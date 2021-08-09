Hey kids! We’ve got two more Women’s Championship Tournament matches featuring some familiar faces. Mandy Leon & Quinn McKay face off again, while Marti Belle returns to television to take on Trish Adora. We’ve also got a fun looking tag team match pitting the ROH Champion & his buddy against two potential contenders, so let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 8.6.21

Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling. Regular host Quinn McKay is competing in the Women’s Championship Tournament on today’s episode. This past Wednesday on YouTube, Allysin Kay advanced in the tournament by defeating Willow. We see the finish, Kay working Willow into a Kimura armbar. Today, Quinn McKay takes on Mandy Leon, and frankly I find Ian’s support for Quinn a bit unprofessional. Be fair & balanced, man! Also, Marti Belle takes on Trish Adora in another first round matchup. The main event sees Bandido & Rey Horus take on Brody King & Chris Dickinson.

Quinn McKay talks about how she’s been given more opportunities than anybody else, but the Allure has ruined it for her at any possible turn. Now they can’t accompany each other to ringside for their matches, and McKay gets Leon one on one. She promises to repay the fans’ support by kicking Mandy’s ass. Mandy Leon notes that Maria Kanellis-Bennett is playing favorites and claims the Facebook poll getting Quinn into the tournament was rigged. As the founding mother of this division, she feels disrespected. McKay is just another stepping stone on her way to the Women’s Championship.

Ian, Caprice & Lenny are on the call.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon: The graphics maker is also biased in favor of Quinn, claiming that Mandy has never beaten Quinn without brass knuckles. I think Mandy needs to make a protest to the state athletic commission. Quinn tries to attack Mandy uring her entrance, but the referee manages to hold her off. Spear from McKay before the bell, and she goes for her Tangering Dream submission. Doesn’t quite get it hooked, but does deliver a dropkick to send Leon outside. Quinn gets pulled outside by Mandy and gets a close up view of the Women’s Championship belt. Quinn vertical suplexes Mandy on the floor. Back in the ring, Leon yanks McKay down to the mat by the hair. Vertical suplex by Leon, McKay avoids the cover though. Leon stomps McKay down in the corner, then delivers a Panic Attack knee strike. Swinging neckbreaker gets a one count. Mandy makes another cover & Quinn kicks out as we go to commercial.

Mandy tells Quinn she’ll never be champion before delivering a snap mare, a running knee strike & a Mr. Perfect neck snap for two. Quinn meets Mandy up top & goes for the superplex! Mandy fights, goes for the sunset bomb, Quinn holds the rope but Mandy yanks her off the turnbuckle, jacking her jaw against the turnbuckle. Forearms to the back of the head. Running Unprettier by Leon! Only a two count? Huh. Quinn whips Mandy face first into the turnbuckle, waist locks reversed, Quinn gets two with a modified STO. She meets a boot in the corner, but Leon runs into a powerslam from McKay for two. McKay goes for the Tangerine Deam, but Leon busts out of it with a backpack Stunner. Only two! Pumphandle, but Quinn reverses into a crosslegged rollup! It gets the three count!

Winner: Quinn McKay (7:12 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

The announcers lose their minds as Quinn celebrates & Mandy yells at the referee. Quinn hugs the announcers as we go to commercial. McKay will face Rok-C in the next round, a match that will tell us a lot about Rok-C.

Marti Belle grew up as a New York tomboy, played sports, danced & acted. For many years she was mindful of what people wanted her to be. Now she can be a million different things. Trish Adora is here to stand in solidarity with her people. She won’t forget the lessons she learned in the military. She’s looking to slow Marti down & submit her. Marti knows what she needs to focus on, she beat her once and can beat her again. She’s got the experience edge. Trish’s mom has cancer and is her motivation for this tournament.

Ian & Lenny are joined by Chelsea Green on commentary for the next match.

ROH Women’s Tournament First Round Match: Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora: Tieup leads to a go-behind by Adora, Belle fights out with a wristlock. Adora with one of her own. Belle reverses. Adora rolls out of it. Another tieup, Belle with the headlock, then a takeover. Back up, Trish gets out of it. Trish with the hammerlock, Marti backs her into the corner. Trish with the go-behind, goes for the full nelson, then goes for the clothesline but Marti blocks it. A rolling elbow by Belle to Adora’s clotheslining arm as we go to commercial.

Marti lands a knee strike for two as we return. Adora gets out of the double underhook, but Belle forearms her in the corner. Belle continues to work the arm. She also continues to land the knee strikes, gets a two count off of one. She works Trish over in the corner, misses a charge after making a gesture towards Chelsea Green, and Trish fights back. Running cross-body from Adora, big splash in the corner, snapmare & the kick. Big judo throw gets a two count. Crucifix gets two. Trish works Marti into La Magistral for two. Marti fights back, but Trish arm drags her over and locks in Cattle Mutilation! Marti has to submit. Rough night for the New York contingent so far.

Winner: Trish Adora (7:13 via submission)

Match Rating: ***

These two had pretty good chemistry in there. Hopefully we’ll see more of Marti (here or elsewhere, she’s worked nearly everywhere), but Adora moves on to meet Allysin Kay. We do see a handshake & hug.

Clips from Best in the World, where Rush was more concerned with ripping Bandido’s mask off than defending his championship. As it turned out, Bandido rolled him up for the three count.

Ian & Caprice are joined by Silas Young for the main event. He’ll be facing Rey Horus at Glory by Honor.

Brody King congratulates Bandido for de-throning Rush & Chris Dickinson for bringing the Tag Team Championship to VLNCE UNLTD. Dickinson says he might be champions with Homicide here, but he & Brody have torn it up in New Japan. He hasn’t forgotten about his previous match with Bandido. This match isn’t about faction warfare, its about the best ROH has to offer.

Bandido & Rey Horus are excited by recent events & ready to take on Dickinson & King. Bandido says this is the Most Wanted Champion Era.

VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King & ROH Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson) vs. ROH World Champion Bandido & Rey Horus: King & Dickinson have the advantage in height & weight, but Bandido & Horus have teamed together longer. They shake hands and then exchange strikes. King & Dickinson win that battle. Bandido sent outside so King & Dickinson can focus on Horus. Dickinson goes for a modified Crossface, and works Horus into a crucifix for two. Tag to Brody, who chops Horus in the corner. Big punch from King, and a hard whip into the turnbuckle. Dickinson comes back in and delivers a big elbow block for one. Goes to the chinlock, gets a bodyscissors & tags King to stomp Horus’s chest. Brody with the neck vice and some shots to Horus for two as we go to commercial.

Dickinson tags King as Horus is still getting worked over. He tries to fight back, but it goes nowhere. Dickinson knocks Bandido off the apron and returns to Horus. Body slam gets two. Dickinson wants to take it home and tags King in. They miss the doubleteam and Brody accidentally clotheslines Dickinson. Horus takes King over with a headscissors & tags in Bandido! He & Dickinson go at it, with Bandido getting the advantage. A tornilo takes Dickinson down, and Bandido dropkicks King off the apron. Bandido with the gorilla press on Dickinson, and he tosses him onto King! Bandido jumps over Horus with the fosbury flop on his opponents, then Horus takes everybody out! Dickinson gets double teamed back in the ring. Kicks from both luchadores, then Bandido hits a running shooting star for a 2.74. Horus goes after King, but Dickinson hits the DVD. King with the senton on Horus, and Bandido’s all alone with VLNCE UNLTD now. Double team lears to a Boston Crab by King, assisted with a knee to the spine from Dickinson. Horus tries to break it up but King is like “nah”. Dickinson puts Horus in an STF! Bandido works his way to the ropes. Dickinson hits the brainbuster, but Horus breaks up the count. King tumbles outside, and Horus hurricanranas him on the floor! Kick by Bandido puts Dickinson in position for the 21-plex, but Dickinson reverses with a German of his own. Horus breaks up Dickinson’s momentum with a kick to the back, and holds him in place for the 21-plex! Bandido hits it this time and gets the three count!

Winners: Bandido & Rey Horus (10:49 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

Fun sprint of a tag team match there, with all four guys bringing it. Unfortunately for them, LFI is also bringing it! Rush takes the mask of Bandido and smashes him with a chair! Homicide comes down to try and even things up, but it’s complete chaos on the floor. VLNCE UNLTD & LFI go at it while Rush walks around with Bandido’s mask.

Next Week: Max the Impaler vs. Holidead, Champions (Bandido, Jonathan Gresham, Dragon Lee, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) vs. All-Stars (EC3, Flip Gordon, Josh Woods, Jay & Mark Briscoe)