Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! WrestleMania takes place this coming weekend, so we can expect a ton of hype concerning that extravaganza. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman are all in the building, so that’s our main event!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 4.14.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

WrestleMania is five days away! Tonight we’re in Sacramento, the home of the Sacramento Athletics! Jey Uso is WALKING down stairs. Penta is WALKING out of an elevator. Finn Balor is WALKING with the Judgment Day. CM Punk is WALKING with coffee! Seth Rollins is WALKING, as is Paul Heyman! We look back to last week, when Jey Uso reacted to Jimmy Uso’s murder at the hands of Gunther.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are ringside doing what the kids call “commentary”. They are interrupted by Gunther’s music, as Der Ring General has arrived early for his interview. Cole enters the ring and begins the interview, not getting far before Gunther cuts him off and talks about how Jey says he’s not afraid anymore. The crowd boos Gunther’s attempts to talk. Gunther tells us that Jey is full of crap. Cole talks about how Gunther is frustrated. Gunther takes the mic and tells Cole, Jey and everybody that’s with him to screw off. For 80% of the time Gunther has been in WWE, he’s been champion. He’s the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time and refuses to let Jey ruin that for him. Gunther wants Jey to walk into WM with all the confidence in the world. The bell will have to ring, and Gunther will put Jey down for the fourth consecutive time. Gunther’s been accused of going too far with Jimmy. He’s never lost control in his life. When he took a bath in Jimmy’s blood, he was in full control & loved it. If he wasn’t in control, he would have done it to Jey too. Next week, he looks forward to calling his mother and telling him how much fun it was to beat Jey Uso & still be World Heavyweight Champion.

Cole & McAfee take us back to last Friday on SmackDown, where Bayley & Lyra Valkyria ran a gauntlet to earn a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

We get a video package with Bianca Belair discussing her road to WrestleMania. She’s been standing up for herself & speaking the truth. She hopes people are teaching their kids that. She’s been through a lot, but is still the best. She’s stronger & faster than she’s ever been, and there’s nothing Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY can do to stop her.

Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez): Cole calls Liv & Raquel “insufferable”. I dunno, I don’t think I’d have much trouble putting up with Liv or Raquel for long periods of time. Certainly spent more time with worse! Liv slaps Bayley then runs around the ring. Liv catches Bayley back inside and stomps her down for a bit. Bayley with some strikes of her own. Lou Thesz press by Bayley, and some piston-like right hands. Sliding clothesline gets two. Bayley tries an up & over in the corner, but Liv sees it coming and dropkicks her instead. Bayley fights back with a clothesline. Vertical suplex gets a two count on Liv. Liv sends Bayley into the corner, but it’s Bayley with an arm drag & back suplex. Bayley goes for a dive, but Liv meets her with a right hand, then a suplex on the floor. She goes for the Three Amigos on the floor, but Bayley blocks and sends Liv into the steps. Bayley misses a move and hits her knee on the steps. Liv suplexes Bayley to the floor off the steps and does an Eddieesque shimmy as we go to commercial.

We return and Bayley fighting back with forearms. Kicks by Liv, Bayley responds with a knee, but misses hard in the corner. Step-up enziguri gets two for Liv. Bayley catches Liv on a top rope move and goes for a Boston Crab, but Liv reverses into a rollup for two. Bayley with another knee, and she hits the sunset flip buckle bomb for two. They meet on the apron, Liv hits a Codebreaker & Bayley falls to the floor. Dropkick off the apron by Liv. Cover back in the ring gets two. Liv misses a move and Bayley goes for a neck snap off the ropes, but Liv blocks. Liv jumps into a modified Stunner by Bayley. Bayley to Belly gets a two count, Raquel put Liv’s boot on the rope. Lyra goes after Raquel outside but gets taken out. Bayley smacks Raquel, but it’s Liv with the backstabber. Liv goes for Oblivion, but Lyra holds Bayley and prevents the move from happening! Bayley gets a rollup and a three count!

Winner: Bayley (9:53 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Pretty damn good match here. Bayley’s been on a real roll of late in the ring, and Liv has been improving steadily for quite a while. The tag team match this weekend should be good if given time to be.

We see a video package of the recent happenings involving Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins. Then we see Paul backstage waiting for Roman to arrive.

Rhea Ripley says she sees right through Bianca Belair. She thrives on playing with Rhea’s emotions and making Rhea seem like the bad guy. When Rhea loses something she loves, she’ll do anything to get it back. She pouted like IYO SKY does to get into the match, and tells IYO to enjoy every moment she has with the Championship. At WrestleMania 41 she’ll get back what belongs to her.

Rey Mysterio (w/the LWO) vs. Julius Creed (w/American Made): Rey with a go-behind, Julius backs him up and elbows him. Julius with an armbar, Rey flips out temporarily, but Julius with a hammerlock. Rey gets shoulder blocked down by Julius. Rey with a headscissors, but gets clotheslined down by Julius for two. Julius with a kitchen sink knee. Rey kicks Julius in the ropes, sets up for the 619, Creed blocks, Rey goes up top and gets crotched by Chad Gable while Brutus Creed distracts the referee. Dragon Lee responds with a shot on Julius and the referee decides to eject all the ringside folks as we go to commercial.

We return to Rey kicking Julius in the corner. Julius gets Rey in an electric chair, but Rey ranas him to the floor. Rey baseball slides into Julius, who catches him and lifts him in a vertical suplex position. Julius maintains that while walking Rey up the steps to the apron. Rey gets out and Julius misses a shoulderblock and hits the ringpost. Rey off the top with a rana back inside the ring, then some punches in the corner. Julius catches Rey in mid-air, but Rey hits him with a DDT for two. The fans say it’s awesome. Julius with a knee, the straps come down and Julius gets sent over the top rope. El Grande Americano appears at ringside! Rey goes for the mask, Creed gets a rollup for two. Rey sends Americano to the floor, hits the 619 & drops the dime on Julius for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio (7:16 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

This was a lot of fun! Rey continued being Rey Mysterio while one of the Creeds got a chance to shine in singles action and did a pretty good job of it. As we know, it’s important for tag team competitors in WWE to be able to work as singles too. You never know when the split is coming.

Americano attacks from behind with a headbutt! The LWO comes down only to get wiped out by Americano headbutts. Diving headbutt to Rey! We see a replay of Americano placing the metal in his mask. He’s going to have to do a better job of hiding that if he wants to get over.

The War Raiders tell us about how Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston run their mouths about being the best tag team of all time. They’ve had a successful decade everywhere they’ve gone, and had Xavier & Kofi beat last week. Xavier & Kofi tried to end Erik’s career last week. This will be war.

Jackie Redmond interrupts Kofi & Xavier’s video game to ask them about their match with the War Raiders at WrestleMania. They say it’s been a war the entire time for them, but it ends at WrestleMania when they get the Tag Team Championship back. Last week was a taste of what will happen at WrestleMania. People will say Thank God for the New Day. Jackie says the New Day appears ready for a war.

We go back to April 2012, when Triple H, Undertaker & Shawn Michaels ended an era.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett): Kross had similar tights to AJ’s made to help convince him to embrace his dark side. Styles drives Kross into the corner with shoulderblocks. Kross runs into a boot in the corner, then Styles runs into Kross’s boot. Kross chokes Styles on the ropes, then Scarlett does the same. About time we saw her! Kross with a suplex to Styles. Kross sends Styles into the corner gut first, then has some mockery for the man’s suffering. Styles with a standing dropkick, then a baseball slide sends Kross into the barricade. Kross trips Styles up on the apron. AJ sent into the barricade, right across from one of Logan Paul’s minions. Kross sends Styles into the timekeeper’s area, and Scarlett makes out with his hand as we go to commercial.

Kross with a backbreaker, then a near-fall on Styles as we return. Kross hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Styles with some kicks, then Kross falls over favoring his ankle. Shockingly this leads to a big punch from Kross. Styles fights back with some forearms & clotheslines. Kross hits a DDT and removes his elbow pad for…ok, I don’t remember his finisher. Styles ducks a Northern Lariat and hits a neckbreaker. Styles forearms Kross down, then hits the Phenomenal Forearm for three!

Winner: AJ Styles (7:13 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Decent match, tough to say that the outcome was ever really in doubt but Kross did a good enough job in there.

Logan Paul’s music hits after the match and he has a microphone. He congratulates AJ for winning and takes some shots at Sacramento. Styles showed those losers why their match at WrestleMania is gonna cook. He introduces a video putting himself over. Styles is unimpressed with the video and invites Paul to enter the ring right now. Kross attacks from behind, but AJ does well at first with the two on one. After taking Kross down with a reverse DDT. Paul attacks with his punch and then hits the Paulverizer.

Paul Heyman is still awaiting Roman Reigns’ arrival backstage. Chill out man, Roman’s still got at least an hour before he needs to be there.

We see clips from this week’s episode of Stephanie’s Places. Some people really liked her doing Rhea Ripley’s entrance, huh? I’m guessing she doesn’t do Steve Austin’s entrance this week, but maybe she’ll chug some beer. Some people might really like that too.

Jey Uso’s music plays, and it’s time to do some Yeeting! It takes some real skill to be as bad at Yeeting as Michael Cole is. Jey mounts the broadcast table for his pre-WrestleMania address. I guess he’s doing an address eventually. Maybe they thought they were having a commercial break. Jey wanted to come out and holler at his peoples in Sacramento. His mom is here somewhere. People want to know where his head’s at. He’s crashing out, but is locked in for everybody. Listening to Gunther talk made him feel like Gunther was afraid. He’s gonna whoop Gunther on Saturday. Hit his music!

The Wingstop Highlight of the Night is Penta beating Dominik Mysterio last week, then Bron Breakker & Finn Balor coming out to join the party.

Cathy Kelley is with Bron and asks him how he’s navigating the biggest title defense of his career. Before Bron can say much, the Judgment Day jumps Bron! Finn, Dominik & Carlito do a number on him, sending him into the big casing.

Penta vs. Finn Balor: Penta attacks before the bell, hitting a flip dive on Finn! The bell rings and Penta gets two with a cross-body. Penta takes Finn down with an armwringer, they go for some big moves but everything gets blocked. Penta hits the handstand into a dropkick in the corner for two. Penta kicks Finn’s leg out of his leg, then kicks him down to the mat. Penta shooshes the crowd for a big slap on Finn’s chest. Finn rolls through a sunset flip and hits a basement dropkick for two. We see the Lucha Brothers logo on Penta’s glove as he’s in a rear chinlock. Finn takes Penta down, then stomps him a couple of times. Finn does the Too Sweet before getting on the apron with Penta, then knocks Penta to the floor as we go to commercial.

Finn hits a superplex on Penta for two. Penta fights back, hits a rana and two clothelines, a superkick, then a backstabber out of the corner gets two on Finn. The fans chant Ole as Penta places Finn up top. Big slap, then Penta follows him up. Finn knocks Penta to the apron, but that leads to Penta headscissoring him into the ring. Sling blades exchanged! Tiltawhirl backbreaker to Balor, Penta goes for the Sacrifice and Balor breaks it up. Balor rolls Penta up for two. Superkick sends Finn down. Penta sets up in the corner, but here come Carlito & Dom! Finn with a rollup for two, then another sling blade. Front dropkick into the corner, Finn gets ready to go up top, but here comes Bron Breakker! Carlito opts not to run into a spear this week, so Bron ends up clotheslining Finn in the ring to cause a disqualification.

Winner: Finn Balor (8:32 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: **3/4

No winner was announced, but I assume that Finn would be getting the winner’s share of the purse there since he was attacked first. Should be a fun four-way at WrestleMania, I think Bron’s still the favorite but if they wanted to take the belt off him a four-way would be the right time to do it. I’d have Dom win it and embrace the craziness that would ensue afterward.

Bron takes Dom & Carlito down with a spear, but runs into Penta’s knee! Penta ranas Bron to the floor, then dives onto him, Dom & Carlito on the floor! Play Penta’s music! Bron selling his knee a bit on the floor, hope that’s just good ol’ selling.

IYO SKY talks about how Rhea & Bianca forget that she’s the women’s world champion and she’s the whole reason they’re fighting in the first place. She’s done being ignored & forgotten, they have to go through her to get the title. She’s beaten both of them before, she’ll do it again.

Michael & Pat run down the cards for WrestleMania Saturday & Sunday.

CM Punk sits down next to Paul Heyman and puts his arm around him to give him a talk. Of course this takes place right when Roman Reigns shows up. Heyman runs off after his Tribal Chief.

We point toward the sky and acknowledge our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as he enters the arena with Heyman in tow. After a commercial break, Reigns points to the sky & the pyro goes off. Roman rejects Paul’s microphone and grabs his own. Roman asks Sacramento to acknowledge him, and they do so. The whole world can hear that we love & acknowledge him, and that we would never betray our Tribal Chief. Not everybody’s like us, some would betray him. Sacramento guesses that Paul might be one that betrays him. Roman encourages the “You F’ed Up” chants. Paul is asked why and has issues coming up with an answer. Heyman says it wasn’t a betrayal, he paid back a favor that he owed. Roman says that he’s confused. It feels like the only person getting screwed as result of this favor is him. If there’s one thing we know about the Tribal Chief, it’s that he doesn’t ask for favors. He takes what he wants. He never asked for any help and wants to know why he has to hold the tab for Paul’s dumbass favor.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and the fans get to do some singing. Seth hits the ring and has something to say after the singing. Seth says that Roman’s finally getting it and starting to put the pieces together. This is the biggest, most important triple threat match in the history of the industry, the winner will define the future. It can’t be Roman, this can’t be a business full of people like him that only show up for TV and don’t do the dirty work. It can’t be Punk either, a business full of people taking their ball & going home, only to come back to leech off of it. Seth doesn’t want the business to die, he wants a business of people like him that will sacrifice everything to do what’s best for business. The one piece that Roman hasn’t figured out…favors are a choice. Rollins chose not to put Heyman in the hospital last week, and Heyman can choose whether to repay him or not. Rollins doesn’t expect him to since he’s a scumbag. Heyman’s not in Punk’s corner at WrestleMania by chance, it’s because he’s made a choice. Roman needs to figure out why Paul’s choosing Punk over him. Roman says that Seth is right. Paul’s made his choice, and Roman’s made his.

Roman attacks Rollins! He sends Seth to the floor and Paul’s all happy about it. He says he acknowledges his Tribal Chief! Roman pushes Heyman down, then CM Punk’s music hits. Punk sends Reigns out of the ring and checks on Paul. That doesn’t last too long, Roman pops back up and hits Punk with a spear! Rollins re-enters the ring and hits Roman in the back with a chair! Shades of the destruction of the Shield! Rollins with stomps for Punk & Reigns! Heyman is aghast as the fans sing Rollins off.

Thanks for reading! Feel free to join your fellow 411Maniacs in the comments and chime in on tonight’s show! As the legendary Larry Csonka always said: Have fun & don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.