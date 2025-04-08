Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m back here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix. Prior commitments left me unavailable last week, but fortunately we had Theo Sambus around to provide his expert reporting and analysis. I thank Theo for his efforts and encourage you all to read his weekly AEW Collision reviews RIGHT HERE on 411mania.com! *thumbs up during pop*

Originally, I’d planned to write a column last week to make up for my lack of Raw availability. I decided to get sick instead! Well, I didn’t really decide it, it was probably the unwashed mass of humanity I was amongst during Opening Day in Cincinnati that decided it. Fortunately, I’m over that now and we’re here on a Monday night to keep chugging along the Road to WrestleMania.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 4.7.25

Preparations are underway for WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Tonight we’re in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Gunther is WALKING and wearing a red tie. The New Day & War Raiders are WALKING. The Judgment Day is WALKING, as is Penta! Paul Heyman is WALKING and talking into his phone!

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are at ringside. We look back to last week when stuff happened with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY and my feed freezes. Fortunately I can tell you that the thing ended up being a no-contest. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is in the ring and welcomes us to Monday Night Raw. He says this situation concerning the Women’s World Championship needs to be addressed and welcomes IYO SKY. Bianca Belair is introduced afterwards. Pearce introduces Rhea Ripley as “representing Judgment Day”, I guess he didn’t get that memo several months ago. Pearce admits he was wrong to assume that anybody involved could handle this like professionals, and books them in the triple threat that IYO requested a few weeks ago. The phrase “this could have been an e-mail” comes to mind. Bianca is happy that Rhea has been added to the match, she already overcame the Elimination Chamber so a triple threat won’t be an issue. Bianca throws the contract at Rhea to sign, with the trend of IYO being ignored continuing. Rhea piefaces IYO out of the way, so IYO decides to go to the apron and hit a springboard missile dropkick into her challengers before signing the contract. IYO’s music plays and she poses while the challengers lay in the ring.

Michael & Pat let us know that Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & Penta in a Fatal Fourway at WrestleMania. Backstage we find out that it was Liv Morgan’s idea to get both Finn & Dom into the match. Finn says that Dom doesn’t have the killer instinct and that he’s a loser, but he can prove them all wrong when he beats Penta later tonight. Carlito says he has Dom’s back, and that he went to the Mall of America earlier today. Good for him!

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are WALKING towards their match, which is next!

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley goes for Lyra’s leg and takes her down while Michael & Pat send their best to Kevin Owens and his recovery from injury. Bit of a stalemate early on here as Lyra & Bayley trade rollups. Big knee from Bayley, but Lyra counters the attempted sunset flip into the corner with one of her own into the middle of the ring for two. Northern Lights gets two for Lyra. Cartwheel by Lyra, she works Bayley into the Windy City Curse into a rockinghorse! She turns it into a rollup for two. Lyra misses a spin kick, but Bayley flies outside and Lyra hits a dropkick. Back in the ring, crossbody by Lyra gets two. We go to commercial!

Bayley has a half crab locked in as we return, gets broken out of. Forearms are exchanged. Bayley drops Lyra’s neck on the ropes, they go outside, Bayley with a sliding dropkick then she misses a dive! Bayley blocks Lyra’s dropkick and hits a Bayley to Belly on the floor! They beat the count at nine. Lyra reverses a move and hits an enziguri to Bayley, kinda hits the Nightwing for two. Lyra goes for it again and Bayley hits many elbows to block. A running knee strike gets two for Bayley. Bayley places Lyra up top for a superplex, Lyra slips out, powerbomb is blocked by Bayley and she hits that sunset flip bomb into the corner. Lyra hits a tornado DDT, hangs on to Bayley and hits a suplex for two. Bayley blocks a top rope move and puts Lyra in a Boston Crab. Bayley releases, goes for the Roseplant, Lyra reverses into a jackknife cover for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (10:21 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

It was a little sloppy early on but turned into a nice match and a good win for Valkyria, establishing herself as more than just a potential sidekick for Bayley.

Bayley initially turns down the handshake, but thinks twice and hugs Lyra and raises her hand. Emotions were running high, but eventually Bayley came to her senses.

The LWO is WALKING! We gots a 6-man tag next.

Jackie Redmond is with AJ Styles to talk about his issue with Logan Paul. AJ is in a good place right now. He gets the chance to embarrass Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Karrion Kross interrupts to tell AJ that he can’t lose at WrestleMania. Kross wants the other side of AJ Styles at WrestleMania, so AJ says he’ll face Kross on Raw next week to get that other side out. Kross & Scarlett seem pleased.

El Grande Americano, Brutus & Julius Creed (w/Ivy Nile) vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro (w/Rey Mysterio) : Some classic 6-man lucha libre action here, should be tough to call! Brutus takes Cruz down to start things off. Big shoulder block from Brutus. Arm drag by Cruz. Tag to Wilde, double elbow and a splash by Wilde gets two. Trish style headscissors takes Julius down. Wilde goes for the cross arm breaker, everyone gets in the ring, the LWO smashes their opponents in the corner and sends them outside and hits the triple dives! Back in the ring, the American Made team hits superplexes and we go to commercial.

We return to Julius taking LWO guys off the apron. Julius tries a superplex but that leads to a Ghetto Stomp from Dragon Lee. Cruz gets the tag and hits ranas on everybody. Twisting suplex on Julius, Cruz goes up top, hits a rolling splash and then a dive to the floor. Americano in now, he breaks up a double team with a belly to belly on Cruz. Dragon Lee hits a sitout powerbomb but Julius hits a shooting star press onto him. Wilde hits a dive! Del Toro with the corkscrew plancha, shades of Hector Garza! Ivy helps Americano load his mask! Rey gets up on the apron and gets headbutted! Lee crotches Americano, but also gets headbutted! A diving headbutt ends the match in favor of the American Made folks.

Winner: El Grande Americano & the Creed Brothers (7:22 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Some good stupid fun here. Big win for the little-known north of the border Americano, could lead to big things for the kid.

We see Gunther murder Jimmy Uso last week, right in front of his brother Jey. Pretty gruesome stuff, and we’ll hear from the Ring General next.

We see a couple of seconds of Jackie talking to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez before a Triple H Hall of Fame promo breaks that up. Can we go back to the interview, please?

Gunther makes his way to the ring, laughing and smiling as World Champions tend to do. The fans want Jey, and his music plays before Gunther can talk. Jey makes his way through the crowd dressed in black and isn’t in the mood to yeet. Gunther takes his jacket off and rolls up his sleeves. The crowd is in the mood to yeet. Jey smacks the microphone out of Gunther’s hand, removes his sunglasses and asks if Gunther has a mother. He asks what they talk about. Regular family stuff? Jey has a mother too, and they talked about how her oldest son is laid up in a hospital bed with fifteen stitches across his forehead. She asked him why he didn’t protect him. He told her he was afraid of Gunther. Gunther had him, he was playing chess while Jey was playing checkers. He had to get the family involved. Jimmy’s blood is now on his hands too, he’s never felt so hopeless, helpless, pissed off, scared. Gunther violated his twin in front of him. The crazy thing is that a light bulb went off in front of him. Jey realized that he’s not afraid anymore. Jey tells Gunther to hug & kiss his family before WrestleMania. The night before WrestleMania, Jey will say a prayer and ask for forgiveness for the man he’s about to become. He’s gonna get him for Jimmy & his whole damn family and take the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey leaves without physical contact, which may be more dangerous than if he had done anything tonight.

Michael & Pat throw us to clips of CM Punk announcing his favor from Paul Heyman on last week’s Smackdown. Turns out that Paul promised to be in Punk’s corner at WrestleMania many years ago, and Paul feels obliged to live up to his word. First time for everything, I suppose.

Adam Pearce does some business with Natalya & Maxxine Dupri concerning a match on Friday, then Rey Mysterio wants a match with El Grande Americano at WrestleMania. Pearce makes it official.

World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): Kofi & Ivar start, with Ivar asserting his power with a shoulderblock. Xavier & Erik tag in, Xavier gets the advantage from behind and hits some stomps. Some punches in the corner. Kofi & Xavier do the ol’ Unicorn stomp until Erik smashes them both down. Ivar tags in, hits the flying crossbody to Kofi. Powerslam on Kofi, tag to Erik, more slams including Ivar getting slammed on Kofi. Xavier tossed outside. He gets a chair but gets punched in the mouth. Ivar crossbodies Kofi on the barricade as we go to commercial.

Ivar hits a sitdown splash on Xavier in the corner as we return. Erik knees Kofi in the head, then uranages Xavier. Ivar slams Kofi, then Kofi eats a clothesline-assisted German for two. Xavier brings a chair into the ring, Ivar uses it on Xavier and gets disqualified!

Winners: The New Day (4:48 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: **1/4

This match was setting up the next match, it seemed to do a decent enough job of it. Tony was doing his best impression of a heel commentator and seemed to be having fun so good for him, I guess.

Kofi attacks Ivar’s neck with the chair, then the New Day target Erik. Erik gets sent face-first into the chair in the corner. Ivar gets sent into the timekeeper’s area, Erik gets set up on the chair for another blow and the world’s slowest security, referees & officials make their way to the ring to break it up.

building the Cody Rhodes/John Cena issue.

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/Carlito): Go-behinds traded, chops traded, Dom gets an early edge and hits a clothesline in the corner. Shoulderblock in the corner, but Penta with a rana and a tiltawhirl backbreaker. Sling blade sends Dom outside. Penta dives onto Dom & Carlito and we go to commercial.

We return and Dom hits three Amigos for a two count! Dom sets Penta up for the 619 but Penta hits a superkick instead. Penta headstand into the kick in the corner gets two. Dom uses Penta’s own Mexican Destroyer on Penta and hits the 619! Frog splash gets nothing but knees, and Penta rolls Dom up for two. Dom lifts Penta, Penta fights out and hits the Sacrifice armbreaker on Dom. Penta Driver ends things here.

Winner: Penta (5:58 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

This was ok but not really on the level of previous Penta Raw matches. On the positive side, folks were into Dom’s act as they usually are. Could we see an unlikely new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania? I’ve seen crazier things.

Carlito attacks from behind and hits the backstabber on Penta. Before too many stomps can be delivered, Bron Breakker’s music hits! Bron runs down the ramp and spears Carlito into next week! Similar treatment for Dom in the ring! Penta gets some too, as he’s also an opponent at WrestleMania! We forgot about Finn Balor, and he attacks Bron from behind and leaves him laying. Finn poses with the Intercontinental Championship for a second before Bron gets up and chases him out of the ring.

Next week’s Raw will be in Sacramento, California! AJ Styles will take on Karrion Kross! Roman Reigns will be there! Next, we will hear from Paul Heyman, who is WALKING!

Paul Heyman introduces himself and has a couple of things to say for the record so we can move on to WrestleMania.

1. He will always be loyal to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

2. He will always be loyal to his Best Friend in the World, CM Punk.

Just because he’s loyal to both of them doesn’t mean he’ll be disloyal to either of them. He wants to make one thing perfectly clear, but then Seth Rollins’ music hits and the fans sing. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins and informs us that he’s a visionary & revolutionary. Tonight is not about him, it’s about Paul Heyman. He wants to ask Paul who’s side he’s on. Will he be the very best friend to CM Punk, or will he be the wiseman to Roman Reigns? The fans seem to like the first option better. Paul’s trying to convince us he can do both, Seth seems to think he can’t do either. Roman Reigns doesn’t give a damn about Paul! Roman uses him to shine his shoes, book his private jets and hand him his ula fala. Roman doesn’t respect Paul. Last year, Roman lost his WWE Championship thanks to some very well-dressed visionary and Roman disappeared. He left Paul in the hands of Solo Sikoa, and Paul was treated like the scum of the Earth. Roman never came to Paul’s rescue, and Paul was massacred in his hometown in front of his children. Roman wasn’t there to rescue him, and neither was CM Punk. Ten years ago, Punk walked out on every fan, and he walked out on Paul too. Punk didn’t come back because Paul asked him to. Punk wasn’t even the first choice to be on Team Roman at War Games, Seth was! Seth declined, and Punk only did it because he knew he could get a favor out of Paul. Punk loves no one but himself. Seth has to be honest with Paul and all of us, he feels bad for Paul. Paul is stuck between a rock and a hard place, the best solution would be for him to remove himself from the situation all together and let them battle it out. Paul can’t & won’t do that. If only there was a solution, or a way we could remove Paul from the situation. Rollins would take it as a privilege to remove Paul from the situation right here & right now. One quick stomp and it’s all over. Nobody’s here to save him. Roman’s not here. Punk’s not here to make friends, he’s here to make money. How much is Paul worth? Rollins starts pushing and slapping Heyman. Paul tells Seth not to put his damn hands on him again.

Rollins shoves Heyman into the corner and CM Punk’s music hits! Punk rushes down to the ring & he starts fighting Rollins. They brawl around the announce area, Rollins gets sent into the steps. Punk sets Rollins up for a stomp on the steps, but Rollins rolls into the ring and ends up stomping Punk on the mat! He teases stomping Paul as he checks on Punk, but stomps a bit short. Rollins tells Heyman “Now, you owe me a favor.”

