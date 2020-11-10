Cook’s ROH TV Review 11.9.20  

Hey kids! This is going to be one of ROH’s most important television episodes in recent memory for one simple reason: Where do they go after the Pure Wrestling Tournament? As it turns out, we’re not quite done with the Pure stuff, as the two alternates in the tournament are going at it with honor & contender-ship standing on the line. We’ve also got a former ROH Champion wrestling a former member of Villain Enterprises looking to make his mark on his own. Let’s hook ’em up!

Cook’s ROH Review 11.9.20

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! The old ROH Championship belt sitting on the desk next to her is a nice touch that is either new or went unnoticed by me prior to now. We go back to last week and the conclusion of the Pure Wrestling Tournament Final. Gresham has comments! He speaks about how one time being the ROH Champion meant you were the best wrestler in the world, and it came with a set of standards to uphold honor & wrestling freedom. Rush has not upheld these standards as ROH Champion. Rush is not the champion this company needs. Gresham says that the Pure Championship should be what the ROH Championship used to be. Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams & the Foundation’s flag bearer appear behind him while he pledges to restore honor & welcomes us to the new era of honor. We are all Ring of Honor strong.

Quinn says that we will continue to see Pure rules matches on a regular basis. Today the Block A & Block B alternates will face off. In the main event, Dalton Castle & Brody King face off to establish themselves as top contenders to the ROH Championship. ROH wants to thank everybody that supported them through the Pure Wrestling Tournament, and Quinn assures us that the quality will only get better from here as they continue to deliver the best pro wrestling on the planet. They innovate, not imitate. Was that on a t-shirt back in the day? Ari Berenstein would know better than I.

Dak Draper says that people call him the Mile High Magnum. He’s from Denver, he’s big, he looks good, and he knows it. Standards were set for him from a young age by his dad. He loves it when people clap for him and talk about how good he is. He has credentials in football & wrestling. WWE approached him after his final college match. Getting a WWE contract should have been the best time of his life, but while he was there he didn’t feel like he was getting better. He moved out West, travelled around and learned from new people. He mowed through the competition in the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament, but hit a low when he lost to Dragon Lee in his first ROH match. He assumed he would make the Pure Wrestling Tournament, instead he was an alternate. He wasn’t happy about it. Brian Johnson was the first guy he met at the ROH Dojo. Really nice guy, seemed like he knew what was going on. Dak’s dad taught him not to judge a man by what he says, but how others treat him. He saw that people respected Brian and looked up to him. You could see that they thought he was lucky to be here. When people look at Draper, they can tell that ROH is lucky to have him. Johnson is jealous of him, but Dak Draper focuses on himself. If you can’t be the star of your own movie, shame on you.

Brian Johnson says that we will call him the Mecca. He’s from Philadelphia, where they throw snowballs at Santa! Since Day 1, he’s loved professional wrestling more than any other bozo out there. He didn’t spend his time on the gridiron, or become an amateur wrestler. He focused on being a great pro wrestler. When he showed up at the ROH Dojo, he wore a stupid robe and called himself Number One like a jackass. He outworked everybody in the Dojo, then Dak Draper showed up. Everybody fell in love with him, and forgot about Brian Johnson. ROH gave Dak everything that he should have had, and Dak still failed. That’s all Brian has done so far in ROH, fail and fail and fail. He’s sick of failing. The Pure rules are made for Dak because Dak can stretch him into a pretzel, but they’re still built around pro wrestling, and Brian is incredible at that. There isn’t a rule that he can’t break, mold or make work. It’s just another match to Dak, but it means the world to Brian. After this match, everybody will know that it’s Mecca vs. Everybody.

Dak came across as being completely full of himself and above it all, while Brian seemed like a jackass. As the late Mark Nulty would have said: “Who do you root for in a match like this?”

Pure Wrestling Rules: Brian Johnson vs. Dak Draper: Johnson seemingly hasn’t shut up since whenever he did his video, he’s still yapping about Draper while he walks to the ring. Bobby Cruise is back with us ring announcing, and Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman are commentating as usual. Draper has the superior record in ROH, along with a 5 inch height advantage & 50 pound weight advantage. Johnson immediately uses a closed fist and is issued a warning! Well, why not? Elbowblock off the second rope by Draper gets 1. Johnson knocks Draper out of the ring & hits a dive! Clothesline gets two. Rope break by Johnson, and just after that, Draper gets his closed fist warning! I don’t even remember seeing one in the tournament, it’s no wonder these guys were only alternates. Crossbody by Draper takes them both outside, and Johnson seems to have tweaked his arm on the landing. He takes his time getting back in the ring, making it in at 17. To be fair, that would have been a 7 count if Todd Sinclair was officiating. Draper places Johnson on the second rope, Johnson jumps off over him, off the ropes, big twirling slam by Draper gets two. Draper on the upper hand now, targeting that injured left arm as we go to commercial. During that break, Draper kept working the arm and delivered a superplex. Johnson coming back now, the double underhook attempt goes nowhere. Baaaaaaack body drop by Draper. Doctor Bomb gets two! Johnson has to use his second rope break on the next pin attempt. Draper’s charge in the corner misses, Johnson sets him up for the Tower of London, which gets two. Draper kicks Johnson away, fancy rollup gets two, Johnson uses the tights on a two count, they go back and forth with pin attempts, Johnson bites Draper’s hand on a waistlock & rolls him up for two! Johnson fights out of Draper’s finish attempt, knocks him down and covers Draper with his feet on the ropes! Does that count as a rope break? The referee says it does, and I gotta agree with him on that one. Shot to Draper’s throat goes undetected, followed up with a funky neckbreaker. Draper uses his first rope break on that one. Johnson mocking Draper now, that doesn’t pay off. Johnson almost punches Draper again, stops himself, which leads to Draper setting up the Magnum KO! That’s it for Johnson.

Winner: Dak Draper (11:03 via pin)

Star Rating: ***

Fun little match there! I’m still not sure which one I’m supposed to like, but they both put on a good show. Lots of potential there. More rule breaking than usual was a nice touch too. The two men do shake hands afterwards. Draper doing more talking after the match than Johnson.

Brody King grew up in a small town outside Los Angeles, where the only things to do were music or drugs. He talks about his music career & how he’s straight edge. He didn’t get into wrestling until he was 27. Stage diving got him ready for diving in wrestling. He’s also used to being ready to be hit. He came into ROH as a singles competitor, got thrown into the tag team scene, which worked out for awhile with PCO. Now, he’s his own man. His goal is for singles gold. He’s never been afraid to go after whoever’s on top. Rush isn’t here now, but Brody will be ready when he is. You never know which Dalton Castle you’ll get. Brody runs down his injury history, and isn’t sure if the same Dalton came back from injury. Dalton looked more like the old, better Dalton Castle in the Pure Wrestling Tournament, and Brody wants to face that version to prove himself against the best.

Dalton Castle wanted to show ROH that he was more dangerous than he was given credit for. He didn’t accomplish his goal, but he made progress. Right now, he wants to figure out what went wrong, and what he needs to correct. Brody is a beast. Beating him isn’t impossible. The overall size concerns him. He’s never been more focused or enraged in his life. Something is changing inside him. He feels scared, confused and angry, which results in rage. We got to see a glimpse of how dangerous Dalton can be, this time he’s peeling back the full curtain.

Brody King vs. Dalton Castle: Brody with a 28-11 overall record in ROH, nothing to sneeze at. He’s also been competing on New Japan Strong, so ring rust won’t be a problem for him. Dalton with some impressive stats of his own, and he sure looks confident heading to the ring. Brody with the six inch height advantage & sixty-seven pound weight advantage, but Dalton has the experience edge. They shake hands and away we go. 35:43 Castle trying to go low on King, but King’s strength advantage is too much for him. Castle evades King in the corner, drops to the floor, tries to get King on the mat and that’s exactly what he does. Going for a choke on the mat, but gets the bodyscissors with rear mount. Knee right between the eyes! Back to the waistlock, Castle still trying to keep King down, but they get back up and Castle gets driven into the corner. Awkward back drop on Castle, King misses in the corner, Castle does not with two running knees, but King answers with a running cross-body! Brody dominating now, Dalton tries to fight back, but the strikes are too much for him to take. Big slam as we see the clock hit 5 minutes at the top of the screen. Near-fall as we go to commercial. King still dominating when we return. The old neck vice, and some elbows to the head. Now some blows to the chest and a near-fall. Castle tries to suplex him, but that doesn’t go well. He does find a DDT, and that might change the momentum. Castle & King exchanging some strikes now, Castle keeps getting on King’s back and keeps getting driven into the corner. Big exploder by Castle, a running knee strike gets two! Castle caught on a charge in the corner, but he slips out of it. German suplex by Castle, then he tries the Bangarang! No way, and King reverses into a piledriver for a two count. Both men slow to get up, Brody up first. They exchange some shots. Castle goes for the choke again, King tumbles them both outside like he’s jumping off a stage or something. Now they fight outside, culminating in a rana on the floor. King dumps Castle over the barricade onto the non-existent fans. Back into the ring, and Brody took way too long to climb the ropes. Castle sets him up, running knee! Spinning bulldog by Castle gets a 2 count! He’s won matches with that before. Both men back up, Brody hits a twisting side slam for two. Exchange of blows, King with a snap German! Big clothesline, followed by the Gonzo Bomb! That’s it!

Winner: Brody King (14:45 via pin)

Match Rating: ***

Big win for Brody to move him up the rankings! We still wonder where Dalton might be heading with things. More rage is my guess, but he still shakes hands like the honorable man he is.

Next week: Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor, and The Briscoes take on the SOS.