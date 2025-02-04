Cook’s WWE Raw Review 2.3.25  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with live coverage of Raw for two weeks in a row, which is a new record for me. I assume everybody loved my effort last week since I wasn’t fired, and the comments I did see were positive. If you’re mad that I didn’t see your negative comments, hit me up at [email protected] or on the social media. I try not to doom scroll too much these days for the sake of my mental health, so I can’t promise I’ll see your hot takes unless they’re soooo hot I have to see them.

The Royal Rumble took place last Saturday, and I wasn’t shocked by either of the winners. Charlotte Flair winning was obviously a certainty, and we’re supposed to see her tonight. Jey Uso was one of many potential Men’s Royal Rumble Winners, I guess some people got mad that he won but I wasn’t one of them. Jey is an over mammajamma with WWE’s audience. I was told Jey winning was shocking, but I wasn’t shocked. I do wonder what Jey winning does to the Road to WrestleMania, because I can’t see Jey vs. Gunther closing either night.

We’re in Cleveland, Ohio for the 30th time in Raw history and we’re on the road to WrestleMania. Sami Zayn & CM Punk are walking backstage. Liv Morgan & Dom walk, as does IYO SKY. Charlotte Flair is here! We go to clips from last Saturday’s Royal Rumble!

Jey Uso is amongst the Cleveland folks! Hit his music! Folks be yeetin out there! I’m not a big Cleveland guy, but I appreciate these fools appreciating Jey Uso. YEET! Pat makes a Myles Garrett reference. The fans chant ONE MORE TIME so they can yeet again! I love it! The fans say that Jey deserves it! I can’t disagree. Jey milks this crowd for all that it’s worth. They hang on his word. Jey thanks them for that. He doesn’t know what to say besides “yeet”. He came in the game 15 years ago, tried to make a good living with his brother living their legacy, which was cool, which led to pandemic era, which led to Bloodline, fast forward, he was afraid of himself as a singles competitor, tonight, he has it now. The fans say Jey deserves it. He worked really hard to get to this spot, and he thanks everybody. Because of us guys, he’s the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, he’s going to the WM main event and it’s just him, Uce!

Gunther makes his way to the ring. He wants to offer his congratulations. In reality, he’s disappointed. This matchup doesn’t appeal to him. Jey can’t lace his boots. He refuses to do this with Jey again. Beating other people would have added something to his legacy. Gunther will put Jey down like a diseased dog. He advises Jey to consider other options. Jey says he’s tired of people telling him what he can & can’t be. Jey will go to Friday & holler at Cody, but whoever he chooses, he’ll walk out of WrestleMania as champion. YEET.

We go to clips from the Royal Rumble where Roman Reigns got stomped into the steel steps. Then we see John Cena declaring that he will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and will compete at WrestleMania and win his 17th WWE Championship. Coming up…PENTA vs. Kaiser!

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Penta punted Kaiser out of the Rumble in quick fashion, which led to this match. Kaiser powers Penta into the corner, stomps him down. Penta with a kick, rana to Kaiser. Headstand in the corner, but Kaiser kicks Penta down. Kaiser is mad about being embarrassed and wants to embarrass Penta. Kaiser with a right hand to Penta, then a DVD on the apron before we go to commercial.

Kaiser sends Penta to the mat, then lands some punches on the mat. Clothesline gets two. Cole putting over Penta’s TNA title reigns. Penta wants some more from Kaiser. Penta fights back, hits a backbreaker out of the corner for two. Headstand into a dropkick from Penta gets two. Penta sends Kaiser outside and hits a tope con hilo! Back in the ring, crossbody gets two for Penta. Ludwig fighting back with chops. Kaiser with a Finlay roll for two. Penta works him into the Sacrifice, then the Penta Driver gets three!

Winner: Penta (7:25 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Not gonna lie, somebody told me that Penta should have beat Kasier in 6 seconds and I hoped that’s what happened. “The Sacrifice” is Penta’s armbreaker that ruled Lucha Underground.”

Jackie Redmond is here to interview Penta, but before that can get off the ground, Pete Dunne makes an entrance. Kaiser attacks Penta from behind, and that’s how these two guys get their business done.

Finn Balor is not happy with what’s gone on during his absence. Liv Morgan tries to tell him otherwise, but we will see.

OUR QUEEN CHARLOTTE FLAIR IS HERE! Charlotte has missed all of us, whether we booed or cheered her. Last year broke her mentally & physically. She’ll embrace the boos because she still loves all of us. Whether we’re wooing or booing doesn’t change the fact that she’s the greatest.

Rhea Ripley’s music interrupts Queen Charlotte. These two have met before, but Mami is at a different stage now. Rhea says that this is her show, and they have the possibility to go to war once again. Rhea respects Charlotte, and wants to be picked. Charlotte has nothing but time, and she will go to NXT to see Gulia, and will go to SmackDown to see Tiffany. Charlotte sees that Rhea is still just a kid, and will see her next week. Rhea wants to beat the respect into her.

Jackie Redmond is with Sami Zayn, who only has CM Punk on his mind right now. So much so that he wanders off towards Jey Uso. Sami pays Jey his respects and doesn’t care that Jey eliminated him. Karrion Kross sneaks up after that and offers a question of his own. Sami is sick of seeing him. Kross says he isn’t a problem, but could be.

IYO SKY promises she will see Rhea at WrestleMania, then gets attacked by Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The LWO (Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio): Rey will face Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match next week! Lee & Xavier start things off. Some double teaming from the New Day to start. Kofi misses in the corner, crossbody gets 0, rana sends Kofi down. Rey & Lee with some kicks, Kofi kicks out at two. Rey with a rana to Kofi. Dragon with a superkick for two. Kofi in the tree of woe, then a dropkick from Dragon. Logan Paul comes down for his hometown fans as we go to commercial.

We return while Xavier works Dragon over. Kofi goes up top, hits an axehandle for two. Woods tags in, hits a legdrop. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb on Woods. Tags to Kofi & Rey. Rana to Kofi. Rey sends Kofi into 619 position but Xavier pulls Kofi out of the way. DIVE! Logan Paul tries to interfere but gets dropped by Rey. Dragon Lee with a dive! Logan hits a shot on Rey on the outside, leading to Trouble in Paradise for the 1-2-3.

<b.Winners: The New Day (8:15 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Why am I not surprised that Logan Paul would be a product of Cleveland?

We see clips from Roman Reigns’ experience in the Royal Rumble, which also involved an attack from Seth Rollins.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with CM Punk. Punk is happy that Roman & Seth also didn’t win the Royal Rumble. He apologizes to Sami Zayn fans since he plans on beating Sami later tonight.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee have a chit-chat so we can see a YouTuber get killed at the Royal Rumble by Bron Breakker. Apparently a ton of people saw it on social media, so good for them.

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley will meet in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match next week on Raw. They’re in the crowd now.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan: We start on the outside & IYO sends Liv all over the place. Faceplant by IYO in the ring, then a dropkick. Liv gains the advantage and a near-fall. Elbow then a knee in the corner by Liv, then a basement dropkick gets two. IYO with some flips, then a dropkick. Liv evades a move and sends SKY outside. Tope suicida by IYO as we go to commercial!

Three Amigos by Liv! A little shimmy for Dom’s father! IYO fights back with a knee! PALM STRIKES, then a dropkick by IYO. IYO up top, missile dropkick! Roll through, double stomp gets two on Liv. IYO misses in the corner, Liv hits a backstabber, but gets kicked down by IYO. IYO goes for the moonsault but Raquel distracts. Liv & IYO go outside, IYO with the German suplex on the floor. Asai moonsault off the bottom rope by IYO! Back in the ring, Liv counters with a Codebreaker for two! IYO & Liv exchange shots, up top, Liv gets ranaed off the top! IYO goes for the moonsault but Raquel is there! Liv blocks the moonsault! IYO with a German! Rhea Ripley attacks Raquel at ringside! Liv intervenes and gets punched! The referee sees this and has no choice but to ring the bell! WUT DA HAIL

Winner: Liv Morgan (9:07 via disqualification)

Match Rating: **1/2

Pretty good match, didn’t love the finish but it worked for what it was. Also, I don’t know when IYO SKY’S name went all caps, but I saw it on WWE’s website today and am rolling with it.

Cathy Kelly is with the War Raiders, who acknowledge their respect for JD McDonagh. Chad Gable is unimpressed and issues a challenge on behalf of the Creed Brothers. Chad says he will conquer the dark arts of lucha libre, and when he comes back he wants to see the Creeds & Ivy Nile wearing gold.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins makes his way to the ring!

Adam Pearce got one final deal done during the transfer portal, and it was getting AJ Styles to Raw! Bron Breakker comes in and wants to know what’s next for him. I feel like I wouldn’t mind seeing AJ vs. Bron, but maybe that’s just me.

Rollins has a lot to get off of his chest tonight. First of all, he is happy for Jey Uso, proud of him, likes to see good things happen to good people. Loved to see CM Punk get embarrassed at the Royal Rumble by that idiot Logan Paul. OTC Roman Reigns lost at the Royal Rumble and might not make it to WrestleMania at all. Reigns is hurt, nobody will tell the truth except Rollins since he was the one that hurt him. Reigns has hurt everybody the last four years and would have hurt Rollins if he had the chance. Rollins lost the Rumble, it hurts, but that was the past and he has many different paths to WrestleMania. He’s got a qualifying match in a couple of weeks with Finn Balor. Rollins calls out Sami Zayn because he has some things to say to him.

Sami seems a bit skeptical during his entrance. Seth leads a “Sami” chant. It’s been a tough couple of months for them. Sami’s immediate future is CM Punk. We all know Seth hates CM Punk. Seth knows how much Sami hates CM Punk too. Punk said Sami wasn’t on his level. That delusional narcissist had the nerve to say that. Sami is a Wrestlemania main eventer, a good person, levels above CM Punk. Seth needs the absolute best out of Sami tonight, he wants the best people in that Chamber. Seth wants Sami to put Punk’s main event dreams in the dirt for good. Great pep talk from Seth!

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn: Some words and attempted fisticuffs between Punk & Rollins during the entrance! 13,322 in Cleveland tonight to see this first-time one on one matchup! Both men with near-falls early. Punk working the headlock. Sami with some slaps. Chops exchanged. Punk works the left arm. Sami fights back. Clothesline from Sami. Sami with punches in the corner! Punk answers with a clothesline out of the corner, a swinging neckbreaker. Punk heads up top. Sami follows. Superplex!

We return from commercial and Punk sends Sami into the corner. Sami hits a tornado DDT! Sami wants Blue Thunder, Punk fights out, reversals, kick by Punk, some cuts in the camera, but Sami hits that Blue Thunder for two! He did the deal and only got two! Single arm DDT by Punk. Punk charges and hits the ringpost with his shoulder. Sami wants the kick, but Punk rolls him up for two. Punk goes for the Anaconda Vice! Sami trying to fight! He finds the ropes! Knee in the corner by Punk. Another knee. He tells Sami to look at the sign! Sami misses the Helluva kick! GTS blocked, Sami rolls Punk up for two by gawd! Shots exchanged, Punk’s GTS is blocked, Sami hits the half & half into the corner! Helluva kick is set up, but Punk catches Sami and hits the GTS! CM Punk will be in the Elimination Chamber match!

Winner: CM Punk (9:41 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Something of a dream match for old school ROH fans like me that saw both of these guys live back in the day, yet somehow they never really crossed paths. I dug it.

Kevin Owens attacks Sami from behind! PACKAGE PILEDRIVER! WHAT THE HELL? THIS MAN’S OUT OF HIS DAMN MIND ATTACKING HIS BEST FRIEND LIKE THAT!