Hey kids! We’re back for another week of ROH, and the Faction Warfare continues. This week it’s Shane Taylor Promotions joining the fun to take on the Foundation. Fred Yehi takes on Rey Horus, and Quinn McKay returns to the ring to take on Mandy Leon. It’s been too long since I’ve seen Mandy get physical, so let’s hook ’em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 7.16.21

We start in the locker room, where Dalton Castle says he’s busy and can’t do this. As he walks off we see Rhett Titus, Jay Lethal & Tracy Williams walk in to chat with Jonathan Gresham, who’s getting his knee wrapped by Joe Keys. Apparently it got tweaked during training. Gresham says he’ll be ok for the eight-man tag later, but Titus suggests that maybe Gresham should rest up for his Pure title defenses, since it’s the only title they have right now. Williams says that Keys would make a good fill-in since Gresham taught him all about pure wrestling. Lethal & Titus approve, Keys is excited, and rushes off with the Foundation members as they make the match change. Joe’s friendly slap to Jon’s leg though…not sure about that one!

Brian Johnson welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! He tells us that usually Ian Riccaboni would sit in this chair when Quinn McKay tries to be a wrestler, but apparently Ian is busy being a key speaker at a nerd convention downtown. ROH management called the best talker in pro wrestler to lead us bozos through this episode of TV. The main event features Shane Taylor Promotions in an eight man tag against the Foundation (or “the four biggest dorks we could find” per Johnson). Gresham got his tentacles tied in a knot, so they found the next biggest jackass available to replace him. Speaking of hideous things, another match features Quinn McKay going against somebody Johnson’s a bit higher on, Mandy Leon. Johnson says the Allure will teach that ungrateful brat some lessons. In the first match, Fred Yehi takes on Rey Horus. Johnson hopes that Fred doesn’t come up “yay high” to Rey’s flipping, flying crap. This is Ring of Honor Wrestling, but it’ll always be Mecca vs. Everybody.

I wasn’t sure several months ago, but Brian Johnson talking shit about everybody has become one of the best things going.

Ian & Caprice are on the call.

Fred Yehi vs. Rey Horus: Yehi’s coming off a big loss against Jonathan Gresham, he’s looking to get back on the right track. Some stiff competition though. Yehi does have the height & weight advantage. Horus grabs the wrist control, Yehi slides out and twists the ankle of Horus. Yehi shrugs off an attempted dropkick and goes for the Koji Clutch, Horus retreats to the corner as we go to commercial.

During the break Yehi took control & worked on Horus’s leg. But now it’s Horus with a kick in the corner. Springboard Mexican arm drag takes Yehi outside, and then…dive! Back inside, Horus with a crossbody for two. Clothesline in the corner, sliding dropkick by Horus, but Yehi with a small package for two. Yehi gets drop toe held into the second turnbuckle, Horus with a twisting frog splash off there for two. Yehi turns the tide with a neck crank. Backfists send Horus down, and Yehi locks in the Koji Clutch. Horus fights, and he’s close enough to the ropes for the break. Big stomps to the ribs, then a T-Bone suplex by Yehi. Chops, Yehi misses in the corner, but then hits a back elbow. Yehi sits up on the turnbuckle, Horus charges in, jumps up top, turns and plants Yehi with a tornado driver! That gets the three count.

Winner: Rey Horus (9:53 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Nice little sprint, we saw about seven minutes of it so I’d like to see more.

Mandy Leon is here, a bit put off about the idea of giving thoughts on Quinn McKay. She doesn’t have much to say about her, and we already know Mandy’s story. Mandy isn’t the same little girl that came here ten years ago, she’s a grown ass woman now. Mandy no longer seeks attention or needs the validation or friendships, which is the difference between her & Quinn. Quinn’s constantly trying to prove that she’s a good person & deserves this. Mandy thinks Quinn has a lot to hide, like how she talked poop about the Allure. Quinn couldn’t back it up by beating Angelina, and now she wants a match with Mandy. Mandy’s done with it, Angelina Love walks in and is also done with it.

Quinn McKay blames her loss to Angelina on her inexperience and on Mandy Leon. This is her last opportunity to compete in the Women’s Championship Tournament. Quinn points out how Mandy started her career in the same exact fashion that Quinn has. Mandy has re-written history and prefers to be Angelina’s lapdog. She sees through Mandy’s narrative. Mandy has a fighting spirit just like she does. They are two sides of the exact same coin. Mandy is just a shadow of who she used to be, and a glimmer of who she could have been. This match is who Mandy is now versus who she could have been if she had stayed the course. Mandy can still be that person if she leaves Angelina behind. Quinn wants a fair fight and a fair shot at the Women’s Championship.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is with Ian & Caprice for this one.

Mandy Leon (w/Angelina Love) vs. Quinn McKay: It’s Mandy’s first singles match in ROH since October 2019, so it’s not like she’s the most active competitor on the roster. Mandy does have a six inch height advantage (after seeing them together I’m not too sure about this), and four years of experience. 22:20 Mandy adheres to the Code of Honor, but brings Quinn in for a forearm. Mandy gets the microphone to let Quinn know she fell for the oldest trick in the book and she doesn’t belong in the Allure’s ring. Boots in the corner by Leon, but McKay fights back. Leon goes to the ropes to avoid the hammerlock, then jacks McKay’s jaw on the rope. Mandy rakes Quinn’s face on the top rope, and stretches her using said ropes. Mandy misses in the corner, then gets taken down by Quinn. Now some back & forth mat work. Mandy sweeps the leg on a neckbreaker attempt. Keeps sending Quinn to the mat and talking smack as we go to commercial.

Leon sent into the corner, McKay is propelled to the apron, she gives Leon a shot but Angelina yanks Quinn off the apron. Mandy runs across the apron and lands a dropkick. Vertical suplex on the floor to Quinn. Back in the ring, Mandy with a Panic Attack knee in the corner. Quinn fights back, hits a powerslam but can’t follow up. Love giving Leon a back rub after that one. Leon still talking smack, but McKay’s got a little fight left. Swinging neckbreakers by Quinn, and Mandy’s in trouble now. Two count. McKay locks in the Tangerine Dream! Angelina distracts the referee while Mandy taps to the hold. Quinn releases without hearing the bell or realizing the referee isn’t there. Mistake. Quinn goes to the referee while Angelina goes to Mandy and produces some brass knuckles. Illegal in the state of Maryland. Quinn evades the power of the punch and goes for a back suplex, but Mandy punches Quinn on the way down and lands on top. That gets the three count.

Winner: Mandy Leon (7:44 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Perfectly acceptable wrestling, but I’m not sure it’s too acceptable to Maria. She says she can do what’s necessary, but we don’t hear anything further on this before the commercial.

Shane Taylor, Kaun, Moses & O’Shay Edwards re-introduce themselves to us. Shane says the Foundation is leading a lamb to slaughter, and with the addition of Edwards to Shane Taylor Promotions, the baddest just got better. Joe Keys tells the Foundation that Gresham taught him everything he knows, and he’s about what they’re about. Anybody doubting them tonight will be in trouble.

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Kaun, Moses & O’Shay Edwards) vs. Joe Keys & The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams): The Dojo boys start the match. Edwards going to the hair a bit, but to be fair, Keys has a lot of hair on the sides. Big splash in the corner by Edwards. He misses another corner splash, and Keys with a dragonscrew in the corner. Off the ropes, Edwards catches Keys on a crossbody, but Keys evades the snake eyes. Back & forth leads to Keys going up top and hitting a crossbody from up there. Big shot from Keys, and Taylor tags in. Keys wants some of that. Well, maybe not after that clothesline. Yep, Lethal tags in as we go to commercial.

Taylor & Lethal talking some stuff, then delivering some shots. Lethal evading Taylor’s big shots. Tags to Moses & Williams. Williams willing to exchange shots, maybe not the best strategy here, but Williams goes for it. Big shot in the corner by Moses, Williams ducks one, then locks in an armbreaker on the ropes. Tag to Titus, some double teaming leads to a two count. Tag to Lethal, another combination leads to Kaun breaking up the count. Lethal taking exception to Kaun, which leads to Moses running him over. Kaun tags in and lays the smack down to Lethal. Hard whip into the corner. O’Shay tags in and shoulderblocks Jay into the corner repeatedly. Shane tags in and delivers more punishment. Dang, Taylor delivers a big ol forearm that knocks Lethal out to the floor Terry Funk style! Caprice loses his mind as we go to commercial.

Kaun nearly rolls Lethal into the Foundation corner, but cuts him off. Then Lethal hits the Combination and both men are down. Moses & Titus tag in, and Titus goes after everybody. He’s taking Caprice’s old moves! Powerslam on Kaun, belly to belly to Edwards. Big boots in the corner to Moses. Kneedrop off the top gets two. Rhett’s got some blood in the mouth. Tag to Keys, dropkick into a German suplex gets two! Moses is out of it, and Edwards tags in. Now everybody who isn’t knocked loopy is in there. STP gains control of the ring as they toss the Foundation members outside. Moses is lucid enough to be sent on a suicide mission, and he dives onto Lethal & Williams. Keys is all alone against the three STP members, and he’s fighting. Todd Sinclair with no control as usual. Big headbutt from Taylor gets two, and the Foundation is back in the ring. Taylor sent outside by Williams & titus. They doubleteam Kaun. Double butterfly suplex, but Taylor clotheslines them both down. Lethal goes for the Injection, but Taylor catches him on the rebound, Lethal ends up diving onto Moses, Keys up top, big dropkick to Taylor! O’Shay back in, Keys off the ropes into a chokeslam powerbomb! Lethal barely misses the save!

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions (16:54 via pinfall)

Star Rating: ***1/2

Fun match there, some hard hitting fun. STP getting themselves on the map here in Faction Warfare 2021, with Edwards looking to be a prime time addition to the group.

Next Week: Sledge vs. PCO, Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper vs. Dalton Castle!