Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another exciting edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’ve got some Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to look forward to, along with appearances from CM Punk, AJ Styles and maybe some other people with two letters as a first name. Let’s goooooooooo!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 2.10.25

Then! Now! Forever! Together!

We’re in Nashville, Tennessee! One of my favorite towns and home of my favorite hockey team! Let’s not talk too much about that, it’s been a rough season. At least the Preds are on a Four Nations break now. Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley (w/basketball) & AJ Styles are all WALKING.

Jey Uso is surrounded by his people and yells for his music to be hit! Yeet Time! Pat McAfee & Michael Cole do the handshake thing with Jey. The music stops and the fans want one more Yeet! Let’s go! Oh no, Gunther attacks Jey from behind! Back suplex on the announce table! Jey tries to fight back but gets rammed off of the ring apron & chopped. Into the ring, big boot by der Ring General! Gunther rips the Yeet shirt off and delivers another chop. The fans tell Gunther he sucks, but that doesn’t prevent Jey from getting power bombed. Gunther applies a headlock on the mat while officials run down to break it up. Another powerbomb! Unnecessary!

Gunther walks up the entranceway, but Jey gets a microphone. Gunther yells about how Jey isn’t worthy. Jey shouldn’t say this, but he says it: “Me & You at WrestleMania!” Gunther runs back down to the ring, Jey gets the upper hand and hits a dive to the floor! The officials get it broken up and Jey’s music plays.

Cole & McAfee take us back to last Monday, when Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez had some issues with IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley. Ripley’s interference later on led to Liv getting a spot in the Elimination Chamber.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Rhea Ripley. Rhea will deal with Liv at WrestleMania if she makes it there, she’s waiting for Charlotte Flair to make her choice. IYO & Dakota Kai appear, IYO tells Rhea that she cost her WrestleMania, and she’ll remember that.

We get a video package hyping the War Raiders’ Tag Team Championship defense later tonight. The Creed Brothers will be looking to take the title from them. The teams are shown backstage hyping themselves up.

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Liv does not feel like starting the match against IYO, so she tags Raquel in. Raquel tosses IYO into the corner, IYO with a kick, off the ropes, tag to Dakota and they hit a double dropkick to Raquel for two. Snap mare by Dakota, the second attempt doesn’t go well. Raquel clotheslines Dakota down and tags Liv in. Dakota with a kick, tag to IYO, who prevents Liv from exiting. Some flips from IYO, then a dropkick. Liv kicks IYO down and tags Raquel in. Frequent tags by Liv & Raquel as they work IYO over in the corner. Liv kicks a mudhole in IYO, then Raquel whips her into IYO. Splash in the corner and a powerslam by Raquel gets a two count. Liv tags in, hits a facebuster off the turnbuckle for two. Gutshot by Raquel. IYO tries to fight back but gets smacked down. IYO with a sleeperhold, but Raquel breaks it in the corner. Dakota finally gets the tag and kicks & forearms Raquel. Running kick in the corner gets a two count. Stomp to the back of Raquel’s head. Liv comes in and gets tossed outside. Liv gets kicked on the floor, but Raquel evades a kick and Dakota is introduced to the ringpost as we go to commercial.

Raquel has a cobra clutch applied as we return. Dakota powers her to the floor, then hits an enziguri. Tags to IYO & Liv. IYO sends both Liv & Raquel to the floor, then hits a tope suicida! IYO up top, hits Liv with a missile dropkick. Liv down in the corner, IYO hits a meteora for two. IYO back up top, the moonsault is blocked but IYO lands on her feet and hits a backbreaker for two. IYO misses in the corner thanks to Raquel, who tags in. An assisted Oblivion only gets two! Feels like that should be a finisher to me. Raquel powerbombs Liv onto IYO, but IYO gets her knees up. Tag to Dakota, she hits a Code Red backbreaker for two. Raquel lifts Liv up and swings her into both Damage CTRL members, hits the powerbomb into IYO. Another Oblivion on Dakota gets a two count thanks to IYO. Liv’s been busted open by gawd! Tag to IYO, who gets booted down by Raquel. Dakota blocks a powerbomb with a rana, then kicks Raquel in the corner. Liv with the codebreaker, IYO rolls her up for two. Rollthrough leads to a doublestomp by IYO on Liv, then a kick to the face. Moonsault! That’ll get the three count on Liv.

Winner: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (11:55 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

That was a really fun match! I liked Raquel using Liv like a ragdoll for various tag team moves, and Damage CTRL were on point with everything they did. Hopefully that women’s tag team division sees a bit of a resurgence, these teams could do a lot to make that happen.

Sami Zayn has suffered spinal compression & extreme nerve damage after taking a package piledriver from Kevin Owens last week. We see clips of the incident. Kevin talks about how Sami did nothing for him at the Royal Rumble and ran to the aid of Roman Reigns during the Rumble match. He’ll never forgive Sami!

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley are WALKING.

We see clips of Gunther talking shit to the kids on WWE LFG, which will air this Sunday on A&E.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria: Roxanne Perez is ringside, she’ll be facing Bayley & Gulia this Saturday at Vengeance Day. George Kittle is also there, he’s a big Bayley fan. I wonder how Charlotte feels about Lyra wooing during her entrance. Some scientific arm work to start us off. Bayley gets the advantage on the test of strength, Lyra powers up and takes Bayley down with an armbar. Headlock by Bayley, shoulderblock sends Lyra down. Takedown by Lyra into a headlock. Bayley with an elbow. Backslide by Lyra gets two. Innovative pinning combo by Lyra gets two and Bayley smacks Lyra to the mat. Lyra tosses Bayley outside and has the upper hand as we go to commercial.

The drone flies us towards the ring as Bayley & Lyra exchange blows. Lyra with a stepup enziguri for two. Lyra misses a dropkick off the middle turnbuckle. Bayley sunset flips Lyra into the corner and goes up top…the elbowdrop is blocked! Lyra with a tornado DDT, the rollthrough leads to a Bayley to Belly for two. Lyra misses a kick, Bayley hits a running knee. A modified TKO gets two as things have gotten a bit sloppy the last couple of minutes. Bayley drops Lyra throat-first on the ropes, then tries a suplex on the floor, Lyra blocks and hits a tornado DDT followed by a fisherman suplex on the floor. Another one in the ring gets two. Lyra goes up top, Bayley follows her up eventually, but Lyra headbutts her down to the apron and hits a legdrop to the back of Bayley’s head! Lyra with a rollup for two. Bayley rolls her into the ropes. La Magistral by Lyra is reversed by Bayley for the three count. Bayley will be in the Elimination Chamber match.

Winner: Bayley (9:43 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

It seemed like Bayley & Lyra were trying to do a little too much for a bit there, and kinda got lost in the weeds. They were trying hard and I could see them having a better outing next time around.

Bayley & Lyra shake hands & hug afterwards. Mutual respect!

Penta tells us about Cero Miedo. He has no fear towards anyone, especially cowards that attack from behind like Ludwig Kaiser.

Jackie Redmond is with the aforementioned Ludwig Kaiser. He has some words for Penta, but is cutoff by Pete Dunne. Dunne says he will break Penta next week, and wants Kaiser to stay out of his business. Dunne leaves, and AJ Styles walks by! He’ll be next!

Lyra is consoled by Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri, so American Made come up to talk some stuff. Ivy Nile wants Lyra’s Intercontinental Championship, and the Creeds will win the Tag Team Championship later tonight.

Hardy is in attendance! No relation to Matt & Jeff, at least as far as I know.

AJ Styles Returns To Monday Night Raw: THEY DON’T WANT NONE! Cole mentions AJ’s TNA history, much of which took place in Nashville. He’s got some major déjà vu going on right now. Four months ago he came to this building with the biggest smile on his face because this was his stomping grounds. He was going to get his career back on track, but then he got injured. The fans welcome AJ back. He thought his career was over due to the injury, but he still has gas in the tank and something to prove. Anything worth doing is going to be hard & difficult. He’s here in Smashville, Tennessee, telling us that he’s back. He’s got a long to-do list. First, he wants to remind the locker room that he’s still the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

“Dirty” Dominick Mysterio & Carlito appear. The fans don’t want to hear from Dom. Carlito yells at them in Spanish. It’s been awhile since AJ’s been here, and things have changed. One thing that will always stay the same is the Judgment Day running Raw. The fans tell Dom that he sucks. AJ knows who they are, and that things have changed. He doesn’t see Damian Priest here. He doesn’t see Rhea Ripley either, or Finn Balor. All AJ sees is a guy in purple skinny jeans, and Dom, who no one likes. AJ’s inspired by Dom’s work ethic. Dom will always be Rey Mysterio’s punkass kid. This leads to shots being exchanged, of course. Dom gets the upper hand and tries to hit a 619, but AJ bows up and Dom vacates. Carlito is left to eat a Phenomenal Forearm.

Earlier tonight, Gunther attacked Jey Uso and Jey decided to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. It’s official, complete with a match graphic!

Jackie welcomes Seth “Freakin” Rollins. The crowd sings along with his music. Jackie talks about the Elimination Chamber match getting stacked with names. Next week, he’ll have his opportunity to enter the match. How does he feel? Seth feels great because they’re live in Nashville and it’s time for Monday Night Rollins. The path to WrestleMania is getting clearer by the second. Jey Uso decided he’s taking on Gunther, which means that all eyes are now on Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship. Seth predicts he’ll win the Chamber match.

Finn Balor appears! All eyes are on Seth, but the only thing people are seeing is Seth’s downfall. We saw him lose to CM Punk, we saw him lose his mind at the Royal Rumble. The only thing standing in Finn’s way of entering the Chamber and going to WrestleMania is a guy that’s falling apart. Finn & Seth go back a long way and have done this dance once or twice. Every time they get in the ring they put on a show. Seth has unfinished business to take care of with CM Punk and loose ends to tie up with Cody Rhodes. Finn is standing in his way, but after next week he won’t be standing at all. Play Seth’s music! Finn smiles at him and walks off.

Logan Paul & Rey Mysterio are each warming up backstage.

Pat breaks down his Super Bowl commercial appearance.

Adam Pearce goes along with AJ Styles’ demands and books him against Dominick next week. Bron Breakker (w/cowboy hat) appears as Pearce leaves and stares at AJ. He says “See you around”. Well then. I for one am all about AJ Styles taking on Bron Breakker.

Bailey Zimmerman is here! I will act like I know who that is, as much as I like Nashville I’m not a current country music guy. Give me Johnny Cash & Willie Nelson, who each have outstanding museums in the area!

World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. Brutus & Julius Creed (w/Ivy Nile): Brutus & Erik start, Erik powers Brutus down and tags in Ivar. Shot to the throat by Brutus, tag to Julius. Frequent tags in the corner as the Creeds take it to Ivar. Julius stomps on Ivar’s back before getting tossed outside. Erik tags in and hits a suplex on Julius. Brutus comes in and gets slammed down. Ivar with a slam, then Erik slams Ivar on top of Brutus. Ivar hits a running crossbody on Brutus on the floor. Sitout powerbomb from Erik to Julius gets two, we see a replay of that before going to commercial.

The Creeds are on top as we return. Erik can’t get the tag, but Julius can hit a cool rolling slam. Brutus tags in and sends Erik into the ringpost. Jumping knee by Julius into a slam by Brutus gets two. Erik gets stomped down in the corner. Vertical suplex, then Brutus gets slammed on top of Erik for two. Brutus with an armbar on Erik. Brutus misses in the corner and Ivar tags in! Back body drop and a side slam to Brutus, then a flying crossbody! Sitdown splash on Brutus! Spinning heel kick on Julius! War! Crack smash in the corner by Ivar, then a sitout powerbomb gets two on Brutus. Big knee from Erik to Julius. Powerslam on Brutus gets two. Julius keeps Erik from tagging in, and Brutus hits an Angle Slam on Ivar for two. Double handspring elbow by Ivar! Ivar goes up top, but Ivy climbs on the apron! Julius springs to the top, hits a superplex! Brutus hits a moonsault for two! Erik backdrops Julius over the top rope and tags in. Erik & Brutus face off, with Erik hitting the final blow. The War Raiders set up for a combined suplex, but Julius hits Erik with the Tag Team Championship belt! That’s a disqualification!

Winners: The War Raiders (9:21 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: ***

Pretty solid match with these two teams that seems to be leading to something more. I can dig that, all these guys are pretty cool and can work.

Ivar also gets decked with one of the belts, and the American Made crew poses.

Back in the Judgement Day clubhouse, Finn suggests that Dom & the ladies should listen to him. Finn says Dom started things with AJ and can finish them, he’s staying out of it. Dom suggests they should add a new member, but Finn won’t hear of such a thing. He’ll beat Seth Rollins, go to WrestleMania and win the WWE Championship.

Damage CTRL runs into Rhea Ripley backstage. Rhea says she’ll give IYO SKY a title match at the Raw after Elimination Chamber. IYO approves.

Next week in Charlotte, Seth vs. Finn & Roxanne vs. Raquel in Chamber Qualifying Matches, Penta vs. Pete Dunne & AJ vs. Dom. Sounds fun!

We see a clip of CM Punk talking to the WWE LFG kids, asking them if they know who the bleep they are. He wants them to cut a promo, and we see people standing up to volunteer.

CM Punk Gears Up For Elimination Chamber: Punk mentions Nashville and how they’re on the Road to WrestleMania. A couple of weeks ago he expected to win the Royal Rumble. That didn’t happen, but he’s not mad at Jey Uso. He likes watching his peers accomplish their goals. His goal is still right there, and with Jey going after Gunther he now has to stab Cody Rhodes in the front. One person didn’t qualify for the Chamber match, they just decided to tell the world that they were in the match. Punk was upset with John Cena, but he’s not upset now. The bad news for Cena is that he’ll see Punk there. Punk will beat the living crap out of Cena and go to WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre is a piece of garbage and no longer on Raw because he ran away from Punk. Punk doesn’t like saying Seth Rollins’ name. Either him or Finn could qualify, but it doesn’t matter because Punk’s going to win. He’s never been more confident in his entire life. Punk points at the WrestleMania sign and says this year’s WrestleMania belongs to one man, CM Punk.

Logan Paul makes his entrance! Punk says he didn’t even know whose music that was. He notes that seems to be a recurring theme. Logan says that he sees why they call him a Punk, but he can come up with a lot of better names that can’t be said on TV. He can’t understand why the fans boo him and cheer him. He eliminated Punk from the Royal Rumble, and it was the greatest 15 minutes of fame of Punk’s career. He had his number at the Rumble, and will have his number at the Chamber. Tonight is Rey Mysterio’s 15 minutes of fame. Punk would have mentioned him earlier, but he forgot that Logan was in a match tonight. The number Logan pulled tonight is 619, he should be worrying about Rey instead of him.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul: Punk exchanges pleasantries with Rey on Rey’s way to the ring. Rey pushes Logan into the ring and stomps him down. Logan goes outside and stays there, probably smart. Logan goes for the Buckshot lariat, Rey moves out of the way. Wristlock by Rey, Logan with some leapfrogs before getting stomped on the mat. Logan with a tiltawhirl gutbuster on Rey. Logan with some punches in the corner. Logan targeting the gut of Rey. Rey gets slammed down for a two count. Logan with some knees on the mat, then some punches. The fans tell Logan that he sucks. Rey fights back and slams Logan down. Rey hits a corkscrew plancha on the floor! He tosses Logan back in and bounces his head off the turnbuckle. Rey goes up top, Logan follows him up. Logan hits the flipping Bandido fallaway slam off the turnbuckle as we go to commercial!

We return and Logan has the upper hand. He has a waistlock on Rey on the mat. Knee to the gut by Logan, then he tosses Rey to the floor. Rey is back up though, and he tells Logan to come outside. He does, and Rey fires away. Logan gets sent into the barricade, but then he drops Rey chest first on it. Logan wants to drop Rey on the steps, but Rey blocks and sends Logan into them instead. Rey hits a baseball slide into a splash on Logan on the floor. Senton by Rey off the top, then one on the mat. Springboard moonsault gets two for Rey. Logan runs into an elbow, then Rey hits a headscissors. Rey mounts Logan in the corner and hits nine punches before Logan cuts him off. Logan takes Rey down and hits a Lionsault for two. Rey counters a power move into a DDT for two. Rey sets Logan up for the 619, but runs into a big boot instead. Blood oozes out of the nose of Logan, who gets powerbombed by Rey for two. 619 connects this time, then Rey goes up top…his splash meets Logan’s knees! Logan with a big punch, then the Paulverizer (back suplex lift into a DDT) gets the three count!

Winner: Logan Paul (14:11 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

I’ll be honest, I haven’t followed the YouTube careers of Logan & his brother, which is probably for the best because he doesn’t sound like the kind of guy I’d want to have a beverage with. That said, dude gets it done in the ring and I have no complaints regarding his presence as a bad guy on this show. Rey is still Rey, of course.

Logan talks some smack as he celebrates in the entranceway. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston attack Rey as we go off the air!

