Hey kids! This week brings us the finals of ROH’s Survival of the Fittest. Sadly, Danhausen was unable to pick up the victory on the Week by Week YouTube show, so there’s that bit of disappointment to deal with. Should still be fun though, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 6.25.21: Survival of the Fittest 2021

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! Today is the day, as the Survival of the Fittest finals are going down. It’s a six-way elimination match pitting the winners of six singles matches featuring men that have never held the ROH World Championship and aren’t currently in the rankings. The winner faces Rush at Best in the World. We flash back through Flaimita rolling up Rey Horus, Brian Johnson rolling up Sledge, Eli Isom hitting the Promise on Dak Draper, Chris Dickinson making O’Shay Edwards tap to an STF, Bandido 21-plexing Bateman & Rhett Titus making Danhausen pass out with a swinging full nelson into a clutch.

First, the violent feud between Matt Taven & the Righteous continues, as he takes on the monster Dutch. Bateman tells us how Taven is about to sample the fact that death walks.

Ian & Caprice are on the call.

Dutch (w/Vita Von Starr & Bateman) vs. Matt Taven: There are no facts listed for Dutch, just question marks. Taven has a 14-4 record in his last 18 singles matches, and is 2-1-1 against the Righteous. Taven’s early attempts at taking Dutch down don’t go too well. Running into the big guy is like running into a brick wall, and Dutch clubs away on the hairy chest of Taven. Taven keeps trying offensive moves but Dutch ain’t having it. Smacks Taven down as we go to commercial.

Dutch sends Taven down to the floor with a clothesline over the top rope. Vita attacks while Todd Sinclair keeps Dutch away, and here comes Maria Kanellis! She sends Vita to the back and boots her out of the Women’s Championship Tournament in the process. Tough break. Meanwhile, Dutch has Taven back in the ring, but Taven starts fighting back. Dutch tumbles to the outside and Taven hits the tope suicida. Holds that left knee. Flight of the Conquerer, another dive for Taven. Taven throws Dutch back in the ring, hits a frog splash for a one count. Series of reversals leads to a Climax. Vincent comes out in one of Matt Taven’s suits! Taven runs towards Vincent, but Bateman attacks, and that’s a disqualification.

Winner: Matt Taven (just over seven minutes via disqualification)

Match Rating: **

Vita is out as well for the attack, and Mike Bennett comes down to make the save. Vincent directs traffic for the Righteous as referees & officials come down to break things up.

Vincent goes on about how Taven wants everybody to cheer for him. He won’t get that here, so it’s not a yes, but a definite maybe. He knows Taven better than anybody here. Vincent says the most important thing to Taven is that people care. Bennett yells at Vincent while Taven sits down and looks contemplative.

Jay Briscoe tells us he’s gonna whoop Mark’s ass & knock him out, just like he has their whole lives, and will for the rest of their lives.

Pre-match Thoughts: DEMONIC Flamita doesn’t care who is in the ring, he’s only going after Bandido and will show why he’ll always be better than Bandido. Brian Johnson has a live microphone and talks about bozos & fatsos and how we can all get bent. Eli Isom won’t let anything distract him from winning the ROH World Championship. Chris Dickinson talks about how he’s leveled the playing field since arriving in ROH, and nobody’s stopping him. Bandido has been waiting for this opportunity, and he’s not going to let Flamita get in his way. Rhett Titus isn’t here just to restore honor, he’s fighting to give his family a life they couldn’t imagine.

Survival of the Fittest 2021 Finals: DEMONIC Flamita vs. Brian Johnson vs. Eli Isom vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Bandido vs. Rhett Titus: 25:44 Bandido & Flamita start things off, and the action is fast & furious. Flamita stomps away and both men hit the floor, which means that two new men can enter the ring since lucha rules are a thing here. Dickinson & Titus take advantage of that as Ian recaps their history from the New Jersey indy scene to here. Titus hits a powerslam for one. Dickinson heads outside, so Isom heads inside. Both men trying to catch a quick pinfall. Titus with a dive to Dickinson, so Johnson enters the ring to work with Isom. Couple of big shots from Isom, baaaaack body drop. Isom gets sent to the apron, but hits a springboard to the floor. Bandido sends Johnson outside, Bandido teases a dive but Flamita meets him up top, Bandido gets him, the fallway slam moonsault onto everybody! Bandido gets powerbombed by Flamita in the ring, Johnson gets sent into the corner and superkicked by Flamita. Bandido takes advantage of Flamita’s distracted state and rolls him up for the three count & elimination. (Flamita out via pinfall)

Flamita is not happy, and attacks Bandido afterwards. He clears the timekeeper’s table and powerbombs Bandido through it! He places a chair on Bandido’s torso and bashes away on it with another chair. Rey Horus makes the save & security is out. Bandido’s left arm & shoulder don’t seem to be doing too well as we go to commercial.

Isom & Johnson going at it in the ring when we return, and we have no idea whether or not Bandido will be continuing. Fisherman’s suplex (with assistance from a distraction involving Isom’s kneepad) gets two. Johnson talks some smack about Indiana while putting the boots to Isom. He misses a fistdrop though, and Isom fights back. Release Northern Lights suplex, sets him up, but Johnson slips out, hits the ol’ Greco-Roman eyepoke & a Tower of London. Process neckbreaker, but Isom rolls outside. Dickinson comes in, then Titus, Johnson gets a rollup on Titus for two. Titus belly to bellies Johnson for two as we see Bandido lying on the floor. Johnson takes over, clothesline off the top followed by a lariato.Titus blocks the Process & hits the dropkick. Big boots in the corner by Titus, he goes up top & knees him in the side for a three count. Johnson out via pinfall

Dickinson back in the ring, dragon screws Titus’s knees a couple of times and locks in a kneebar! Titus has to tap out just before we go to commercial. Titus out via submission

Bandido is back! He crawls into the ring & Dickinson stomps away. Johnson still crawling away in the background, while Titus’s limp is a bit quicker. Isom helps Bandido get out of an armbar, which doesn’t seem especially smart since this is an elimination match. Dickinson works over the left arm of Bandido. Bandido fights back though, can still do some rolling, but Dickinson goes back to that arm. Can’t quite lock in that cross arm-breaker though. Isom making the save again, which makes little sense. I guess he thinks he can beat Bandido easily when it’s one on one. Isom & Dickinson exchanging strikes. Dickinson tries a suplex, Isom ends up on the apron, and Dickinson locks in a choke, but that puts himself in position for the 21-plex! Bandido gets the pin. Dickinson out via pinfall

We’re down to Bandido & Isom. They exchange forearms. Isom with a big clothesline, then hits a sidewinder for two. Isom tries to lock in the Rings of Saturn, and he does. Bandido fights, and he makes it to the ropes. Bandido sets Isom up, hits the X-knee. Can’t hit the 21-plex though, as the arm gives out. Isom with the Kryptonite Krunch, it only gets two. Bandido comes back with a dropkick, misses in the corner but hits a boot, backbreaker by Isom gets 2.78. Isom goes for the brainbuster, but Bandido slips out, Isom goes off the ropes, Bandido jumps on his back, takes him down into one of those funky lucha submissions! Eli taps out!

Winner: Bandido (23:51 via submission)

Match Rating: ***3/4

This was one of those matches that would have worked better with a crowd all excited for Bandido to do the return from injury gimmick. Doesn’t quite have the same appeal in the bubble. Action was good though.

Code of Honor is followed and there’s ice packs for everybody. Bandido will face Rush at Best in the World!

Next Week: Jonathan Gresham vs. Fred Yehi for the Pure Championship, Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe in a Fight on the Farm!