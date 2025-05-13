Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of Raw on Netflix! The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville hosts Raw tonight, and we’ve got some potential bangers on our hands. We’ve also got World Champion Jey Uso & Wrestling Icon CM Punk in the house to pontificate about their current events. It should be a good time!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 5.12.25

A Sabu graphic opens the show.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Finn Balor is WALKING with the rest of Judgment Day. AJ Styles is WALKING. IYO SKY is WALKING. Roxanne Perez & Gulia are WALKING. We go to recaps of last week.

CM Punk is WALKING and his music plays! LOOK IN MY EYES! Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Louisville or what? He can claim this place to be home. He can’t shake being pissed off. He’s got a long list of people to be pissed off at, but #1 with a bullet is him. It’s not the first time Paul Heyman stabbed him in the back. He thought they grew past that, and Jey Uso warned him about Paul, but Punk was wrong. Punk can’t wait to get his hands around Paul’s neck, and Paul introduces himself. Punk warns him against doing anything, and then we hear Seth Rollins’ music. Rollins & Bron Breakker appear.

Rollins thinks that Punk has found a way to top himself. Punk made Heyman’s life hell on the road to WrestleMania. Rollins always believed that Punk was human excrement. Punk says Rollins will never be champion as long as he’s on two feet. Rollins knows that Punk likes to play the victim. He believes that can be arranged. Bron Breakker walks down to the ring. Some shoulderblocks in the corner by Bron. SAMI ZAYN EMERGES! He gets some shots in before getting tossed aside. JEY USO IS HERE! He attacks and gets beat down for a second before Punk & Zayn come back with chairs.

We go back to Backlash, where El Grande Americano helped Dirty Dom retain the IC strap.

Penta vs. Chad Gable: Pat McAfee makes his entrance before the bell, unfortunately. Gable hits some forearms, then some chops for two. Back suplex by Gable gets two. Penta takes a wild bump into the corner. Gable goes for the mask. Gable headbutts Penta and tells us Lucha Libre sucks before we go to commercial.

Gable runs into a kick when we return. Penta catches Gable with a Codebreaker whilst jumping off the top rope for two. Penta going for the backstabber, Chad blocks, hits a moonsault for two. Chad with the ankle lock, Penta gets out of it and we see some pinning combinations. Up top, Penta hits the Panama City Destroyer for three!

Winner: Penta (8:01 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Not an especially great match, but it’ll probably work when they have Chad go to Mexico to do his dumb gimmick.

Kofi Kingston & Bron Breakker went to the Louisville Slugger Museum. The Judgment Day folks talk things through, then we see Pat get killed by Gunther. Honestly, the Ring General gave that dumbass too much offense.

No Louisvlle, don’t chant for that POS. Y’all making me feel bad. I thought y’all had some standards, apparently I was wrong!

Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker! Punk & Sami try to work through their various issues in the locker room.

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Brutus & Julius Creed: Commentary goes off the rails right away. I remember back in the day when active wrestlers would add to commentary, but that was when we had actual commentators. We don’t now, so things get derailed easily. The Creeds get knocked into each other on the outside. Julius responds with a top rope dive, and that leads us into commercial.

We come back to some offense from Ivar. Superplex into a moonsault gets two on Ivar. Brutus hits an Angle Slam on Ivar. Creeds hit a double back suplex on Ivar for two. The New Day decides to intervene and allow the Creeds to hit their finish.

Winners: Brutus & Julius Creed (5:21 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Wasn’t impressed by anything I saw here. I might be biased due to how bad the commentary was with the New Day and the usual dumbasses.

Seth talks to Bron about how they might be up against the wall. He whispers into Bron’s ear. Then we see Jey Uso & Adam Pearce talking.

Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul gets announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Sadly, Michael & Pat are announced for that as well. Jey does his Yeeting entrance. Run it back!

Jey calls out Logan Paul for Saturday Night’s Main Event. He almost promises he’ll still be World Heavyweight Champion, but then Gunther comes out. Gunther’s position of Jey hasn’t changed. The winner between Jey & Logan will give the title to him. Gunther hopes it’s Jey, he would like to shut him and all of his fans up. Jey is convinced he runs this place.

Cole & McAfee put Sabu over for a minute.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ludvig Kaiser, but things get derailed immediately by Bron Breakker taking Jey Uso out.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (w/JD McDonagh & Carlito): Some grappling between AJ & Finn early. Dropkick from AJ. Finn ducks outside as we go to commercial. We return to Styles hitting a backbreaker. Styles slams Balor, but Finn fights back in the corner. Finn hits some body shots. Abdominal Stretch! Styles fights back with a flying sliding forearm, then a basement dropkick for two. JD with the DISTRACTION. It doesn’t help, both men down with a kick and we go to another commercial.

Styles hits a superplex on Balor as we return. They fight each other off. Styles goes for the Calf Crusher. Finn is too close to the ropes and he finds them. Finn hits a Final Cut on AJ. Finn with a Sling Blade. AJ avoids the Coup de Gras. Styles Clash gets two! Time for Judgment Day interference! They fail, but Penta arrives to take them out! PHENONEMAL FOREARM to Finn and that is all!

Winner: AJ Styles (11:20 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

I was expecting more from these guys. Probably my mistake. They had a decent match but nothing worth mentioning.

Becky Lynch is WALKING and we will hear from her next!

We come back and Michael Cole is very reticent to mention Louisville’s wrestling history, since he’s an asshole. Becky sits on the top rope and puts herself over and buries Lyra Valkyria. It keeps going on, I thought it would get to a point where she didn’t bury Lyra but it keeps going on. Becky keeps going on putting herself over. I’m sure it’ll lead to something. Maybe it won’t.

Rusev wants to go home and be rich. No wonder he didn’t fit in with AEW.

Adam Pearce talks with the Alpha Academy, then Sheamus comes in. He wants Grayson Waller, and Pearce is happy to make that official.

Next week in Greenville, we’ll have some MITB Qualifying Matches! We’ll also have Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker!

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Gulia: I feel like the Louisville fans have been trained by JC and love Rhea more. I can’t blame them. IYO & Roxanne start things off. IYO with some shots to both of her opponents and they take advantage. Rhea decides to come in and even the score, but the referee tries to make her irrelevant. Rhea hits a move on the outside, but Gulia hits a dropkick on the floor as we go to commercial.

IYO makes the tag to Rhea, which they tried to kill off as much as they could. Rhea sends Roxanne into the corner, then goes up top with her. Roxanne blocks it, hits a rana for two. Gulia & Roxanne working together, a suplex to Rhea gets two. Rhea plants Roxanne. Tags to IYO & Gulia. IYO up top, hits the missile dropkick. Tornado DDT from Roxanne to Rhea. IYO & Gulia reverse. IYO hits the moonsault but Roxanne breaks up the count. Roxanne eats a dropkick from IYO. Gulia follows IYO up top, hits a butterfly suplex! Pinfall broken up by Rhea. Some miscommunication leads to Gulia taking Roxanne out. Rhea hits Riptide on Gulia and that gets three!

Winners: IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley (11:26 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

The NXT girls did all they could, but it wasn’t enough.

Rhea makes it clear that she wants IYO’s title, but doesn’t make it a thing. That’s why we love Mami.

If you’d like to chime in with your thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs in the comment section! As my flamingo Larry Csonka always said, Have fun & don’t be a dick.