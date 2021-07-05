Hey kids! It’s the Fourth of July Weekend, and Ring of Honor is celebrating by bringing us two of America’s finest traditions. Pure wrestling & fights on farms. Does it get more American than that? I think not. Let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 7.2.21: Fight on the Farm

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling and two gigantic matches that we don’t want to miss. The main event takes place on location in Sandy Fork, Delaware, as Jay & Mark Briscoe fight on their chicken farm. It’ll be like nothing we’ve ever seen. Last week, Bandido overcame all odds & won Survival of the Fittest. She talked to Bandido afterwards. He’s really happy about it, and tells Rush he will not waste this opportunity. Big hug! Bandido will take on Rush for the World Championship at Best in the World, while Mike Bennett will challenge the winner of today’s match between Jonathan Gresham & Fred Yehi for the Pure Championship.

Fred Yehi talks about his up & down journey to this point, and the story of him & Jon Gresham. They were both under the tutelage of Jay Fury, former ROH wrestler. They’ve trained together and competer with each other. Fred knows Jonathan better than anybody, even Jay Lethal. They’ll shake hands before & after, but Fred will take the championship.

Jonathan Gresham was excited when he found out Fred Yehi was coming to ROH. He thought he gained an ally in the war to restore honor, but he didn’t know that Yehi was going to be an island onto himself. He wants Fred to leave all that bitching and complaining on the apron. Yehi will have to worry about Gresham being better than him. After losing, Yehi will have two choices: Join the Foundation in the war, or shut up & get out of the way.

Ian & Caprice are joined by Mike Bennett on commentary for this match. Bennett would love to wrestle either man for the championship & has no preference.

ROH Pure Championship Match: Challenger Fred Yehi vs. Champion Jonathan Gresham: Bennett talks about how he saw Gresham at an ROH tryout in 2014 or 15 & gave him the thumbs up. As usual, Gresham is at a height & weight disadvantage, but has the edge in experience. Some grappling to start, quite evenly matched. Yehi with a stretch muffler variation, but Gresham gets the first near-fall. Still very even four minutes into the match. Yehi teases a punch, doesn’t do it. Series of hip toss reversals leads both men outside, now they’re doing headlocks & headscissors on the floor. Staredown as we go to commercial.

We go back to the hip toss attempts, but this time they end up in the ropes. Some mean mugging going on here. Tieup in the corner broken up. Tieup aroun the ring, and now they’re grinding their forearms against each other’s faces. Stomp by Yehi, Gresham with some shots as the pace picks up. Series of nearfalls now. Yehi goes for the Koji Clutch, Gresham escapes, goes for the Cobra Twist, doesn’t get it. Another nearfall for Gresham and a standoff. Arm wringers, headscissors by Gresham, another standoff. Ten minutes in. Reverse on the knucklelock by Gresham. Headscissor rollup by Gresham gets two. Yehi misses some stomps, Gresham gets Yehi down, eventually rolls into a crucifix and gets a three count.

Winner and still Pure Champion: Jonathan Gresham (12:16 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

It felt like they were just getting started! Gresham is up to 10-0 in the Pure Division, and will take on Mike Bennett at Best in the World. Bennett promises to earn his respect. Hands are shook, but it doesn’t look like Yehi is ready to join Gresham in his battle to restore honor.

Quinn is backstage with Gresham. He agrees that Yehi was a formidiable opponent, but wants him to understand that it’s his division. He showed him what pure wrestling really is. He tells Fred to go back to training and get more prepared. He’ll have a different strategy against Mike Bennett, he knows Mike isn’t honorable. Bennett hasn’t earned his respect.

Papa Briscoe talks about how his sons have fought all over the world. Something isn’t right though, so they’ve gotta fix it at home. Mark & Jay talk about their issues. Jay talks about how Mark has had the privilege of watching him his whole career and being his tag team partner. Mark talks about all the times he beat Jay up, and wants to do it again. Papa says it’s time to get it out of their system and go back to being who they are, the baddest tag team on the planet. I, for one, love how supportive Papa Briscoe is of his sons’ endeavors.

Prior to the main event, ROH issues the following warning:

-The following is performed by trained professionals

-Do not try this at home

-Imitating any of the stunts or moves shown can result in serious injury or death

-Viewer discretion is advised

Well now they’re getting our hopes up!

Fight on the Farm: Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe: Papa will be serving as the referee. Jay & Mark face off as Papa issues the instructions. Mark stomps Jay down in the corner, knocks Jay out of the ring (why wouldn’t their chicken farm have a ring in it), tries a dive but runs into a shot from Jay with a shovel. Jay misses with another shovel shot, Mark stomps Jay down and Papa demands they get back into the ring. Splash in the corner from Mark and some punches. A moonsaut for that ass, Mark says, but Jay knocks Mark off the top rope & through a table on the outside. Mark with some profanity & Jay with a pumpkin to the head. Some headbutts by Jay, and they go outside the barn into the field. Jay tosses Mark around, delivers some kicks and punches. Big boot sends Mark down as they approach a truck and a motor home. ROH places a warning at the bottom of the screen as Jay gets a trashcan lid and whacks Mark with it. Trough to the head! Looks like it’s a clean trough, so that’s good. One more time with the trough! Jay leans a board out of the truck, setting something up. Mark with a low blow, which Papa doesn’t approve of. Mark goes on and suplexes Jay through the board as we go to commercial.

Mark places a ladder up so he can climb on top of the RV. We know he’s crazy and not scared. Jay gets up and asks what he’s gonna do. Mark says he’s gonna jump on his ass. Jay decides to climb the ladder & meet Mark up top. They exchange punches. Mark applies a sleeperhold, weakening Jay enough to set him up for something. Mark lifts Jay on his back, but Jay fights out. He tosses Mark off, onto something covered with a tarp! Jay asks how he likes that poop, as he’s going to pin his ass. The warning pops back up at the bottom as Mark coughs something up. Jay drags Mark over to the truck, tosses him in the back, tells the cameraman to ride shotgun and starts driving! He’s gonna compost Mark’s ass! Can’t place the song playing on the radio but it doesn’t sound like something I’d expect Jay to listen to while driving around the farm. Mark manages to get out of the back when Jay stops the truck, and attacks! Hits him with a Sandy Fork sign, gets a bullrope out of the back and starts choking Jay with it. There’s a table in the truck, so Mark sets it up. He knocks Jay loopy with another sign shot, punches Jay and places him on the table. Luckily there’s something for Mark to jump off of, and he climbs a tree to get on top of it. I’m guessing this isn’t the first time this has happened…Mark splashes Jay through the table as we go to commercial!

We come back and they’re both taking a nap. Papa asks if they’re good yet. He helps Mark & Jay up and starts taking them back to the ring. He tells them this is what they need, and places them back in the ring to finish it. Mark with some forearms and Mongolian chops. Jay fires back, and the brothers exchange shots as Papa keeps asking if they’re good yet. Jay says he’s good, then fires another shot. Mark with a big clothesline and both men are down. Mark says they’re good. Papa says it’s time to get back to business and be the baddest tag team on the planet. Papa tells them to clean this shit up.

Winner: Um, let’s call it Papa Briscoe

Match Rating: ***1/2? I had fun, but mileage is gonna vary I’m sure.

I’m gonna be hearing YA GOOD YET in my sleep. Thanks, Papa!

Next Week: PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King & Dragon Lee