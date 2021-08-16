Hey kids! Today sees the return of one of Ring of Honor’s favorite gimmicks, the Champions vs. All-Stars match. All Ring of Honor champions will take on five of the best non-title holders in a ten-man tag team match. Should be fun, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 8.13.21

We open with finishes of the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament matches up to this point.

Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! The tournament continues with the final first round match: Max the Impaler vs. Holidead. The main event is the return of Champions vs. All-Stars. Champions Bandido, Jonathan Gresham, Dragon Lee, Chris Dickinson & Homicide will take on EC3, Flip Gordon, Josh Woods & the Briscoes.

Holidead was trained by Gangrel and is from the other side of darkness. She’s been all around the freaking world, including the first female main event in Italian wrestling history. She still gets no respect like Rodney Dangerfield. Max has been plowing through the competition, but this will be two monsters going at it. She’s been dead & reborn in the past.

Amy Rose says isn’t only a matter of time before Max is the ROH Women’s Champion. She’s managed champions before!

Ian, Caprice & Lenny call the first match.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Holidead vs. Max the Impaler (w/Amy Rose): Holidead has previously beaten Britt Baker, Sumie Sakai & Madison Rayne in ROH competition. Max has yet to lose to anybody. Amy offers the handshake but Holidead ain’t having it. Holidead wants the tieup, they go back & forth across the ring. No advantage. Forearm exchange. Holidead with strikes into the corner. Misses a charge, Max tosses Holidead across the ring. Scoop & a slam by Max. Another one. Slam by Holidead. Zombie situp. Strike exchange. Holidead sent into the ropes for some stretching. Max runs into a boot, Holidead charges Max but gets rammed into the turnbuckle. Max works the back of Holidead, but Holidead fights back with some shoulderblocks in the corner. Misses a running one. Some strikes in the corner by Max. Throw by Max as we head to commercial.

Max with the upper hand as we return, hits a variation of a curb stomp. Holidead with a double arm DDT, gets a one count. Holidead runs into a spear by Max. Max misses in the corner, Holidead with the release German suplex. Max rolls outside. Holidead with the…dive. Holidead moves Max back into the ring, goes for the double underhook, Max lifts out of it. Holidead with a spinebuster, tries to pump up the non-existent crowd, misses the Alabama Jam. Max with the chokebreaker. Holidead up, Max drops her To The Wasteland and gets the three count.

Winner: Max The Impaler (9:18 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Solid bout between two monsters. Not sure about pairing them off in the first round, but it’s certanly good news for the other wrestlers. Next week, Rok-C will take on Quinn McKay & Miranda Alize will face Nicole Savoy in the quarterfinals.

Matt Taven talks about how what used to be a source of happiness now brings anger. His ego is what brought him here. Vincent owes everything to being in the Kingdom, and they’ll settle this at Glory by Honor in a steel cage. Matt Taven’s next trend is becoming ROH World Champion again, and he shaves his beard.

Champions vs. All-Stars: Bandido, Jonathan Gresham, Dragon Lee, Chris Dickinson & Homicide vs. EC3, Flip Gordon, Josh Woods, Jay & Mark Briscoe: If you like entrances, this is definitely the match for you! Gresham & Woods (in t-shirt) start, Woods is #1 in the Pure Championship rankings. Woods with the early grappling advantage. Gresham slowly getting frustrated. Dickinson tags in, he’s not about this pure wrestling stuff, but he can grapple too. Dickinson goes for the kneebar. Woods gets the advantage though/ He teases a tag to EC3, thinks better of it and tags in Mark Briscoe. Dragon Lee gets the tag from Dickinson and the violence picks up now. Lee gets the advantage, but Mark gets him into the All-Stars corner and Jay tags in for some pounding. EC3 tags in, and these guys actually do a double team move. Flip tags in & tells EC3 what’s up. Standing moonsault gets two as we go to commercial.

Dragon Lee with a series of kicks as we return, he gets to the corner & Dickinson tags in. Flip gets back to the corner and Woods comes in. Homicide comes in without a tag & goes to the ear & eyes of Woods. The Briscoes come in, and they face off with Dickinson & Homicide. Woods grabs hold of Dickinson once that ends, and Gresham tags back in for some standing switches. EC3 tags in, suplex to Gresham. Now the Briscoes gain the advantage on Gresham. EC3 & Flip try to do a doubleteam, but it ends up with EC3 spearing Flip. Bandido tags in finally to go against Flip. Bandido does the flipping off the top, and now everybody’s in there. Todd Sinclair’s lost control. Most of the men are outside now, and it’s Bandido & Dragon Lee actually working together.Dives to Flip & Woods. Mark dropkicks Bandido. Everybody’s landing strikes to take people out now. Flip stands tall. Homicide comes in, hits the suplex on Flip for two. Another throw on Flip gets 2.78. Goes for the Gringo Killa, Flip fights it off. Superkick, Flip-5 gets 2.74. Piledriver, which Caprice lets us know is a nod to Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff! Flip gets the three count on Homicide.

Winners: All-Stars (13:29 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Does this mean Flip is in line for a tag team title shot now? Briscoes & Dickinson still fighting on the floor while EC3 & Flip stare each other down. Briscoes & Flip exchange words while we see Bandido & Dragon Lee walk off together in the background.

We close with a rundown of the Glory By Honor cards coming up this Friday & Saturday on HonorClub.

Night 1: Rey Horus vs. Silas Young, Briscoes vs. The Righteous, Brian Johnson vs. EC3, Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus for the Pure Championship, VLNCE UNLTD vs. LFI, Bandido vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Championship.

Night 2: Briscoes vs. Demonic Flamita & Flip Gordon, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Incoherence for the Six-Man Championship, Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle, Miranda Alize & Rok-C vs. Chelsea Green & Willow, VLNCE UNLTD vs. The Foundation, Bandido & Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee & Rush, Matt Taven vs. Vincent in a steel cage.

Next Week on TV: Rok-C vs. Quinn McKay, Miranda Alize vs. Nicole Savoy, Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita