Hey kids! We’re coming up on Ring of Honor’s 19th Anniversary Show, and the build is on! Two big matches, let’s get right to it.

Cook’s ROH TV Review 3.19.21

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling and hypes up the 19th Anniversary Show. The Foundation takes on LFI in an 8-man match in today’s main event. The opening contest pits the returning Eli Isom against Rey Horus.

Eli Isom has been wrestling for three years, all with Ring of Honor. Three-sport athlete in high school, that worked very hard for the spot he was at. His mom & him were huge wrestling fans. He moved from Indiana to the ROH Dojo, his mom was killed in a car accident not too long after.He wondered why he was there, but persevered. He met Will Ferrera & Cheeseburger early on and they formed a trio. Despite his inexperience and being one of the youngest on the roster, he can still be among the best. He wants to be Television Champion, and will be a major player in ROH. Rey Horus is explosive, fast & quick, but Isom matches him there, and is more focused & determined. His climb to the top of the ladder starts with Rey Horus.

Rey Horus was so close to beating Dragon Lee, and the match will make him grow as a wrestler. The story will be different next time. He’s going to concentrate on Eli Isom. He knows Isom has heart and might be the future, but he is the present. He is going to show that lucha libre is number one.

Ian & Caprice are on the call as usual.

Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus: Eli has pinned Christopher Daniels, Shane Taylor & CROWBAR in ROH matches. Horus has defeated Dalton Castle! Horus has the experience edge, but Isom has four inches in height & twenty pounds. Handshake & away we go! Isom & Horus exchanging the advantage through various chain wrestling moves. It all leads to an indy standoff. Horus gets some strikes, avoids Isom in the corner & tosses him up & over the top rope to the floor. Then a big ol’ dive! Got some good hangtime on that one. Whips Isom into the barricade as we go to commercial.

Isom avoids Horus in the corner, then a big suplex changes the momentum. C-4 from Horus gets a two count, and he says something naughty afterward! Ya like the dedication. Now they exchange blows. Not exactly Kobashi & Suzuki here, but they’re trying. Isom sent head first into the corner for 2.35. Brain bustaaaaaaaa for Isom after some exchanges…gets 3? That’s gotta be an upset!

Winner: Eli Isom (8:01 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Decent enough for TV work, but didn’t get enough time to hit another level. Eli calls his brainbustaaaa the Promise, and he’s got some momentum upon his big return. Handshake!

A brief video tells us that the history of ROH isn’t just pure, it’s also violent. It’s time to restore violence! Is Mick Foley coming back.

Matt Taven is excited about his unsanctioned match with Vincent at the 19th Anniversary Show.

EC3 is out here setting things on fire & wants Jay Briscoe at his absolute best to defend this island. Jay Briscoe talks about how WWE kept offering he & Mark deals, but they always turned them down to control their narrative. EC3 doesn’t deserve to shake Jay’s hand. EC3 can’t look him in the eye! If EC3 can give him a fight and look him in the eye, maybe he’ll shake his hand. EC3 says that Jay has been warned.

Amy Rose joins Ian & Caprice on commentary.

In pre-match promos, LFI brag about their championships while the Foundation talks about how they’re ready to go to war & restore honor.

La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, La Bestia del Ring) vs. The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus): Lee & Gresham start things off while Ian & Caprice try to create dissension between Amy & Kenny King. They striking each other, and punches are legal in this match. Jay Lethal gets spit on, and everybody’s in the ring jawing back & forth now. Bestia tags in, and Hot Sauce wants him some of that. Bestia lands some shots, Tracy firing back. Bestia with the clothesline, and he spits at Lethal too! Misses the senton, gets elbowed in the corner. Williams with a top rope dropkick. Lethal tags in, and Rush tags in. They’re facing off on Friday, we preview it with Rush chopping the man in the face! Lethal fires back. Kicks him outside, springboard dropkick, then the dive! He spits at Bestia as we go to commercial.

King & Titus back in now, some history there. Titus outwrestles him early, but King uses mind games to try & get in the man’s head. Titus gets two with a crossbody block. Tag to Williams, tag to Lethal, some quick tags as they work King over. Gresham in there now, locks in a submission that King goes to the ropes for. Titus works King over, Gresham tags in & a double team doesn’t work. Now everything breaks down. They’re brawling all over the ROH Zone! Todd Sinclair has lost complete control as usual. LFI getting the upper hand on all fronts as far as I can tell. Big backdrop to Lethal on the floor! Titus getting choked out with the tv cables as we go to commercial!

It’s 4 against Jay Lethal as we return, he just getting squashed and dropkicked. Todd seems ok with all this. Williams in there now, a brief flurry of offense but they get him too. They take off the shoulder sling and smack him around! Double dropkick sends him from the apron to the floor. Now it’s Rhett’s turn. He gets a brief advantage, but he gets the same treatment everybody else did. Gresham’s turn now, and it’s his turn to get a little heat. We’re kind of back to a tag team format here, which is strange because it’s not like any of the LFI guys are making tags. The Foundation are though. Williams & Titus double team Bestia, piledriver from Williams gets two. Lee & Titus face off. Lethal hits the Injection on Rush. King hits the blue thunder driver on Lethal. There’s a dive! Bestia hits a front piledriver on Williams and gets the three count!

Winners: La Faccion Ingobernable (18:50 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

LFI standing tall prior to the Anniversary. That usually doesn’t bode well, but let’s see how it goes for them! Some Tranquillo posing! Rush tells the people what’s up as the show comes to an end.

We get graphics for all the matches, then Jay Lethal is out here with the Foundation flag and speaking Spanish. OK! Things will be right, he tells us. And now the show comes to an end.