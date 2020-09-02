Hello friends! I’ll be covering the next two weeks of AEW Dark while NXT is doing the whole Super Tuesday thing. To be honest, I haven’t really kept up with Dark lately, so there will be some characters here that I’m not completely familiar with. Bear with me.

I noticed the conversation in the comment section regarding last week’s episode, and I can see both sides of the argument. Certainly, it’s a good thing that AEW is giving all of these people work during a time where there isn’t much wrestling work to be had. I appreciate that. As a long time show reviewer though, I do see where Kevin’s coming from. I had to give up reviewing WWE PPV events after they started regularly going six or seven hours including the Kickoff Show, which reviewers aren’t allowed to skip over because people will complain about it. It was too much, especially since by the time the show ended I would get like four hours of sleep before getting up for work. Of course, now that they’re shorter my work schedule has changed and I can’t review them anyway. Such is life.

I can review this, at least for the next two weeks! So let’s hook em up!

Cook’s AEW Dark Review 9.1.20

The returning Excalibur welcomes us to a gargantuan episode of AEW Dark. He is joined by Taz.

Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) (11-2 Singles in 2020) vs. Eddie Taurus (Making AEW Debut): Taurus has brass knuckles on his tron video, which tells me he’s not exactly all about fair play. He’s not wearing a freaking black glove on his left hand like Spears is though. Spears wins the mat wrestling exchange, not much of a surprise there. Taurus comes back with an arm drag, Spears seems impressed and shakes the man’s hand. Taurus has the power edge but Spears has the intelligence edge, catching Taurus with a cheap shot, stomping him down and tossing him outside. Spears dominates for a minute, but Taurus fights back. That doesn’t last long. C-4 death valley driver and that is all she wrote.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Match Rating: N/A

Spears making quick work of the newcomer here, not even enough for a proper star rating. Tully isn’t paying the guy by the hour. Tully is handing Shawn a little metal slug to slide in his glove, and Spears mounts Taurus & knocks him out. Completely unnecessary!

Santana & Ortiz (9-6) vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin (Making AEW Tag Team Debut): Well these two are something. Faboo is rocking a 1995 Lionheart Chris Jericho starter kit, while Ryzin looks like every e-fed character I ever feuded with. My fed was full of D&D nerds, what can I say? Wacky son of a bitches, Taz calls them. Santana & Ortiz might be 9-6, but their strength of schedule rates among the best. Santana & Ryzin start out with some of that wrestling stuff. Ryzin with a nice elbow, but Santana kicks him down and we’ve got Three Amigos in the house. Ortiz comes in with a gutwrench suplex, Ryzin does manage to fight his way over the corner and tag Faboo in. Nice headstand in the corner, some token offense before Ortiz clubs the man down. Big spin bump off the clothesline. Ryzin off the apron, Santana with the dive, Ortiz sitout powerbombs Andre, Santana with a nice little kick for good measure to ensure the three count.

Winners: Santana & Ortiz

Star Rating: N/A

-That Santana & Ortiz theme is what the kids call a banger, and Faboo & Ryzin got banged there. Santana grabs the mike, and has to laugh because Best Friends caught them sleeping last week. They like that fight because it’ll feel better when they send them home to their moms. Ortiz insinuates he’s had relations with Trent’s mom, I’m sure Trent will be pleased to hear that.

-Mimosa Mayhem All Out commercial

Allie (w/ QT Marshall) (6-1) vs. Cassandra Golden (0-2): I’m told Cassandra has a great combination of speed & power. QT’s lack of speed in taking Allie’s jacket off draws her ire. I, for one, would be quick to remove her jacket, but that’s neither here nor there. Allie with the first rollup. Golden misses a shot in the corner, Allie does not. Swinging neckbreaker leaves Golden propped up on the corner, Allie with a sliding elbow! She blows off the kiss attempt from QT on the outside, then has him raise her up to the ring apron. This gives Cassandra enough time to get a punch blocked. Clothesline by Allie, knees, Golden finally with some offense via sidewalk slam! Umaga buttsmash in the corner! Allie kicking out at one, but Golden locks in that chinlock. Allie fights out, raised onto the shoulders, Allie elbows out, then a series of strikes sending Golden down. More knees, followed by the Dustin Rhodes bulldog! Allie yells for Golden to get up, blows the kiss to QT and hits Down the Rabbit Hole for three.

Winner:Allie

Star Rating: *1/2

-They got a little more time and Allie showed some good character work to give us our first star rating of the night! I still have no idea what’s going on with her & Brandi though.

-Dasha tries to get some words with Santana & Ortiz, after they blow her off, Best Friends attack! Dasha calls for help.

Frankie Kazarian (21-14) vs. Angelico (3-4): Now this should be some good stuff with two solid veterans. Some showing of mat wrestling skills to start. Angelico can do that too, which I don’t remember seeing much of in his previous feds. It’s definitely working though. Frankie with a series of near-falls. Angelico begs off in the corner, then sucker-punches Kazarian and takes the advantage. Angelico with an Indian deathlock into an octopus hold, into another leglock. Kazarian gets back up, another rollup, Angelico with the back elbow, and back to the mat with a leg submission. Kazarian fights back, flying forearm, chop, dropkick, slam, slingshot legdrop gets 2. Angelico with a kick, inside cradle gets 2. Kick to Kazarian’s back in the corner. Angelico goes for Splash Mountain, Kazarian slips out, hits a reverse DDT and gets the three count!

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Match Rating: **1/2

– I liked that! It’s like somebody heard that Angelico trained with Negro Navarro and told him to do a bunch of that mat stuff he learned back in the day for this match. Usually the dude just flies around, so this was a nice change of pace.

– Tony Schiavone is here to talk to Brandi Rhodes! Brandi is of course accompanied by Lil’ Bran Bran. Tony wants to talk about the attack by Dark Order on Cody & Brandi. Brandi is not happy that a trainee from the Nightmare Factory decided to choke her while her back was turned. Anna’s pretty, but Brandi’s been pretty a long time. It don’t mean shit anymore. You need intelligence, and she doesn’t seem to have that. Anna is bold. Brandi tells her to bring it on. She’ll send Anna’s pretty little ass back to the Nightmare Factory where it belongs.

Billy & Austin Gunn (5-0) vs. Donnie Primetime & Ryan Rembrandt (Making AEW Tag Team Debut): The announcers speculate that Donnie has a Joey Janela starter kit, but I think 411 told me there’s more of a relationship there? Austin got his start in AEW holding gum for wrestlers according to Excalibur. Gum Club. Rembrandt isn’t exactly painting masterpieces against Austin & Billy so far. Nice little double team, a catapult into a flying clothesline. Rembrandt fights back, series of elbow drops on Austin. Tag to Primetime, who gets some offense for a second before a running back elbow. Tag to Billy, he hits a couple of power moves, Austin back in, hits a hip toss into a neckbreaker for the three count!

Winner: Billy & Austin Gunn

Match Rating: *

– Nice little finisher for Austin, called the Quickdraw by Taz. Billy tells the camera that they’re 6-0 and maybe somebody should take notice.

Abadon (4-1) vs. Dani Jordyn (0-4): Dani is the “Real Mean Girl”, as opposed to the fake mean girl, and she has a pretty accurate drawing of Abadon in her Burn Book. I gotta say, the Burn Book gimmick has legs. This Abadon character scares the heck out of me, and I am a fearless man. Abadon’s scream keeps Dani from tying up. Into the corner, Dani lands some strikes, whip, big slap, and Abadon’s had about enough of that. Big clothesline. Abadon goes after Dani’s knee brace, which doesn’t seem proper. Seems mean, in fact! Abadon rams the knee into the mat a couple of times, and works the leg over in the corner. Jordyn can’t even run across the ring after being whipped. Abadon mocks Dani, but gets kicked off a leglock attempt. Dani with a clothesline, but Abadon does the Undertaker situp , then KneeDT’s Dani! One more time! Jordyn rolls onto the apron, Abadon trips her face first onto THE HARDEST PART OF THE RING. Leglock combined with Abadon punching away on the knee gives the Living Dead Girl the win.

Winner: Abadon

Match Rating: **

– Pretty good leg work by Abadon here, definitely different from what we’ve seen her do before. She’s definitely got something that can take her high in AEW’s women’s division. I liked Dani here too, thought she did a great job selling. Not sure if she was a better face in the match or heel before the match though, she’ll probably have to pick one at some point.

Ricky Starks (5-1) vs. Tony Donati (0-4): Interesting theme music for Donati. Speaking of music, Ricky has taken the time to time his corner pose with the music. It’s little things like that why Starks has a bright future in this business. Donati gets a little shine early on, and he’s trying with these nearfalls until Ricky tosses him onto the floor. It’s Starks Season for a reason! Back in the ring, big spear in the corner, dropkick off the turnbuckle into a kip-up, then mocks Darby Allin! Misses in the corner, Donati with a series of clotheslines, even an inside cradle, Starks back on the advantage, hits a sit-out Dominator for the three count!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Match Rating: *

– Really digging Starks’ music. He drops by the announce table to get some coffee & some advice from Taz.

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) (5-3) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali (Making AEW Tag Team Debut): Taz questions Excalibur’s assertion that Cruz is on the verge, considering Cruz has been wrestling for 18 years. Luchasaurus claims to have the best comeback in the business, in a callback to this week’s Being The Elite episode. Cruz mocks the injured Marko Stunt, who’s on crutches thanks to Jake Hager. An attempted arm drag doesn’t work on Luchasaurus, nor does the leap frog. Big throw by Luchasaurus. Tag to Ali, who doesn’t fare much better. Jungle Boy comes in, chops Ali, hits the rana, arm drag & fireman’s carry combination. All kinds of flips & flops here to show off a bit. Kick into a Flatliner gets a two count. Funny vertical suplex by Luchasaurus. At least, I thought it was funny. Jungle Boy knocked off the apron, hot tag to Cruz, which doesn’t go much of anywhere. Kicks by Luchasaurus, tag to Boy, chokeslam, kick, sliding elbow to the back of the head. Ali isn’t the legal man, so they put Cruz away with a nice doubleteam move. Tombstone hold thrown into a cutter?

Winner: Jurassic Express

Match Rating: *1/4

– I’m just wondering if these guys ever watched a babyface tag team squash match. When was the last time a heel team in a squash got a hot tag? Kinda weird psychology there.

Anna Jay (1-4) vs. Red Velvet (0-4): Red comes to us straight out of your momma’s kitchen, stirring it up with stirring hand motions! Not sure what she’s stirring, but I’m not hating on it. The Dark Order joins Anna on the ramp, but as usual leaves pre-match since they’re gentlemen. Leg lariat early by Red, who gets the early advantage on the Star of the Show. Nice boot choke in the corner! Elbowdrop gets 2. Kitchen sink knee by Jay, who mounts Velvet. Punches, choking, the usual thing. Big kicks in the corner. Vertical suplex, and Anna holds on for a minute, decides not to, flipping snap mare by Jay. Velvet fights back, knee strike to the back while Jay’s propped on the ropes gets 2. Big shot by Jay, kick sends Velvet down. Clothesline on the floor, then she sends Velvet into the barricade. Back into the ring, two curb stomps to Velvet, then the rear naked choke finishes it! She used it on Brandi during that beatdown a couple of weeks ago, so that looks to be her finisher now.

Winner: Anna Jay

Match Rating: *1/4

– I see a lot of potential in both these ladies, but they need some work to get there. That’s what matches like this are for. Part of the process.

Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) (10-6) vs. Shawn Dean (0-8): Penelope carries the sign plugging Kip’s Twitch channel & the crop top. Kip starts the match in his crop top & sunglasses, especially offensive since it’s now dark at Daily’s Place. He’s dominating early on, but Captain Dean fights back, a dropkick knocks the sunglasses off. Penelope seems worried. Poke to the eye puts Kip back on the offensive. Taz notices Kip has no abs so he’s not sure why he’s wearing the crop top. Kip pauses to talk to the camera about Frankie Kazarian and Dean takes advantage for a second before eating some knee. A PK is wide, according to Paul Turner. Dean with a German suplex & a series of clotheslines. Layin’ the SmackDown DDT gets two! Sabian fights back, strikes, places Dean’s feet on the top rope for the Ego Trip and the three count.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Match Rating: *1/2

– Kip tells the camera wants better competition. Penelope looks like she hears this constantly from him.

The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) (0-11) vs. Private Party (6-6): Can Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon finally break the streak? Cutler & Avalon get off to a good start with a series of doubleteam moves on Marq Quen. Avalon with some more offense, but things quickly fall apart as one would expect. Tag to Isiah Kassidy (who really needs a different last name in this fed, let’s be honest), and they send the Initiative outside to huddle. Cutler gets double teamed, and I’ll be honest, Private Party doubleteams are too quick for me to call. Too quick to register with most people too, I’d say. Cutler finally gets that tag, a springboard crossbody & dropkick by Avalon. Big clothesline, tope suicida onto Quen! Slam on Kassidy, split legged moonsault gets 2. Quen tags in, moonsault onto both, Fosbury Flop, Bates tries a rana, Kassidy cartwheels out of it, heads back into the ring, gets knocked down. Cutler with a 450 on Kassidy, but apparently Quen is the legal man and he rolls Cutler up for the three count!

Winner: Private Party

Match Rating: **

– The Dynamite main event felt rushed too, so that’s two straight shows where the last match felt like 10 pounds of stuff crammed into a 5 pound bag. Private Party gets the win heading into their match on Dynamite.

– Peter Avalon has had about enough of this, and clotheslines Brandon Cutler! He gets the d20 and clubs Cutler in the head! Excalibur says we’ve seen the Initiative come apart on Dark, and Taz has a response I agree with 100%: “Good! They never won!”