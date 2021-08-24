Cook’s ROH TV Review 8.20.21  

Hey kids! We’re moving on to some Quarterfinal action and some no DQ action with luchadores, so we’re not wasting time this week.

Last week on ROH TV, the Champions faced the All-Stars, and we get clips from that. Ian Riccaboni is substituting for Quinn McKay, who will face off against Rok-C today. We’ll also get Miranda Alize facing off with Nicole Savoy in that ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. The main event will pit Rey Horus against Demonic Flamita in a No DQ match. This is Ring of Honor!

Brian Zane is backstage with Quinn McKay & Rok-C. Zane did his best to sow the seeds of dissention between the two. Such an a-hole.

Ian, Caprice & Lenny are on the call for the first match.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Rok-C vs. Quinn McKay: The announcers establishing their bias in favor of Quinn, which is fine except she’s losing here. Apologies to all the comment section homies that love Quinn, that’s just a fact of life. Hammerlock from Quinn reversed. Down to the mat & Rok-C working the arm. Quinn works out of it and takes the headlock. Into a scissor lock. Rok-C bridges out of it. Rok-C with a senton for 2. Quinn with a series of shoulderblocks, gets a pin for two and takes a bow. Rok-C with the wristlock takeover. They both nip up and we go to commerical.

We come back and Quinn has apparently injured her knee. And Quinn gives Rok-C a headlock. A heel move if I’ve ever seen one. The announcers making excuses, but Quinn was doing some heel stuff there. Rok-C with the Buddy Landell elbow for two. Ian talking about how these women are both 9 seconds away from becoming champion and I have no idea what he’s going on about. Too wrapped up in Quinn. Thez press from Rok-C. Neckbreaker from Quinn gets 2. Quinn with the belly to belly, then a neckbreaker and a pin for 2. La Magistral gets 2. Rok-C with a backslide for 1. Rok-C hits the Code Red for 3!

Winner: Rok-C (10:14 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

Rok-C got all she could out of Quinn. Shame the announcers bury her so they can put Quinn over. Not a good sign for this division going forward.

Ian & Lenny are joined by Chelsea Green for the next match.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Miranda Alize vs. Nicole Savoy: They’re really good friends, to the point where Lenny claims that Playstation caused some heat between them. Quite the accusation towards Sony. Savoy works the hammerlock, but Alize works out of it. Bites Nicole’s fingers! Some matwork. Miranda takes Nicole to the outside and pats her own back. WHY DOES EVERYONE WANT TO BE BARRY HOROWITZ? Savoy suplexes Alize on the outside as we go to commercial.

Alize took control during that commercial. Gets a near-fall. Savoy fights back and gets a couple of near-falls of her own. They fire back & forth. Rolling butterfly suplex by Savoy gets two, then Savoy works into a cross armbreaker. Alize works Savoy into a cross armbreaker, which has Ian shouting out the Miranda rights. OK. Savoy responds with a Michinkou Driver for two. Nicole with a weak dive in the corner puts her at the mercy of Miranda. DDT gets two. Alize hits a Drive-By and gets the pin!

<b<Winner: Miranda Alize (13:04 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

Upset city baby! Savoy was one of the favorites to go all the way, and Alize knocked her off. Chelsea is impressed. Ian says it’ll take her six more seconds.

The Bouncers & Ken Dixon talk some smack leading into a Week By Week match against some Dojo boys.

No Disqualification Match: DEMONIC FLAMITA vs. Rey Horus: Pretty tight tale of the tape. Horus with a Code Red for 2. Runs into a boot from Flamita. Flamita met with a boot to the chair & face, but Horus dives into something similar. Flamita providing the violence so far. Kicks Horus in the corner. Suplex gets two. Flamita sets a chair up in the corner, and sends Horus into it not too long after. Horus fights back with a chair of his own. DDTs Flamita on the outside as we head to commercial.

We back, and Horus attacks Flamita with a chair. Ian talks about the huge traps & delts of Flamita. Horus withe the crossbody in the ring for two. Suplex into the corner by Horus gets two. Flamita gets two with a butterfly backbreaker. Flamita with a standing C-4, Horus with a DDT, they do both again and both men are down. They both end up on the apron near a table. They go up on the turnbuckle. Flamita going for the Spanish Fly, and he gets it through the table! C-4, Flava Flame, call it what you will, Horus kicks out at two for some reason. Dumbass. Flamita gets 3 with a Phoenix splash.

Winner: DEMONIC FLAMITA (12:08 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Flamita wants him some of Bandido! We’ll see if that happens.

Next Week: Angelina Love vs. Max the Impaler, Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora, Dragon Lee vs. Eli Isom