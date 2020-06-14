Cook’s ROH TV Review 6.13.20  

Hi kids! This week, Ring of Honor TV takes a look at The Last Real Man in Professional Wrestling, Silas Young. I dunno about all that…I’ve always said that anybody with the cojones to step inside the ropes for the sake of entertaining the people is a real man, woman or whatever gender they classify themselves as. I’m not arguing it.

Silas Young lights a cigar and we see a video package of him pummeling some fools. Now he’s standing by a pool, and he’s explaining his life in quarantine. He’s sawing things. He’s making home improvements and being a productive human being. He enjoys the little things in life. We see Josh Woods place a call that goes un-returned. Silas sits at home, reflects on life & his career. The one name that comes to mind for him is Jay Lethal, which leads us into this first match!

<bROH Death Before Dishonor 2017: Last Man Standing Match: Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young: Two men that have been fighting forever, as the video package proves. We’re getting some serious clippage here. The Beer City Bruiser is out here to help by splashing Lethal through the table, but that backfires as Lethal moves. Lethal Injection! Misery! A ladder falls and sends both people through the table! Silas answers the count!

Winner: Silas Young (21:25 via standing)

Larry’s Star Rating: ****

Well, I didn’t see enough of that match to defend Larry’s high rating. Maybe 4 minutes as an overestimate? I saw a couple of high spots! Oh, this should be a fun show. I can’t even tell you whether Larry made that rating under the influence or not.

Silas likes to talk a lot of trash about Jay Lethal, but he blames that on everybody else talking about it. He gets a call from Josh Woods and answers it. He blows it off. This show is all about showing all of the Last Man Standing matches Silas has had since he’s the best at them.

ROH Supercard of Honor XII: Last Man Standing Match for the ROH World Television Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Silas Young: So we’re getting this match in it’s fullish glory. Big ol’ clothesline from Silas. King catches Silas off the middle into a backbreaker. By the way, Austin Aries is here with Colt & Ian on commentary, which is interesting. Austin is not impressed with Kenny’s technique so far. Silas dumps Kenny through a table on the outside as we head to commercial. Silas dominates as we return. They’re selling a lot of damage here. King hit a Blockbuster on the floor to get an 8 count. Spinebuster by King. Silas hits an F-5 on the apron, which is in fact the hardest part of the ring. Silas throws some weapons into the ring. Garbage can lid to Kenny’s head. Silas tells him to stay down. Kenny won’t, he hits a kick to the head, then a Royal Flush on the trash can. Silas rolls to the floor to break the ten count as we head to commercial. We’re back, and Kenny King has a table to set up. He going up to that top rope, but nah, here’s the Beer City Bruiser! Kenny gonna wear him out for a minute, but Silas takes advantage. I feel like Larry’s rating for this will be generous, not gonna lie with ya. Kenny with the shooting star press through the table! OK, that’s what got Larry’s star rating. Oh my gosh. Somebody tied Kenny’s legs under the ring. Silas managed to get up. He wins.

Winner: Silas Young (15:52 via standing)

Larry’s Star Rating: **

Larry was very generous. What I saw was easily a DUD. I don’t know how this ends up on a best of anybody.

Silas thinks it was great. Probably because he won a title there, and it’s time for it to change. Another call from Josh Woods. He’s thinking they have some tag team championship potential, and Silas admits Josh is one of the best tag partners he’s had. So now he’s going to show a match!

ROH Final Battle Fallout: Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. The Briscoe Brothers: Mark & Woods start, Some good grappling. Silas dressing down Josh after he gets out-wrestled. Silas got the upperhand for a minute, but the Briscoes took that away. That’s what they do. Briscoes kicking these boys ass as we return from commercial. Young getting worked over in the ring, Woods getting knocked off the corner from time to time. Then we see some smart tag team work with a blind tag from Woods off the ropes. Some good heel work here leads to a centon from Young. Two. Woods & Young are keeping Jay in the corner, which is some smart tag team wrestling. Mark eventually gets that hot tag, and you know he’s got that heavy offense. A lot of offense, a frog splash to Woods, which leads to a submission grab, Woods has an anklelock, there’s a German as we head to commercial. We return, and Young saves Woods from a three count. Redneck Boogie and Woods kicks out! Briscoes keep getting that upper hand. Welp, apparently Lethal & Gresham wanted a certain team to win here, since Gresham distracted for that finisb to ruin a pretty fine tag match.

Winners: Silas Young & Josh Woods (15:10 via pin)

Larry’s Star Rating: ***1/2

– Again, one of those things where I think Larry was benevolent. I have no reason to be.

– Silas thanks us for tuning into this episode that showed us two of his classic matches and one match that shows us the future tag team champions.