Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m here with you for another exciting episode of Raw on Netflix! Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, and we’ll hear from some of the combatants on that show. We’ve also got two championship matches, the New Day competing as a team for the first time in a while, and much more from the Queen City of Cincinnati! Let’s gooooooooooooo!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 2.24.25

There’s Heritage Bank Center, with Great American Ballpark in the background! A place I know well. Backstage, we see Bianca Belair & Naomi in some colorful threads, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez talking, Gunther with a cup of coffee, Alpha Academy working out, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky WALKING & Lyra Valkyria WALKING outside! Cody Rhodes is also WALKING outside and drinking coffee.

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring, and I must take offense to Pat McAfee giving Cincinnati credit for him. I was just starting to tolerate Pat! Logan says he’s in the house, and he too is from Ohio. He’s just like us, except way better. He’s got a story. His airplane was descending, and he wanted to go home because it was too dreary. He will go to Cincinnati and perform in front of these peasants because he’s just that humble. The crowd doesn’t buy it. Cincinnati wastes talent, look what they did to Joe Burrow! The last time Logan was in the ring on Netflix, he beat Rey Mysterio and punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber, where he will beat three doorknobs & John Cena, and will go to WrestleMania and face Cody Rhodes so he can become the face of this company.

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk makes his entrance. Logan seems less than impressed with Punk’s posing. Logan wants to know our problem with him, and Punk’s problem with him. He thinks Punk’s jealous because he succeeds at everything he does outside of the ring, while Punk’s career is him failing upwards. Punk with some colorful kicks tonight. Punk says he doesn’t know Logan well enough personally to have a problem with him. What he sees: dime a dozen. Says & does some ignorant things for a reaction, thinks that makes him a generational talent. He’s got no substance, and the people deserve better. Logan brushes that off. Punk’s comeback was one of the greatest moments in history, but he cracked under pressure. He tore his tricep and couldn’t handle the pressure. Punk’s familiar to these people. Now that Logan’s a full timer, it’s only a matter of time before the fans are chanting his name. The fans chant “CM Punk” instead. Punk says they can give it some time. A lot Logan said was wrong, the right thing he said was the names change. The names Logan mentioned are legends. Under the pressure, Punk makes history. Logan is barely a flash in the pan, and won’t be here long enough for fans to figure him out or remember him. Punk will eliminate Logan from Elimination Chamber and go on to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes and leave with the World Title. (oops) Punk will make history and Logan will be history. He doesn’t care if Cody thinks he needs to sell his soul to beat him, Punk is Satan himself. In this business, Logan is nobody. They stare down…Logan with a slap, and he ducks out of the ring. Punk tells Logan to run while he can. On Saturday, he’ll be locked in a cage with CM Punk, and will find out why the fans chant his name.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are at ringside, and they recap the goings on last week between Penta, Ludwig Kaiser & Pete Dunne.

Triple Threat Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne: Alicia Taylor is back ring announcing this week if you’re scoring at home, or even if you’re alone. Dunne wants the first crack at Penta, he drops Kaiser with an enziguri but gets ranaed by Penta. Kaiser tries a quick rollup on Penta for two, but Penta fights right back. Backstabber on Kaiser sends him outside, he avoids a dive from Penta but not a knee from Dunne. Dunne pounds Kaiser down before getting hit by Penta. Kaiser right back on offense, sends Penta into the barricade & Dunne into the steps. Back in the ring, Penta with a kick, clotheslines Kaiser outside, crossbody to Kaiser & Dunne on the floor as we go to commercial…

A Tower of Doom greets us upon our return! Crowd chants for Penta as he chops his opponents. Sling blade bulldog on Dunne, one on Kaiser. Headstand into a basement dropkick on Kaiser, but Dunne has a boot. Penta has one too, gets sent to the apron by Kaiser. Penta ranas Dunne into Kaiser! Dive onto Dunne, then one for Kaiser! DVD by Penta gets two thanks to Dunne breaking it up. Penta & Dunne trade some strikes. Dunne goes down, but Kaiser gets the advantage by yanking on the mask. Dunne hits the Bitter End on Penta, but Kaiser breaks up the pinfall. Kaiser tries something on Dunne, but Dunne manipulates Kaiser’s fingers. Penta with a Mexican Destroyer on Kaiser, then he hits the Sacrifice! Penta Driver gets broken up, Kaiser sends Penta outside, dumps Dunne on his head and gets the three count!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser (5:27 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Pretty fun sprint from all three, with Kaiser getting the win over Dunne to get some heat for his upcoming re-match with Penta. I assume that’ll happen next week on Raw, if not it’ll be pretty soon afterward. Logical booking here getting somebody an edge over Penta without actually beating him.

We see a video package recapping John Cena entering the Elimination Chamber, using his post-Royal Rumble address.

Jackie Redmond is with Rhea Ripley! Let’s go! Jackie asks how Rhea is managing to prepare for her title defense next week with Elimination Chamber looming. Rhea says she’s never beaten Iyo Sky, and to make it to WrestleMania she’ll have to do the one thing she’s never done. It’s been five years since they last faced off, and since then she’s become the most dominant woman in WWE and defeated everyone that’s stepped to her. After next week we can add Iyo’s name to that list. There’s Iyo! She says she will beat Rhea again and go to WrestleMania as the Women’s World Champion. They face off and we see a graphic for their match next week on Raw.

We see a clip from next week’s episode of WWE LFG with Road Dogg talking to the trainees.

Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston: Apparently I missed out on Xavier & Kofi talking through the commercial break. It was probably entertaining but I prefer the timed breaks. Wilde & Woods start things off with Wilde getting the upper hand in the corner. Woods runs into a boot, then Wilde does the Candice Michelle headscissors on the ropes before hitting a dropkick. Double elbow by the LWO, a hip toss into a splash, then a moonsault gets two. Del Toro runs into a boot, but still kicks Xavier before ranaing him off the top rope. Woods slips out of a suplex, makes the tag and Kofi lowers the ropes so Cruz can fly over them onto the floor. Kofi puts the boots to Cruz before tagging Xavier. They tag back & forth and take turns stomping. Kofi hits a basement dropkick for two. Cruz tries to fight back, rolling Xavier up for two but Kofi tags back in and prevents the LWO from making the tag temporarily. Wilde back in and he goes ham on the New Day. Wilde to the apron, flies over Xavier and hits a DDT on Kofi. One for Xavier too. Tag to Cruz, and there’s the double dive! Kofi thrown back into the ring, Xavier distracts the referee while Kofi breaks up the Doomsday Device. Xavier & Kofi hits a modified Demolition Decapitator for three.

Winners: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (5:26 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

Decent enough for the time it got, I feel like I’d probably be more into the LWO if I’d seen more of their stuff. They seem fun! New Day still getting that heat but it feels like they need something else to kick things up a notch.

The New Day stomp the LWO down until Dragon Lee runs down. Lee gets a brief advantage before the New Day fights back. A double powerbomb ends Lee’s night and the New New Day stands tall.

Finn Balor is not happy with Dominick Mysterio. Dom’s not happy with Finn, Carlito wants everyone to settle down. Finn still doesn’t want any new members. Liv wants them all to stop fighting since it’s a big week for her. Liv & Raquel will bring gold to the Judgment Day. Finn accuses Liv & Raquel of taking out Jade Cargill, but Liv still denies it and tells them to get on the same page. Everybody will handle their own business.

We see various WWE Superstars opening packs of Topps trading cards as part of Topps Rip Night. Miz pulled a Final Boss Rock card, which I think makes him the winner? I haven’t read Beckett’s Trading Card Price Guide in about thirty years.

Gunther is WALKING!

I probably shouldn’t mention this here, but you could see part of my workplace on that shot of Downtown Cincinnati! The Cincinnati Bearcats football team is here, as is Adam “Pacman” Jones. That WWE Championship belt might be the only hardware the Bearcats get for a long time.

Gunther is in the ring, and he’s dressed to fight! We can’t contain our excitement because Gunther is in action tonight! Before that he wants to talk about WrestleMania. He was mad at facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania, but he’s warmed up to the idea of embarrassing Jey and shutting him up for good. Adam Pearce agreed to Gunther wrestling tonight, and he has a hand-picked opponent for tonight!

Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Otis & Maxxine Dupri): This would have been a PWG dream match like ten years ago. Gunther picked Akira because he saw the Alpha Academy Tik Toking earlier. They actually have a lot in common! They got in the shape of their lives to prove that they belong. Akira opted to make a fool of himself and dance around to entertain the fans. Jey made the same choice, and his choice to face Gunther at WM will end his career. Tonight, Akira could do something Jey never will, earn Gunther’s respect. Tozawa fires away on Gunther, hits a big boot and keeps punching away. Gunther smacks Tozawa down. Tozawa tries to trade chops, that doesn’t end well as we see Maxxine pout. Tozawa fights off a power bomb, but gets dropkicked down. Tozawa with a roll up out of a sunset flip for two! Tozawa goes up top, but Gunther catches him and locks in a Boston Crab. Tozawa makes the ropes. More strikes exchanged, Gunther hits a powerbomb and raises Tozawa up on two. A sleeper ends the match in favor of Gunther.

Winner: Gunther (2:48 via submission)

Match Rating: *3/4

This was pretty much what I expected once Gunther announced it. At least it gives Alpha Academy something else to do besides getting bullied by Chad Gable. True, they’re still getting bullied, but at least somebody else is involved for once.

Otis comes in and breaks it up, then tears his shirt off! Gunther opts not to fight Otis, but instead locks in a sleeper from behind. JEY USO’S MUSIC PLAYS! That sends Gunther out of the ring for good.

We see a clip of Cole talking about Pat on Logan Paul’s podcast. This leads to Pat breaking down Cole’s wardrobe choice, that shirt was pretty damn tight!

Dakota Kai is WALKING! She challenges for the IC Championship next!

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai: Headlock takeover by Lyra, who works Dakota’s arm. Quick rollup in the corner by Kai gets two. Dakota catches a dropkick through the ropes attempt, but Lyra pulls her to the apron. Suplex blocked, Lyra knocked down on the apron, then Dakota hits a cannonball to the floor. The cameraman gets all entangled in things and we go to commercial.

We return and the ladies fight on the top rope, ending up with Lyra kicking out of the Tree of Woe and hitting a stalling superplex! The fans chant about fecal matter. Kai takes Lyra down with a kick, series of rollups and a bridge by Lyra. Backslide rolled through, Lyra powers out, hits a powerbomb for two! Lyra jumps into a kick, then Dakota hits one in the corner. Canadian backstabber gets two! Dakota catches Lyra up top, but it’s Lyra that gets the advantage, she hits a Cradleshock for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (5:10 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

I don’t want to sound like a broken record about time, so I’ll just say that this was really fun and I like watching both of these people rassle. Dakota might not get a singles championship but she’s a great challenger. Hopefully Lyra gets more to do in the weeks ahead.

Dakota follows the Code of Honor and shakes Lyra’s hand. Ivy Nile is not honorable, she attacks Dakota in the entranceway and Lyra in the ring! She busts Lyra’s spine and poses with the Intercontinental Championship! The fans think she sucks.

Michael plugs WWE’s upcoming Evolve show, then throws it to a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

Jackie talked to Sami Zayn earlier today, and wants him to share what happened last week between him & Kevin Owens. He went to Kevin’s house, Kevin wasn’t home but his mom was. They chatted for awhile, she was doing well. When he got home, he was ashamed of himself because he didn’t have good intentions going to Kevin’s house. Family has never been involved before. He doesn’t know what he’s capable of right now, or what Kevin is capable of right now. His neck isn’t where he wants it to be yet, but this will be a war. Everything they’ve done to each other over the years, this will be worse than all of that. It’s going to be a bad time for him, but a very, very bad time for Kevin.

Dominick Mysterio was upset about getting speared last week, so he challenged Bron Breakker to a match tonight. This sounds like a bad idea, but they’re WALKING and it’s next!

Bianca Belair & Naomi tell us that they’re going to whoop Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, one of them will go to WrestleMania, and they’ll whoop them again for the heck of it.

Dominick Mysterio (w/Carlito & Finn Balor) vs. Bron Breakker: Bron tosses Dom over the top rope on a kick attempt. Then he takes Dom’s head off with a Breakkerline. Dom gets a stomp in, but Bron blocks the suplex and backdrops Dom. Finn distracts the referee and Carlito trips Bron. Dom hits a dive, then the Eddie hilo back in the ring gets a near fall. Distractions lead to Dom hitting the 619, then he goes up top. Bron follows him up, Dom temporarily fights him off, but Bron hits the Super Frankenbreakker! Carlito & Finn finally say “f it” and pull Bron outside and toss him into the steps. That gets a disqualification.

Winner: Bron Breakker (3:19 via disqualification)

Match Rating: **

This seems to be putting Balor in the IC title picture as a contender alongside AJ Styles, which sounds like a fun WrestleMania three-way to me. I could get behind that if that’s where they’re going. If nothing else, Balor wrestling Styles & Breakker in singles matches on this show sounds like something I’d have fun reviewing.

It’s three on one for a little while, but Dom gets sent outside & Carlito gets speared. Finn is smart enough to let that be the end of things.

We get a video package of whatever that segment with Rock & Cody Rhodes was on Friday night. It’s short enough so it kinda makes sense.

Cody Rhodes is WALKING. I think he’ll address us next!

Cathy Kelly is with Ivy Nile & the Creeds, who are still on this thing where they need to win championship gold before Master Gable returns. The War Raiders attack the Creeds, and officials break that up. Lots of interesting fashion choices there. One Creed had American flag overalls. The other had a bald eagle on his shirt. I have no real idea what Cathy was going for, maybe an 80s background dancer thing? Maybe one of y’all can fill me in. Or if she’d like to fill me in, my DMs are always open.

Cody Rhodes makes his entrance! He’s pretty sure what we’re supposed to talk about. He thinks he understands the offer that the Rock has made him. It’s Good Guy 101 for him not to lie to us. He hasn’t, and he won’t start now. He does need us to know that he is an incredibly blessed man. This decision he needs to make at Elimination Chamber doesn’t just affect him. If affects his wife, his daughter, sister, little Brodie, the Nightmare Factory, his whole extended family and the memory of his father. He could get everything he wants without having to scratch & claw & fight.

Before Cody can pontificate further, Seth Rollins makes his entrance. Rollins is obviously decked out in Cincinnati Red tonight. This is the first time they’ve been in the same ring together since WrestleMania 40. He’d love for it to be a moment of celebration, talk about how proud he is of Cody, look at the WM sign, shake hands and say how he can’t wait to face Cody in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Instead, he has to ask Cody what the hell he’s thinking. They stood side by side against the Bloodline. Now, the Rock is back to ask Cody to be his champion, to sell his soul. The fact that Cody didn’t slap Rock in the face immediately is a slap in Seth’s face. Don’t make him regret everything he sacrificed to help Cody win the championship. Is the WWE Championship too much of a burden for Cody? It’s not for Seth. Cody wishes this conversation was going differently. He would like to express some gratitude, but Seth sounds judgmental. Rock didn’t ask for Seth’s soul because it might already be compromised. Cody runs down all of Seth’s sins, he knows who he is. Cody knows that Seth was his shield and his partner at WrestleMania 40, and was the MVP of that night. Seth says he’s not out here to judge Cody. He’s out here to protect Cody from making the mistakes he made all those years ago. He’s been filled with hate lately. Sometimes it’s pointed in the right direction (Roman Reigns, CM Punk), but he doesn’t want to hate Cody Rhodes. Cody can make his own decisions and do whatever he wants. Seth doesn’t want to face a soulless shell of Cody Rhodes. He wants to face the Cody that came back and beat him at WrestleMania 38 and in Hell in a Cell with one arm. He wants to face the Cody that he helped at last year’s WrestleMania. He’s not coming for Cody’s soul, but he is coming for Cody’s title.

We get a sneak peek of Logan Paul’s interview that will air on the Elimination Chamber Countdown. Cole runs down the Elimination Chamber card, then we get a video package covering the events that may have led up to our main event.

Jey Uso offers Akira Tozawa some respect in the training room. As he leaves, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller talk some smack about him only being one word. Waller says a lot of words doubting Uso and saying he’s not on Gunther’s level. Jey’s cool with the doubt, because he will beat Gunther. Austin Theory does the Yeet hand signal after, which leads to an argument and Waller getting superkicked. YEET.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Alicia wearing the Cincinnati Bengal black, orange & white jacket tonight. The champions attack before the bell, sending Liv into the barricade & Raquel into the timekeepers’ area. The referee calls for the bell with Liv getting doubleteamed, doesn’t seem fair to me. Double leg sweep & elbows by Bianca & Naomi. Double hip toss, a standing legdrop/moonsault combo gets two. Bianca decks Liv while the referee talks to Naomi. Raquel trips Bianca and tags in, then yanks her to the floor. Bianca gets bounced off the barricade, and Liv & Raquel pose as we go to commercial.

We return and Bianca tags Naomi. Kick to Raquel, spinning bulldog. Running Rocker Dropper to Liv. Springboard X-Factor on Raquel gets two. Crossbody by Naomi, Raquel rolls through, but Naomi hits a kick in the corner. Blockbuster by Naomi, tag to Bianca. 450 splash only gets two on Raquel! Bianca’s knee landed right on her there too. Bianca gets Raquel up for the KOD, the eyes are raked and Liv tags in. The double Codebreaker gets two on Bianca! I still think that should be their finisher. Naomi tags in, kicks Liv and Liv is lifted for a double KOD..Dominick Mysterio comes down and distracts the referee! Raquel takes Bianca & Naomi out, Liv hits Oblivion but Naomi breaks up the count! Spear by Bianca on Raquel and everyone is down. Naomi with a jawbreaker on Liv, Bianca tags in, tries a suplex but gets rolled up for two. Liv gets a nearfall with a rollup, but then gets hit with the KOD! Raquel breaks up the count at two! Naomi hits the Heatseeker on Raquel, then tags in. Double KOD on Liv! Dom puts Liv’s foot on the ropes! Bianca goes for the KOD to Raquel on the floor, Raquel slips out and drops Bianca on the announce table! Naomi with a dive to Raquel! Naomi counters Oblivion, but Liv gets a roll up for two! Rear View to Liv! Dom gets smacked on the apron! Raquel blocks Naomi on the top rope and smacks her head on the ringpost! Liv covers and gets the three count! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE IN CINCINNATI!

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (9:07 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

Kind of a banger of a closing stretch there, with all sorts of chaos going on leading to new champions. We still don’t know if Liv & Raquel really attacked Jade, but they certainly took Bianca & Naomi’s most prized possession. What that means going forward remains to be seen. Maybe Liv & Raquel just own up to the attack, or maybe there’s more to the story.

Our new champions pose with their Judgement Day cohort as Raw goes off the air for this week! So long and good night!