Hey kids! It’s kind of a weird spot for me this week, since ROH had a PPV on Sunday and I’m watching this show on Monday that led into the PPV. Tons of stuff happened, but I didn’t see it and can’t talk about it because nobody asked me to. Awkward. So let’s hook this thing up and move on into the future!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 7.9.21

Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH Wrestling & to Best in the World weekend. Today’s main event will set the stage, as it’ll be tag teams from VLNCE UNLTD, LFI & the Foundation facing off. We’ll also see PJ Black take on Flip Gordon. First, Jay & Mark Briscoe are back together and starting at the bottom of the rankings. They take on Joe Keys & Dante Caballero next.

You can tell it’s a PPV weekend when the Dojo boys are in action! Quinn talks to them prior, and they don’t seem particularly excited about the match. They take a deep breath, and Keys says they’re going to get a Sandy Fork asswhooping. Interesting way to build the match. Mark & Jay say they’re back, and they’re going to work their way up to the top. They’re 1-4 in their last five matches as a tag team.

Ian & Caprice on the call.

Joe Keys & Dante Caballero vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe: Mark & Keys face off, with Mark taking the early advantage. Jay tags in to continue the dominance as we go to commercial.

Briscoes on the double team as we return, and Jay with a suplex. Mark tags in, flippy elbowdrop gets 1. Classic football tackle by the Briscoes. Keys fights back with a suplex, tags in Dante. Slam on Jay gets 1. Side backbreaker gets two. Jay slides out of the attempted followup and tags Mark in. Chicken going all Chicken on em. Dropkick in the corner to Keys, suplex to Cabllero. Dropkick to Keys on the floor, Jay takes out Caballero. Chop off the top on Keys. Splash in the corner by Jay, and that sets up the Redneck Boogie…a two count? Neckbreaker by Jay, Froggybow by Mark gets the 3 count.

Winners: Jay & Mark Briscoe (6:00 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Basic win for the Briscoes, as one would expect. Listen to Bobby Cruise’s voice crack!

Brian Johnson joins Ian & Caprice for commentary on our next match.

Quinn attempts to get pre-match comments from Flip, but he’s busy with his handstand pushups. Then she asks PJ Black if their styles will be complimentary or contradictory. He rattles off his accomplishments & runs down Montana. Quinn likes Montana.

Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black: These guys’ high flying movesets were discussed before the match, so of course we start with some technical rasslin, which they can do as well. Brian Johnson can run people down, and he’s doing a good job of that on commentary. PJ takes the advantage with an arm drag, but Flip reacts with a cheap shot & Brian is outraged. Who would do such a thing? Headscissors send Flip outside, and Black dives onto him. Gordon tries to evade Black, and ends up trapping him in the ring apron. Springboard dropkick sends Black outside. Not sure how I feel about Black’s Jim Neidhart goatee. Flip delivers a superkick on the outside, says nobody missed PJ as we go to commercial.

Flip stretches PJ as we return. PJ gets out, they exchange shots. Backslide by Black gets 2, Flip comes back with a guillotine choke but PJ suplexes him. Places Flip up top, sets up a superplex but Flip blocks and knocks PJ off. PJ comes back, suplexes Flip off, hits an awkward moonsault for two. PJ with a stomp dropkick for two. Flip comes back, hits a standing shooting star for two. Flip chops PJ, which gets answered with a Spanish Fly off the ropes for two. Backbreaker into a DDT for two. Blue Thunder variation from Flip gets two. Some back & forth action here. Gordon goes to the eyes, hits the Flip-5 and goes into the STF. Black taps!

Winner: Flip Gordon (13:08 via submission)

Match Rating: ***

Gordon goes back to the submission after, and Brian runs in to make the save! Brian lets the Briscoes know that he & PJ are coming after them.

Wrestling with Wregret’s Brian Zane joins Ian & Caprice on commentary for this one. I wish I was cosmetically pleasing so I could get these spots, sadly I am not.

King & Lee are 4-1 in their last five tag team matches, & King is 4-1 in his last 5 matches against Jay Lethal. They plan on watching these other guys beat each other up. Lethal & Gresham are 5-2 in their last seven matches. Lethal rants about how it’s wrestling. Brody King tells us about violence.

Dragon Lee & Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King & Tony Deppen: Lethal is now wearing a singlet, I suppose to emphasize that he is a wrestler. Dragon Lee takes a seat at the timekeeper’s table. Deppen & Gresham start. Gresham doesn’t seem impressed with Deppen’s attempts at pure wrestling. LFI trips Gresham as he runs into the ropes and suplexes him on the floor. Deppen drags him into the ring for a two count. Gresham breaks up a wrestling attempt as we go to commercial.

Lethal tags in & wants him some Brody King in advance of BITW, where they will face off. They face off for a bit, but then LFI trip Lethal up and suplex him on the floor like they did to Gresham. King works him over in the ring, hard whip into the turnbuckle. King & Deppen with a double team, gets a two count. CHINLOCK! Caprice has now figured out that the reason that King & Deppen are in this match is so the Foundation can’t see Homicide & Dickinson as a team, as those two are getting the title shot at BITW. Stratigery. And now it’s time for Tony Deppen to get tripped up by LFI, and there’s a suplex. At least Brody was nice enough to check on his partner, unlike Lethal & Gresham. Speaking of Gresham, he gets the tag & starts diving onto everybody, including LFI. He did forget that Brody King was the legal man though. So now Brody gets tripped up by LFI, but they can’t suplex him. He suplexes them, and Lethal dives onto him.

The Foundation double teams Brody for a two count as we return. Then Dragon Lee finally officially tags into the match to see some action. He & Gresham tee off on each other. Lethal makes the save on a pinfall attempt and gets tossed out of the ring. Tag to Kenny. King with a spinbuster, then the ol’ Tiger Driver gets two. Lee tags back in, some double teaming and a nearfall thanks to Brody. Gresham was short enough to avoid a Brody clothesline, but Lethal wasn’t. Brody sets Lethal up top, but Gresham snatches him off and powerbombs him. Now it’s finisher strikepalooza. Deppen hits a shining wizard on Gresham, but Kenny knees him out of the way ans pins Gresham!

Winners: Dragon Lee & Kenny King (10:40 via pin)

Match Rating: ***

LFI sneaks in and wins it. Smart fellas, especially Kenny since that pin on Gresham probably moves him up the Pure rankings. The Foundation & VLNCE UNLTD exchange some words.

Next Week: Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon, The Foundation vs. Shane Taylor Promotions