Hey kids! This week’s ROH episode features a Women’s World Championship match and the traditional Christmas Surprise tag team match with random partners. Should be fun, so let’s get to it!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 12.24.21

We open with Dalton Castle, who says it’s been a long year and we deserve a treat. This holiday season he’s prepared a big one for us.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling & wishes us Happy Holidays. Two great matches are on the way, including a Christmas Surprise twelve-man tag team match. Josh Woods & Brian Johnson have been chosen as team captains, and they’ll open up random Christmas presents containing the names of their partners. The winners will get a Christmas bonus. Also, Rok-C will defend the Women’s World Championship against Holidead.

Josh Woods loves Chistmas and is ready to open his presents. He’s very excited about the first one. We zoom through the rest, and he just seems excited about all of them. The opponents are so screwed!

Brian Johnson says ROH has done nothing but give him a damn headache all year, and now they’re going to make him team with five bozos. At least they made him the captain. He doesn’t like the first one. As far as I can tell he kinda liked one, but in general doesn’t seem impressed with any of the selections.

Ian & Caprice are joined by Maria Kanellis Bennett for the first match.

Holidead talks about how the dark days are coming. Rok-C talks about all the advantages Holidead has, but she doesn’t have Rok-C’s heart or her championship. This little girl isn’t afraid of dark days.

ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Holidead vs. Rok-C (c): Code of Honor is adhered to. Holidead tosses Rok-C down, Rok-C evades Holidead a couple of times & grabs a headlock. Holidead tosses her off, then hits a headlock takeover. Rok-C headscissors her way out. Holidead blocks a sunset flip, Rok-C into a headlock takeover of her own. Holidead with a bodyscissors. Rok-C works her way out, goes for a crossface & Holidead reaches the ropes. Arm drags blocked, Rok-C with a leg sweep. A courtsey from the champion. Rok-C headscissors Holidead outside, goes for a dive but Holidead catches her and rams her into the ringpost as we go to commercial.

During the break, Holidead suplexed Rok-C & legdropped her on the apron. She rams Rok-C headfirst into two turnbuckles, hits a backbreaker, then Rok-C slips out and knees Holidead’s face Holidead misses in the corner, Rok-C with the Thesz press and right hands. Uppercut in the corner, side Russian legsweep into the Rok-Knees for a two count. Rok-C goes for the crossface, Holidead lifts her up and hits a flatliner. Cover gets two. Holidead tries to lift Rok-C up, Rok-C slides out, hits a lungblower and a running knee strike for two. Holidead fights back with a spinebuster for two. Holidead lifts Rok-C, C slips out, hits a thrust kick and a Code Rok for the three count!

Winner: Rok-C (13:30 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Very impressive showing from the young champion here, and Holidead was definitely on point. Hopefully both these women will shine on somewhere.

Dalton talks about his mission being to give us what we deserve. We’ve got a gift coming later! I wonder if it’s that Dalton Castle wrestling buddie.

Dalton Castle’s Classy Christmas Spectacular: Dalton sings to us as he’s joined by Dak Draper & the baby chickens. One of the baby chickens botches a dance move and Dak yells at him. Dak goes on a breaking spree while the chickens cower in the corner. Dalton says they ruined Chrismas!

Quinn joins Ian & Caprice for the next match. Brian Johnson tells us about how he’s about to be surrounded by 11 bozos and calls Santa Calus a fatass in a red suit.

the full ROH Christmas wish lists from this weekend's TV in case you're late buying some gifts pic.twitter.com/w5v5okKnWp — luchablog (@luchablog) December 27, 2021

Christmas Surprise 12-Man Tag Team Match: Brian Johnson, Rhett Titus, Kenny King, Rey Horus, Homicide & Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods, Silas Young, Matt Taven, Bandido, Jay & Mark Briscoe: Some history between most of the people in this match. Jay & Homicide were here on Day One, and they start things off. Quinn hopes Homicide can save ROH again, like he did in 2006. Homicide & Jay exchange shots and go back to the tieup. Woods tags in and tries to suplex Homicide. Woods goes for the rear naked choke. Homicide seems to be fading, then bites Woods’ hand. Woods with a judo throw, Homicide flips Woods off and Titus tags in. Two members of the Foundation going at it in technical wrestling. Woods with the can opener, stretching out Titus’ long legs. Titus with the short arm scissors. Mutual respect is shown as we go to commercial.

During the break, Brian Johnson tagged in and went at it with Woods. Silas tagged in and worked with Johnson, and now it’s Taven & Gordon, who have quite the history. Flip flips Taven around, who opts to tag in Bandido. Flip walks on his hands, Bandido kicks him down. Rey Horus tags in, and all the other wrestlers jump off the apron since they want to see the two best friends go at it in lucha battle. Horus & Bandido comply and are evenly matched in the process. Kenny King & Mark Briscoe tag in. Mark’s attempt at redneck kung fu is blocked but he does eventually land the throat thrust. Rhett tags in and we see some old timey All Night Xpress offense. Kenny doesn’t look too pleased, but goes along with it anyway. Jay tags in, and the Briscoes & the ANX go at it. Now everybody’s fighting on the outside except Matt Taven. Flip has made his way to the announce table and introduces himself to Quinn. He invites them to the New Year’s party he’s holding while people are diving onto each other and we go to commercial.

Young tosses Woods onto the pile as we return. Horus & Young go at it in the ring. Horus tosses Young out of the ring and does a dive of his own. Homicide with a Homicide dive! Bandido with the big reverse flip dive. Flip runs over to the stage and dives off onto the people. Homicide & Young back in the ring. Young misses a moonsault, Homicide hits an Ace crusher for two. Taven in there with Homicide, hits Just the Tip for a two count. Taven with a neckbreaker, he goes up top, Flip jumps up top and superkicks Taven! Bandido with a pop up cutter on Flip. Horus in there, Bandido gets him into the X-Knee. Around the world DDT by Horus. Woods with a superkick, then the wheelbarrow suplex. Titus with the running belly to belly. Dropkick sends Woods over the top. Jay in there, hits the Jaydriller! King’s in there now, hits a dragon suplex then a tiger driver for two. Mark breaks that up. Mark hits a slam on King, goes up top and hits the froggybow. King rolls out of the ring. Johnson rolls Mark up for two. Mark is outraged that Johnson hooked his tights, and wants him to be a man. They exchange strikes. Pump kick by Johnson, Mark with the Cutthroat Driver! Time for the Doomsday Device! Cover gets three!

Winners: Josh Woods’ Team (20:45 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

Mark got busted open sometine during that closing sequence. Jay hugs Todd Sinclair. Everybody except Brian Johnson adheres to the Code of Honor as we close things up.

Next Week: No matches announced. Maybe Flip’s New Year’s Party?