Shane as the best in the world several times. Mr. Mizanin has scored front-row seats to another WWE PPV event. Where the heck does his money come from? Shane dominating early with some heavy strikes & vicious kicks. Aw damn look at that back elbow. Shane tosses Miz into the ringpost and lands some big stomps on the floor. He clears the announce table and levels the Miz with a monitor. Now Shane heads up to the high-rent district…but here’s Mr. Mizanin! He takes his zip-up hoodie off and stands between Shane & Miz! Time for George to get in the ring and protect his son! This doesn’t seem well-thought out, but George looks ready to go! Shane adjusts George’s fighting stance for him, then stomps him down in the corner! Here comes Miz with fists of fury and the camera operators are having seizures! Good God things are falling apart here. Miz goes to check on George, who probably needs some assistance. There’s the trainers, and Miz jumps on Shane in the crowd. They ram each other into one of the large support structures, and Shane DDTs Miz on a platform for a two count. Miz finds a chair to beat Shane with as they walk by an Oliver 3:16 sign. Now they’re tearing apart the international announce area before the announcers get to be introduced. That’s just rude. Shane getting tossed through tables & taking bumps off of golf carts. I’m telling ya, the guy wants to die in his father’s ring. Or in his football stadium for the night, either way. The Skull-Crushing Finale on the elevated platform next to the camera gets a two count. There are things there for Shane to climb, so he’s going up. I’m sure this won’t end poorly. Is that the hard cam? Shane begs for mercy & doesn’t get any. This looks pretty high up, and Miz does a damn superplex off of it. As it turns out, Shane happens to be covering Miz, and the Best in the World reigns supreme! I feel like Miz lost about 50 IQ points when he turned face.

Pretty much what you would have expected out of that one. A crazy bump to end it, some plunder & activity around the stadium. It was fun enough, even if Miz looks like a blithering idiot. Eh, he’s from Cleveland, what else is new? **1/2

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs. The Iiconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya

Paige joins Renee & Cole for this one, where it happens to be Boss Time. Some of those Bayley Buddies aren’t faring too well in the open air environment. Hope that’s not a bad sign, along with Sasha’s mean mug. Apparently Bret Hart is going to be an honorary Diva of Doom tonight. Lots of pre-match touching between the various tag partners. I’m not complaining, I’m just saying I never saw Hawk whisper into Animal’s ear the way Billie might whisper to Peyton. That chemistry might be helping the Iiconics early on here. Bayley & Sasha figured out how to do that one move from a couple of weeks ago, so that’s good. Beth tags in to eat some offense from Bayley & then Billie. Michael Cole speculating that people in Melbourne are eating breakfast at 11 AM says a lot about his nocturnal habits. What is he, a college student? Hart Attack gets a two on Billie. Beth gets locked into a Bank Statement, but she works out of it. Nattie comes in to put Boss & Hug in a Sharpshooter. I was kind of wondering what happened to Nia & Tamina, and here they come. Beth gets double headbutted. The Iiconics get Samoan Dropped, and Boss & Hug are about to get splashed. Fortunately for Sasha, Beth knocks Nia off the top before she can put a hole in the ring. A frog splash by Sasha gets two. Paige pointing out that Peyton was also inspired by Eddie is some good info. Weird when color commentators have that these days. Beth hits the Glam Slam off the top on Bayley, but Peyton throws her out of the ring! Billie covers, and we have new tag champs!

Better than I expected, to be honest. Billie & Peyton have had their ups & downs in the ring, but have been tremendous characters for awhile and deserve to have more to do. Their promos & mannerisms more than make up for any other shortcomings.The only downside? We might have to put up with some more Bayley/Sasha will they/won’t they drama. Some decent spots here. **1/2

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Wouldn’t it be funny if on a night of title changes, this wasn’t one of the ones that happened? Big E has a package wrapped up for Kofi outside the ring that they’ll open after the match. I could see pretty much anything happening here. Short win for either, long win for either, double countout, double disqualification, no contest, all sorts of stuff. Kofi does a big dive outside, and we see many of the good guy SmackDown superstars watching backstage. Bryan reacts with a surfboard, but Kofi fights back…up until he bounces off the announce table after coming off the top rope. Bryan shifts into the dominant role with a waistlock. Nothing fancy from Bryan, but more unusual than the dreaded rear chinlock that dominantes most resthold work. Kofi tries the double knees, but Bryan reverses & locks in a Liontamer, then the traditional Boston Crab. Bryan tries the back superplex, but Kofi finally knocks him off the top after a struggle. Shadows Over Hell gets two! Yay Boo strikes, a failed Trouble in Paradise leads to a couple of rollups. Both men are looking to end this now. Bryan takes Kofi down in the corner, then does the Yes hand motions…running knee misses, a rollup gets two, SOS gets 2 then Bryan tries to lock in the LeBell Lock! Kofi grazes the rope with his feet, which makes me yearn for the days when the referee would knock the limb off the rope just to make sure the wrestler could put it back there. No Kicks! Kofi stands up & takes the kicks like a man, egging Bryan on. They trade kicks! Kofi with a reverse vertical suplex for two! I don’t think I’ve ever seen him use that. Rowan seems troubled and gets in Kofi’s way on the floor. Xavier & Big E get flattened, but come back for a Midnight Hour on Rowan on the floor! Now it is time…Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise, Bryan hits the running knee but only gets two! Aw shit dawg, it just ain’t your night. Bryan needs to dig into his bag of tricks, and he does some repeated stomps to Kofi’s head while holding his hands, before locking in the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Kofi fights out since it is his night dawg. Kofi mounts, grounds & pounds Bryan. Bryan refuses to let go, and now Kofi kicks his head in. He gets ready for some Trouble in Paradise..he hits it, and we get a three count!

Big E & Xavier reveal the proper WWE Championship belt & present it to Kofi, with side plates already affixed. Kofi’s sons celebrate with their three dads! Big E brings in the mystery box, which has a brand new t-shirt for people to buy! New Day is all about the capitalism.

That was what needed to happen, though I shall miss the hemp belt. As you’d expect from a Bryan PPV title defense, it was a well-worked match that told a story. I don’t see Kofi’s title reign lasting very long, but it’s good to see it go down. Don’t we all love happy endings? ****1/2

GOOD NIGHT EVER-oh wait there’s more.

Alexa talks to the SNL guys. Doctor Hall & Doctor Nash are here to treat their injuries. What a random & delightful cameo.

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Booker T is here for this one with Phillips & Saxton, so that should be fun. Rey hits a DDT, dials up the 619, then gets put into the Coquina Clutch…and Rey gets choked out in near record time! Well damn. Joe is not a man to be trifled with. Rey’s apparently banged up anyway, so this was a way to get him out there and get a payday. Good for him. He also got to dress up like Mysterio since somehow he hadn’t done that yet.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

I wonder how much money WWE spends every year on pyro for Roman’s WrestleMania entrance. It’s gotta six figures, right? I haven’t purchased fireworks recently. Roman gets off to a lukewarm start as McIntyre takes the lead. This is different from every other Roman match I’ve ever seen in that the fans are quiet. Typically they’re booing or cheering or making some kind of noise, but not tonight. Part of it is they’re still spent from KofiMania, but I also don’t think there’s a lot of urgency in this match. Drew does pull out some nice moves here and there, and some fun trash talk. Though I don’t think Drew can claim to having broken Roman’s brothers when Seth Rollins is Universal Champion. It’s very evenly matched, even when Roman starts to go for it. Eventually, Roman hits the Superman Punch followed by the spear for the three count.

Definitely felt like something was missing here. Even with Drew taking most of the match there was very little drama over where it was going. We won’t remember anything about this in the years ahead, heck, I barely remember anything about it while writing this. Nothing against Roman or Drew, sometimes there are just nights like this.**

It’s concert time with Elias! And Elias, and Elias. I feel like we could be using cloning technology on more useful things, but maybe not. Just before Elias can get the main portion of his concert started, we see footage of the 1932 World Series. Specifically, Babe Ruth calling his shot. I have no idea what that has to do with Thuganomics, but here comes the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena! Babe Ruth throwback, chain with lock on it, jean shorts and all! He’s out here dropping rhymes like it’s 2002, talking about heel turns and dissing his own movies! Got some graphics up on the screen of Elias looking like a dog too. No AA today, but Elias is about to get the FU! WORD LIFE. Was that the best John Cena WrestleMania Moment? It’s certainly one of the most well-received.

No Holds Barred: Triple H vs. Batista

Shawn Michaels joins Cole & Graves on commentary, and Batista shows up in an SUV. HE TRIPS STEPPING OVER THE MIDDLE ROPE INTO THE RING! First we had Bootista, then Bluetista, now Botchtista! Don’t get me wrong, I love Big Dave, but that’s good stuff right there. Triple H’s father is at ringside, and now we know where he got his nose from. Triple H is driven down to the ring, and Michael Cole asks us how cool it is. I’m surprised they didn’t let Stephanie drive. Batista doesn’t waste any time starting the match, but HHH quickly gains the advantage & they head outside. Triple H has found a toolbox! Apparently a chain counts as a tool, as there’s one in there to whip Batista with. There’s also some good ol’ fashioned channel locks for him to squeeze Batista’s fingers with. Don’t try this at home, kids. Now we go to the pliers…but first H hits the man with a chair. Now he takes the pliers & goes after the nose ring of Batista! He got it! One has to wonder who came up with these ideas and how long they’ve been coming up with them. Batista manages to avoid the chained fist of doom and drops Triple H on a couple of announce tables. H must have lost some weight because those things aren’t breaking. Batista dominates the next several minutes, and the fun picks back up when he rams the steps into H’s face. Unfortunately, Batista’s attempted powerbomb off the steps through a table ends with a backdrop by HHH onto that darn non-giving table. Crotchchop followed by a spear by Triple H finally breaks one of the announce tables. The power of DX! H looks under the ring for the one thing he hasn’t used yet, the good ol’ fashioned sledgehammer. Dave spears HHH & avoids sweet daddy sledge for now. Batista opts to use the most dangerous weapon in wrestling but gets blocked. HHH tries himself, but Batista hits the spinebuster. Batista Bomb! Two count! Batista slides the steps into the ring, which backfires when he gets powerbombed onto them. A Pedigree only gets a two count. Sledgehammer shot is blocked & Batista DDTs HHH onto the steps. RVD-style bump on that one. Ric Flair has made his way down to the ring! He hands the sledgehammer to HHH and taunts Dave. HHH with the sledge, Pedigree & 1-2-3!

There were ten very good minutes within a nearly half-hour match. One of these years Triple H will learn he doesn’t need to go out there longer than nearly everybody else on the roster. Maybe. Impressive showing from him & Batista, but there was a lot of dead time there. ***1/2

Ron Simmons shows up and says “DAMN, Alexa looks fine.”. Well, he didn’t say the last part, but you could tell he was thinking it.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

JBL joins Cole & Graves here because of his illustrious history with Kurt Angle. I assume they’ve met backstage at some point. Angle hits a throw early before we get some of that sweet Baron Corbin offense. Angle with repeated Germans after Corbin says hi to the Angle family. Ankle lock fails, a Deep Six nearly gets two. Angle Slam gets two. Takes more than one of those to beat anybody in 2019. More Germans! Angle looks towards the turnbuckle and decides it’s a good time to do a moonsault. It isn’t. It is Angle’s End of Days, and Baron Corbin gets the biggest win of his career.

Good on Angle for going out on his back in the time-honored tradition of the business. I kinda wish they’d chosen anybody else on the roster for Angle to give that win to, but with all the happiness on this show something stupid had to happen. Gonna be interesting when Corbin feuds with Rollins or Kingston over a major title this spring/summer depending on shakeup shenanigans. We know it’s coming. *

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Demon Finn Balor

People were wondering why The Demon didn’t show up for Balor’s Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar. Obviously Demon only works big matches like this one. Lashley, for his part, has some pretty crazy colored contacts in. Demon goes all demonic early, but here comes Lashley with some funky vertical suplexes. Guy’s tip-toeing around like Gorgeous George on those. Demon gets speared off the apron by Lashley, one back in the ring gets a two count. The Demon really wants to power bomb Lashley, and eventually he does! That’s Demon Strength there. The coup de grace finishes it in relatively short order.

One of the criticisms people have had of the Demon character is that the Demon & Finn Balor basically work the same match. He switched it up tonight, acting more frantic and powerbombing a man much larger than him. I dug it. **1/2

Alexa comes out to announce the attendance record (for entertainment purposes). Tons of pyro to celebrate, then R-Truth & Carmella come out for a Dance Break. Carmella said it was supposed to be seven seconds, but it’s tough to dance & count at the same time.

Charlotte enters via helicopter like she’s at the 1985 Bash. That’s gonna be a long walk from outside though.

Winner Take All Match for Raw & SmackDown Women’s Championships: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Joan Jett plays Ronda down to the ring. Ronda & Becky go at it first, and Rousey gets the advantage via strike. Charlotte gets some strikes from Rousey too. Piper’s Pit on the floor to Flair, but everybody’s going crazy right now. Charlotte & Becky exchange strikes mid-ring, then try to use each other’s finishing submission holds. Rousey interjects herself, but ends up falling onto the floor on her shoulder after getting kicked out of a hanging armbar. Charlotte gets Disarmed after trying a moonsault, but then re-introduces her knee to Rousey’s face. Kind of a Natural Selection gets two. More like Unnatural Selection, amirite? Ronda tells Charlotte she chops like a bitch! They both get DDTed by Becky for two counts. Flair Flip in the corner! I don’t think Ric ever got Becksploded off the turnbuckle though. Ronda doesn’t let them rest, she cross-bodies them and double armbars them! Flair & Lynch team up for a powerbomb, and another one, and another one! Charlotte tries to take advantage, but Lynch kicks her out & goes for the Disarmer on Rousey. Ronda’s calling everybody a bitch tonight. Charlotte hits that Spanish Fly off the top & only gets two on Becky. Charlotte leaving boot marks on Rousey’s leg here, that bruise doesn’t look like fun. Shades of Bret Hart with the figure four around the ringpost! Then a figure 8 in the middle of the ring, but the Man breaks that shit up. Charlotte brings a table in, which is fine because there’s no disqualifications in triple threat matches. I feel people don’t take enough advantage of things like that. Rousey tosses Charlotte out and tips the table over because she doesn’t need it! Double spear by Charlotte gets two on both…she should have pinned Ronda first, obviously. Table gets set up in the corner, and of course Charlotte gets driven through it. That’s why I’d never use a table, I’d only end up going through it myself. Rousey vs. Lynch! Big knee by Ronda, she goes for the Piper’s Pit, but it ends up in a crucifix pin where Ronda’s shoulders were down for 2 & 3 but not 1. Well damn, that was going so well too. Becky Lynch is Champion of the Universe & the undisputed Man!

I’m in the “finish wasn’t a botch” camp, but it sure was a poopy finish that didn’t do much for Becky either way. It would have been much more satisfying for Lynch to pin somebody on an actual three count or make them submit. But I don’t get asked my opinion on these things. Up until that point, this match was delivering and earning the WrestleMania main event status. ***3/4

No music video to end? Guess that’s what happens when you run seven & a half hours!