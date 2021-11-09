Hey kids! This week’s episode features a couple of championship matches, so obviously it’s a Championship Edition. Pretty simple. Let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 11.5.21: Championship Edition

The voice-over guy talks about the difficulties of being champion & contending for a championship, and sets up the two matches for tonight’s Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to the show and does pretty much the same thing. Bandido defends the ROH Championship against Alex Zayne, who has a victory over Bandido in his past. Josh Woods defends his Pure Championship against LSG.

Ian & Caprice are joined by Brian Johnson for the first match.

LSG talks about how he & Josh Woods are boys. They’ve been side by side since the start. He has the love & passion for ROH that he claims Woods doesn’t have. Woods talks about how some of the best wrestlers in the world have held this championship. He doesn’t care if he & LSG are friends or not. Not today.

ROH Pure Championship Match: LSG vs. Josh Woods (c): Contested under Pure Rules, with a 60 minute time limit. I feel like longer time limits should mean you get more rope breaks. 3 for 15 minutes would mean 12 for 60 minutes. 1 punch in 15 minutes would mean 4 in 60 minutes. Seems fair to me! Joe Mandak is your referee. Some back & forth during the first 30 seconds, and they’re still friendly. Woods with a top wristlock, LSG rolls out of it, works a headlock. Crucifix gets two, Woods works into a hammerlock. Cravate! LSG goes to the ropes, there goes his first rope break. Woods goes back to the hammerlock & the cravate. Chris Hero must be agenting this match. LSG with the back suplex, but Woods holds onto the cravate. LSG lifts Woods up and hits a faceplant. Cobra Clutch Muta Lock forces Woods to use a rope break. Woods just slaps LSG out of the ring. We outside the ring at the 5 minute mark and they’re forearming each other. Woods with the overhead belly to belly suplex on the floor, which doesn’t seem very Pure to me. Cover back in the ring gets 1. Woods goes back to that cravate. LSG answers with a Stunner to Woods’ shoulder, and Johnson puts himself over as the best wrestler on the roster as we go to commercial.

Both men back up to their feet, LSG with a big pump kick, into the corner with a splash, then a flying clothesline gets two. Then a double underhook suplex gets two. Up & over in the corner, LSG with a rollup for two, hits the Rocket Bye Baby, springboards into a Woods cravate. Knee strike by Woods, Tombstone hold into a German suplex, then the Guerrilla Lock ends it.

Winner: Josh Woods (10:37 via submission)

Match Rating: ***

Code of Honor is adhered to as LSG applies the icebags.

We see clips from last week’s Halloween Special. It didn’t air on TV but I still reviewed it for the people via YouTube.

Quinn talks to Josh Woods after his victory. Woods says “1 and 0.”

Ian & Caprice are joined by the Bouncers. Beer City Bruiser says he was illegally eliminated from the Honor Rumble. Words are exchanged and people are touched. Caprice wants a match with BCB. He’s proud of Ian for standing up for himself in the brief confrontation.

Alex Zayne knows that he can beat Bandido again. Bandido knows that Zayne has learned a lot of new things, but it won’t be enough to beat him this time.

Jonathan Gresham joins Ian & Caprice on commentary. When asked why he’s there, Gresham says that the Pure Championship is in good hands with Josh Woods, and now he’s targeting the World Championship as a means of further purifying the company.

ROH World Championship Match: Alex Zayne vs. Bandido (c): Some wristlocks lead to a backslide, a crucifix & a rollup for Zayne that each get two. Bandido hits some kicks, then a Code Red gets two. Zayne with a pendulum side suplex for two as we go to commercial.

Zayne with a flipping Famouser for two. Bandido catches him in the corner with a Gorilla Press. One hand! Press slam followed by a standing shooting star for two. Gresham analyzing the pin covers here like he’s Gorilla Monsoon or Tracy Smothers. I’m here for it. Bandido with a clothesline in the corner, places Zayne up top, going for the fallaway slam but Zayne blocks, Bandido is backflipped off the top, Zayne rolls through an attempted move, back into the corner, heels into Zayne, Zayne with the Trishcanrana, but Bandido rolls through for a cover, then hits a fallaway powerbomb, Zayne with a kick and both men are down. Ian saying “205 Live”! Zayne is up first, and now we’re exchanging strikes. Zayne places Bandido on the top turnbuckle, Zayne follows him up, going for something I suppose. Bandido gains the upperhand, hits a Psycho Driver off the turnbuckle! Zayne kicks out at two, and we go to commercial!

Bandido places Zayne up top, going for that moonsault fallaway again, but Zayne delivers some elbows to the head. Hits that pendulum side slam off the middle turnbuckle! Two count. Zayne hits Bandido in the corner, up top, misses a splash, not sure what he was going for there but it never seemed like it would hit Bandido. Bandido with a rollup out of a move for a two count. Pump knee by Zayne, he goes off the ropes, Bandido catches him, hits the X knee. And now it’s time for the 21plex! Bandido hits a deadlift bridging German suplex out of that just to make sure it’s three.

Winner: Bandido (10:15 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Gresham is very impressed by both men. Code of Honor is adhered to. Bandido looks over at Gresham, Gresham looks at Bandido, and it seems like that match is going to happen at some point. Final Battle would be my guess!

Next Week: Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman, PJ Black & Flip Gordon vs. The OGK, The Righteous vs. The Foundation