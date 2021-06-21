Hey kids! We’ve got the continuation of Survival of the Fittest qualifications & a Television Championship Match this week, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 6.18.21

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! Last week saw Eli Isom defeat Dak Draper on television while Chris Dickinson beat O’Shay Edwards on Week by Week to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match. Today will pit Bandido against Bateman, while Danhausen & Rhett Titus will face on on this week’s Week by Week. Gotta get those YouTube views with Danhausen, I suppose. In the main event, Tony Deppen defends the TV title against former champions Tracy Williams & Dragon Lee.

Bandido explains the steps to his success, and he will show why the Mexican people support him. Bateman says it’s all about how bad you want it, and styles make fights. They’re polar opposites, and God is in his elbow. He’s doing it for Vincent!

Ian & Caprice are in the booth as usual.

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Bateman (w/Vita Von Starr & Dutch) vs. Bandido: Ian talks about how Bandido has been dancing with grandmas while supporting vaccination efforts in Mexico. Bateman with the edges in the Tale of the Tape. The referee sends Vita & Dutch to the back, much to my dismay as we don’t see Vita enough on this show. No Code of Honor from Bateman, and there’s the bell. Bateman theoretically has a strength advantage but Bandido does well on these tieups. Bateman does get the pat to Bandido’s head. Bit of a slow start as Bateman plays the mind games. Eventually things pick up and they exchange strikes. Bateman with the early advantage but that doesn’t last long. Caprice asks if we’ve ever tried to hit a cat, comparing Bandido’s movements to that of a cat. I mean, I can’t say I have. Bateman with a big chop to the cat, but Bandido with a boot in the corner and a twisting splash. Bateman gets dropkicked outside, Bandido goes for the PK, but Bateman trips him up on the apron. There’s a big kick from Bateman. Count goes to two as we head to commercial.

Bateman with a cutter as we return, Bandido barely kicks out at two. Bandido tries to fire back, Bateman egging him on before answering with a big shot. Dragonscrew by Bandido, then a shining wizard for two. Gorilla press by Bandido into a Michinoku Driver, and a standing shooting star. The Fosbury flop to the outside, and now Bandido’s cooking. Well, he was until he dove off the top rope onto an elbow strike. Rolling vertical suplex by Bateman gets two. Bandido fights back, crucifix bomb gets two. Bateman rakes Bandido’s eyes, then hits a knee strike off the middle rope. Bateman goes for a tombstone, Bandido powers Bateman over onto his head. That sets Bateman up for the 21-plex and the three count!

Winner: Bandido

Match Rating: **1/2

Didn’t quite kick into next gear after taking awhile to get going. Nevertheless, it’s Bandido moving o to that SOTF Final.

Bateman remains down in the ring as Vincent re-appears with the rest of the Righteous. Vincent had a moment of clarity recently where he realizes that what’s important to him is the ROH Championship. Bateman failed him, but he didn’t fail himself. Death is the greatest form of love, which leads to Vita attacking Bateman. Dutch flings her off and hits a big Bossman Slam-like move. This seems to be how one gets punished for losing a match in this group. I’ve seen worse.

Danhausen is very nice & very evil, and is ready for this Survival of the Fittest match with one Rhett Titus. Danhausen has lost every match he’s had since Final Battle, and his money stack is dwindling. It’s time for Danhausen to be a little less nice, and a little more evil!

Rhett Titus has been chosen to represent the Foundation in the SOTF. He’s made the finals before, but he’s never won it. He’s never held singles gold in ROH, and this is the fast way to Rush. Rhett finds Danhausen very entertaining, but isn’t going to take things easy on him.

We flash back to the May 8th episode, where the Briscoes lost to Flip Gordon & EC3 under suspicious circumstances. Jay blames Mark for this, as he should have ducked that chain. Papa Briscoe shouts them down, and says they’ll get it right with a Fight on the Farm. That’ll take place in two weeks!

Dragon Lee can’t believe that Tony Deppen is the champion. It’s all good though, remember that Dragon Lee is always the winner. Tracy Williams says that he took his eyes off of the prize, which cost him the TV Championship. He’s getting a chance to right one of his greatest wrongs, and will also settle matters with Dragon Lee. Tony Deppen says that people keep talking about how he’s the least violent member of VLNCE UNLTD, but he’s actually the least sane member of the group, and will do anything to retain his championship.

ROH World Television Championship Triple Threat Match: Challenger Dragon Lee vs. Challenger Tracy Williams vs. Champion Tony Deppen: Deppen & Williams shake hands while Dragon Lee sits out. He ducks out of the ring too, allowing Deppen & Williams to start the match. Lee tries to sneak a pinfall, but can’t get it and ducks back outside. Lee gets caught in the ring this time, but now Williams & Deppen have a miscommunication and chop each other. Lee gets caught on a tope suicida and Williams & Deppen suplex him on the outside!

Back from commercial, and Williams & Deppen go at it in the ring. Lee gets kicked outside again, but Williams yanks Deppen outside and tosses him into the barricade. Lee kicks Williams off the apron, and hits the dive cleanly this time. Single stomp to the heart of Deppen gets two. Williams breaks it up. Lee has both men in corners, and hits dropkicks to both. Cover on Deppen gets two. Williams gets 2 on Lee with a DVD, Deppen in to break that up and they go at it again. Deppen follows Williams up top, which leads to a DDT on the turnbuckle. All three men down after some shots as we go back to commercial.

German suplexes for everybody as we return. Culminates in a double German suplex, Williams gets the advantage and the cover on Lee for two. Williams goes for a piledriver, Lee breaks it up, Lee hits a sitout powerbomb on Deppen for two. Lee & Williams exchange forearms. Lee with a knee, Williams with a big clothesline. Williams goes for the piledriver, Lee backs him up into Todd Sinclair, who stumbles into the corner and doesn’t see Lee with the low blow on Williams. Whoops. Deppen kocks Lee out of the way, rolls up Williams and gets the three count as Lee looks on.

Winner: Tony Deppen (11:27 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Lee applauds Deppen, I assume he figures Williams getting pinned puts him in the catbird seat for title contention. Deppen’s group comes out to celebrate in the ring while Williams’ group congregates on the floor & Lee’s group appears on the ramp. Dragon Lee goes to the announce booth while Kenny King sings about how the Foundation is falling down. King says this war is about who’s the smartest. Even if you don’t win, don’t get pinned. Williams tumbles down the rankings & Dragon Lee is now the #1 contender. King demands a title shot for Dragon Lee at Best in the World, Deppen seems ready for it.

Next Week: Matt Taven vs. Dutch, Survival of the Fittest Finals!