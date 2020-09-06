Cook’s ROH TV Review 9.5.20  

Hey kids! This week of ROH television is presented by the Bouncers! Should be family entertainment for everybody!

– Pop my beer, watch this. BEER BEER BEER. The Bouncers are here to present a special edition of Happy Hour with the Bouncers! They love wrestling, and drinking beer! ROH will be back soon, but they can kick back right now, drink some beer and take a trip down memory lane. We start off with the match where they kicked Silas Young to the curb.

ROH TV: ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Cody & The Young Bucks vs. Silas Young & The Bouncers: You can’t get a grip on Milonas if you’re Matt Jackson. Not gonna happen. Tag to Nick. Milonas tags out to the Bruiser. Nick gets the advantage in the corner. But it leads to a triple team scenario. Bullet Club cleaning house here. Bruiser comes back in. He slams Matt Jackson down. Cody tags in, and starts slamming people. He gets knocked down and Silas tags in. Silas wishes he had a singles match with Cody on an AAW show where he would need to look good. Brandi Rhodes is at ringside, and there’s a lot of stuff going on to lead to a near fall on Cody as we go to commercial. We come back. Milonas & Nick Jackson face off. Matt comes in to help out. Bruiser gets rocked on the second rope. Young Buck double team gets 2! Cody takes his opponents out on the outside. Bucks gonna capitalize off of that. More dives on the outside! Fans think it is awesome. Demolition Decapitation gets 2 on Cody. Powerplex gets broken up by super kicks! Silas is peacing out. Leading to Milonas getting isolated for superkicks and the pin.

Winners: Cody & The Young Bucks (15:30 via pin)

Larry’s Match Rating: ***1/4

– Probably the last time we’ll see Matt, Nick Jackson or Cody on ROH television, so we’ll give props for that.

– We’ve got a guest in the queue, and Vincent is here to drop some truth. See what he’s saying. We head to commercial. When we come back, Cheeseburger is welcomed to the show. They all teamed up for a 6-man tag, and it’s next!

ROH Unauthorized: Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger & Triple Cheeseburger vs. Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle & Kenny Burger King: Gordon wants to be in early. Bruiser taking Gordon down with chops. Bruiser fights back with punches. Dalton tags in to get knocked down. Tag to Cheeseburger. Kenny King comes in to outwrestle Cheeseburger. We go to commercial after they wrestled each other for a minute. Posedown between Castle & Milonas. Castle gets slammed down. Chokehold on Castle. Seemed like a good finish, but Milonas’ own partners broke it up. I have no idea why. Other than COMEDY to keep the match going for no reason. Bouncers might finish it off here… no, they won’t. Superkick to Cheeseburger. The heels beat him up for a second to get the nearfall. More 3 on 1 as we go to a commercial? Good Lord. Triple assisted destroyer when we return. Only got a nearfall. Triple suplex. Flip decided to peace out. Dalton & Kenny still won the match,

Winners: Gordon, Castle & King (17:10 via pin)

Larry’s Star Rating: **

– Honestly, everybody left in the match celebrated afterwards. So that match was a waste of time.

– The Bouncers introduce us to their next guests, the 11-time Tag Team Champions, the Briscoes!

ROH Mass Hysteria: ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Bouncers: All four guys going at it right away! Briscoes splashing Bouncers on the outside! Briscoes using chairs to jump onto the outside! Bouncers trying to squash the Briscoes before the commercial but they don’t get it done. After the break, the Briscoes get it done after a series of double teams.

Winners: The Briscoes (9:10 via pin)

Larry’s Star Rating: **1/2

– The Bouncers have one more guest for us…Session Moth Martina! She’s been drinking a little bit. Milonas is interesed, but Martina told her no before. I assume that will remain a no. Closing time!