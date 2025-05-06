Hey kids! Happy Cinco de Mayo and welcome to this week’s review of Raw on Netflix! I’m Steve Cook, and this week’s Raw will feature some returning Superstars. Rusev will take on Otis in his WWE return match. JD McDonagh returns from injury to take on Penta. In non-title action, we’ll see Women’s Champion IYO SKY taking on the Prodigy Roxanne Perez. We’ll also hear from the likes of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch and others. It should be a good time!

Thanks to Tony Acero for filling in last week, it’s nice to see him back in the fold. The only downside is that his work is a little too good and I must try and follow it. Not sure it’s possible, but we’ll give it the ol’ college try!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 5.5.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

We open with a video package of the situation with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman from last week. Sami thought it was a load of crap, Seth disagreed. Paul offered Sami a title match against John Cena or Randy Orton if he moved to SmackDown. Sami turned down the offer and told Seth to go to hell. Bron speared the crap out of Sami in a match. Sami got stomped by Seth.

Omaha, Nebraska hosts Raw! IYO SKY is WALKING, so is Roxanne Perez. Otis is WALKING with Maxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa, Rusev walks alone. Gunther is WALKING.

Jey Uso is WALKING down to the ring, so it’s time to yeet! Pat McAfee & Michael Cole dap up Jey at the announce desk. The fans want one more yeet, so they get it. Main Event Jey Uso says he is now in their city. He’s here, he knows Logan Paul is here, so let’s stand on business tonight. Where he at?

Paul Heyman introduces himself. He didn’t come here to disrespect the World Champion, he dragged himself here to Omaha because he wanted to say something straight to the face of the World Champion. Jey says Paul has a lot of balls setting foot into the ring given what he did to his family. Jey saw past Paul from Day One, he warned Roman Reigns & CM Punk about him. Paul suggests that Jey should have warned him about CM Punk. Paul’s best friend put him in the position where it was guaranteed-he gets interrupted by the fans chanting CM Punk. Paul says the fans don’t know what’s in Punk’s black heart, and Paul was put in a position by Punk where he would be forced to betray Roman. Fans chant OTC. Paul had a dream with CM Punk while Roman was still playing football and wasn’t sure he wanted to be a wrestler. Did Roman think Paul would sell his secrets? Paul spent five years building up the Bloodline. He found a stray Big Dog and turned him into the Tribal Chief. “We” were Undisputed Champion for over 1,000 days, but it wasn’t Paul that lost the title. Roman lost the championship and went home, leaving Paul in the hands of the New Bloodline, who put him through a table. Roman didn’t come back to save Paul, he came back to save his ula fala. Paul Heyman is always at fault, he’s a double-crosser & a scumbag, but not this time. He’s in the right, and you blame him? Paul tells Jey & the rest of the fans “Screw You”. The fans chant that Paul sucks, then call him an asshole. Jey asks is Paul is ok. What does any of this have to do with Jey? Paul says it had nothing to do with him. Paul didn’t come out to talk about Brock or Punk, he came out to talk with Jey about Jey. Jey wanted that title, but it’s all about power and control. Jey doesn’t know about power & control. He knows about yeeting with the fans and putting on a performance, but he doesn’t know about being a champion. Jey wants to be champion, Seth Rollins has to be champion. He needs that power & control. Bron Breakker was Stage 1 of the plan, the World Championship is Stage 2. Paul’s going to do Jey a favor and let him choose the date he will lose the World Championship. Paul says that Seth Rollins challenges Jey Uso to a title shot. Jey can pick the time and place, because Seth will fight him for the title anytime, anyplace.

Jey asks Omaha for help. Did Paul just say the things he said? Jey wants Seth tonight for the championship!

Cole & McAfee throws us to the Highlight of the Night. Two weeks ago Penta was screwed in an Intercontinental Championship match by the returning JD McDonagh, who saved the title for Dominick Mysterio. The next week, JD & Finn Balor were screwed in a match with the War Raiders by Penta. As someone that missed Raw last week and was watching other stuff on YouTube instead of the show highlights, I appreciate how they’re updating me on what I missed with video & audio. This is one area where WWE is far ahead of everybody else.

Paul walks up to Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker, and tells them that Jey fell for it. He can’t believe it, Seth was so right. Seth loves to say “I told you so” and tells Paul that. Paul explains to Bron that Seth defeated Roman Reigns & CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania. Jey is a great champion who tapped out Gunther. Jey is not focused on Seth, he’s distracted by Logan Paul and has had no time to prepare. Seth has been preparing for Jey because there’s nobody left. Tonight, Paul & Bron get handed the keys to the kingdom when the World Championship is held by Seth Rollins.

Cole tells us that this is the first World Championship defense on Raw in seven months.

Penta vs. JD McDonagh (w/Finn Balor & Carlito): Penta says Zero Miedo, JD takes him down. Penta wrestles to his feet, drop toe hold by JD, misses the dropkick but rolls Penta up for two. Standing moonsault also gets two. Pena fights back with some chops in the corner. He kicks JD’s leg out of his leg. JD misses a chop, Penta hits another one, then kicks the leg out of the leg again for two. Nice of Finn to wear his Dominick Mysterio t-shirt tonight. Penta kicks JD in the ear and places him up top. Penta ends up on the apron, catches JD with an enziguri. Finn with a slight distraction leads to a JD DVD on the apron! We see a replay as we go to commercial.

JD hangs Penta in the Tree of Woe, misses the sliding dropkick and crotches himself on the ring post. Penta with a handstand into a dropkick on JD for two. We see a replay of JD hitting a C4 during commercial. Penta avoids some shots and lands some of his own. Kick to JD then a Sling Blade. Cover gets two. Another near-fall for Penta, then Finn distracts the referee so Carlito can go for Penta’s mask. It doesn’t work and JD & Carlito end up outside so they can eat a Penta crossbody. Finn yanks Penta off the apron and Penta lands face-first on the apron. The referee catches Finn tossing Penta in the ring and tosses him & Carlito! CHAD GABLE appears! He grabs Penta, but Penta dives onto him. JD hits the Whiplash on Penta, but misses the moonsault. Mexican Destroyer by Penta, and that gets the three count!

Winner: Penta (7:52 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

I thought this was some really good action. Penta was made to look like a world beater overcoming all of that interference. JD provides a better fit for Penta’s style of match than most of the people Penta has faced so far.

Grayson Waller talks to Austin Theory about his mistake last week, and gives him the match he was scheduled to have this week! Theory asks who it is, and Waller says it’s better being a surprise.

UFC fighter Anthony Smith is shown at ringside.

Austin Theory (w/Grayson Waller) vs. Sheamus: Quite the surprise for Theory, he doesn’t seem pleased. Sheamus was last with us at the Royal Rumble, so it’s been awhile. Sheamus wins the striking battle. Up & over by Theory in the corner, then a dropkick. Sheamus with a double forearm. Irish Curse backbreaker by Sheamus. Another one. Theory blocks the Cloverleaf but gets stomped in the gut. Then Sheamus gets the Cloverleaf. Theory makes it to the ropes, then gets tossed to the feet of Waller. Sheamus hits a forearm off the top rope to the floor and celebrates with ringsiders as we go to commercial.

We return with Theory kicking Sheamus and Sheamus wanting more. Sheamus hits a powerslam. Time for 10 Beats of the-never mind, Theory counters. He then runs into a knee from Sheamus, cover gets two. Sheamus goes up top, misses a clothesline and then runs into the ringpost. Theory with a modified Blockbuster, it gets two. He goes up top, Sheamus follows him up and hits the White Noise off the middle rope! The fans say it’s awesome. Sheamus gets Theory in position, time for fourteen beats of the ballon! Sheamus pumps up the crowd, then hits the Brogue Kick for three!

Winner: Sheamus (6:36 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Nice to see Sheamus back in action, and it’s also nice to see Theory & Waller’s story progressing. Theory has obviously been lower on the card since being Vince McMahon’s handpicked guy, hopefully he’s taken his medicine and said & done the right things to move back up.

Cole announces that Dominick Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash this Saturday. The Judgement Day folks are not happy with this news. AJ Styles joins them. He didn’t come to start a fight, he just wants Dom to know that he’s coming for the Intercontinental Championship. Dom asks Finn to take care of AJ, they’ve got some history. Finn seems angry at first, but cheers up and agrees.

The New Day think that Chad Gable & American Made deserve some respect and maybe a tag team title shot. Becky Lynch walks past them, Kofi & Xavier mention that it’s a shame what Lyra Valkyria did to her last week.

Becky Lynch is in the ring and has something to say. Pat pops me with a crack at the Giants & Jets’ win-loss record in Metlife Stadium. Becky says the Man has come around to Omaha. She’s confused about what’s going on here. She’s the victim. She took out Bayley, but the fans went crazy when she appeared at WrestleMania. Of course nobody cared about Bayley, she’s garbage. Becky took out the garbage, everybody got mad at her for it. You should appreciate someone taking out the garbage. Then she took out the recycling, which was Lyra Valkyria. Lyra’s attitude is garbage, she wouldn’t have a career, a dream or a fiancée if not for Becky.

Lyra Valkyria appears and calls Becky the queen of recycling. She’s been recycling the same stuff & matches for years. Becky had nothing to do with Lyra’s success. Becky didn’t make her. Becky went on holiday and everyone got better. Lyra made some history of her own. She’s defended her championship more times than Becky’s shown up to work this year. Lyra’s grateful for Becky breaking glass ceilings, but Becky left everybody in the broken glass because she wasn’t going to help anybody up. Becky says it’s not her job to like everybody, it’s to beat everybody. She’s the best to ever do it, Sports Illustrated said so. Lyra will only ever be the moment after the moment. Lyra lists Becky’s various achievements, which don’t include being the first Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lyra tells Becky to get used to being second place.

Becky attacks, and the fight begins! They fight pretty evenly before going outside, Lyra tosses Becky off the barricade and some referees come out to break things up. Becky gets the microphone and starts to talk about disrespect before Lyra runs back down and attacks. Lyra hits Nightwing and stands tall over Becky holding the IC strap.

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez: Have I mentioned that I like Roxanne’s entrance? So simple, yet so effective. Her facial expressions really tell the story. Then there’s IYO with some of the best entrance music of 2025. It’s a vibe in here. Tieup, headlock by IYO, shoulderblock off the ropes. Roxanne with a big slap to IYO, then IYO chases her around ringside. Roxanne with the whirlybird headscissors, but IYO flips up to her feet then hits a dropkick sending Roxanne outside. Roxanne dropkicks IYO’s left knee and stomps on it. IYO ends up outside, and Roxanne hits the tope suicida through the second and third ropes. IYO hits one of her own through the first & second, then tosses Roxanne back inside. Roxanne back to the injured knee, stomping it on the apron. We go to commercial!

We return and IYO armdrags Roxanne off the turnbuckle. Forearms are exchanged on the mat, IYO wins the battle, hits a faceplant on Roxanne. A kick gets a two count for IYO. Roxanne gets her arm snapped on the top rope, IYO goes up top and hits a missile dropkick. Roxanne’s in the corner, IYO hypes the crowd, but her knee gives out and Roxanne takes advantage with a rollup, IYO breaks out and hits a stomp for two. Bridging German, IYO rolls through for another, but Roxanne reverses into a back suplex! IYO drops Roxanne with a knee to the spine and tries to go up top…she rolls through but tweaks her knee on the moonsault. Roxanne with some big moves, but can only get two. IYO rolls through a sunset flip, but Roxanne hits the dragon screw. Bridging covers are reversed for nearfalls. They’re wearing out the referee! IYO ends up getting the upperhand and the ref counts three!

Winner: IYO SKY (7:06 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Definitely the quality of match I was hoping for when IYO vs. Roxanne was announced. I’ve been impressed with Roxanne since her ROH days, and IYO is certainly worthy of her spot on top of Raw’s women’s division. Probably won’t be the last time these two meet.

IYO celebrates until Roxanne grabs her and asks for a handshake. IYO does it and they bow to each other. Roxanne leaves. IYO celebrates again until Gulia attacks from behind! Roxanne joins Gulia for a two on one beatdown of SKY. Gulia holds IYO up for a superkick from Roxanne. The announcers previously mentioned that Rhea Ripley is in Australia doing press appearances, so she isn’t here to make the save.

We see the Tale of the Tape between Otis & Rusev. If I had slightly more motivation I’d try to bring my version of that back. Been years and years since I did that gimmick.

Matt Rhule coaches the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and some of the players are here with him.

Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) vs. Rusev: Rusev hopes to help fellow wrestlers heal themselves & their careers by beating them into submission. It’s an interesting mission statement he’s got going on. Tieup goes on for awhile. Rusev with some blows to Otis, beating him down in the corner. Rusev with a clothesline, Otis doesn’t move. Rusev does the same after Otis clotheslines him. Spinning heel kick from Rusev. We go to commercial!

Otis is down on the floor as we return. Dupri & Tozawa back away as Rusev comes over, Otis ends up suplexing Rusev over the table! Rusev gets up and gets tossed into the steps by Otis! Otis & Rusev both miss strikes and end up hitting the post. Back in the ring, Otis hits a splash in the corner. Rusev with a superkick, then he screams. Time for the Accolade! It’s Game Over for Otis.

Winner: Rusev (3:45 shown via submission)

Match Rating: **

Pretty basic stuff, but I liked the fact that it didn’t turn into one of those 50/50 matches and was simply an extended Rusev squash. Sometimes the losers get too much offense and it takes away from the point of the thing. Otis got some stuff, but it wasn’t too much. Rusev got over well here.

Tozawa gets in the ring and tears his shirt off. He wants some of Rusev! Rusev seemingly walks off, then attacks Tozawa from behind! He powerbombs Tozawa into Otis, then tosses Otis into the ringpost twice. Otis ends up outside, and Rusev follows. He rolls Rusev back in the ring and hits a superkick. Rusev reapplies the Accolade. Maxxine screams at ringside while referees & officials come down to peel Rusev off Otis. Adam Pearce shouts at Rusev before the Bulgarian Brute exits the ring.

We return to a replay of Rusev beating Otis & Tozawa.

Adam Pearce invites Pat McAfee into the ring. Adam then invites Pat’s opponent this Saturday at Backlash, Gunther. Pearce says there will not be physicality tonight, they can talk tonight and save the action for Saturday. Keep it professional! Gunther tells Pat not to worry, he won’t spoil it for himself. Unlike Pat & Michael, he is professional. Gunther tells the fans to shut up. Pat calls Michael a walking & talking goat. For twenty-eight years, he has dedicated his life to traveling the world for this company. He’s earned the right to have an opinion, and Pat wants to give his opinion on Gunther right now. It’s fitting they’re in Omaha. When Pat thinks of Nebraska, he thinks of the Cornhuskers, their steaks & meat, and the College Baseball World Series. Omaha is a symbol of working hard and dreams coming true. Pat says that he has a lot in common with Gunther, even though they grew up in different places, they grew up with the same dream. They both spent hours watching pro wrestling and thought that’s what they were put on Earth to do. Gunther’s been wrestling for twenty years. He got jaded, now it’s a job for Gunther. Pat gets jacked up every time he enters a WWE arena. He thinks about himself as a kid and the kids out in the audience that could someday get in the ring and tell assholes like Gunther what they think about him. Pat thinks Gunther’s gotten bored & too damn comfortable. He’s going to underestimate Pat and Pat will prove that this version of Gunther is soft.

The fans chant “Soft”. Gunther asks if Pat enjoyed his daughter’s birthday last week. Saturday is a very special day for Gunther, and Pat got him in the right mood for it. It’s Gunther’s first match since WrestleMania and he’ll show up more focused than ever before. Pat will have his full and undivided attention. The bell will ring, Gunther will maul Pat and choke him out until he drops like a wet towel. Tonight, Pat is untouchable. On Saturday, only the grace of God will remove Gunther’s hands from his throat.

Pat returns to the desk as Cole builds Saturday’s John Cena vs. Randy Orton match. We get a video recapping their history, specifically their I Quit Match at 2009’s Breaking Point.

Jey Uso is WALKING.

Raw will be in Louisville, KY next week. AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor! The War Raiders & American Made will meet. IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley will take on Roxanne Perez & Gulia! Hopefully Ashish and/or Jeremy Thomas can get me some sweet tickets!

World Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Seth Rollins (w/Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman): Jey does not do his traditional entrance here, good idea since he might need a lot of energy to keep up with Rollins. I say that, then they literally wait 45 seconds to start. Rollins gets two with a crucifix after some grappling. Shoulderblocks by Rollins, Jey misses a kick and Seth props himself up in the corner to relax. Jey punches Seth down to the mat. Some shoving followed by some punching. Seth misses a stomp & a Pedigree, Jey misses a superkick & Rollins moves outside. Bron & Paul move over for moral support. Rollins gains the advantage back in the ring and stomps Jey down in the corner. Jey fights back, hits a stepup enziguri and sends Rollins outside. Tope suicida by Jey sends Rollins over the announce desk. We go to commercial!

Seth forearms Jey in the corner as we return. They exchange shots in the other corner, Rollins gets the advantage and pounds Jey down. I seriously doubt Paul is the most corrupt person Michael has ever met. He was there for WrestleMania 23! Seth & Jey both think of the crossbody, and they both end up on the mat. Jey fights back with some yeet punches. Samoan Drop by Jey. Umaga butt smash in the corner gets two for Jey. Seth goes outside, Jey follows him and gets kicked into the barricade. Seth does his tope suicida once and sends Jey into the ring so he can jump into a Jey superkick for two. Jey goes for a spear and runs into a kick. Rollins hits a buckle bomb and goes up top. A little blood doesn’t prevent Seth from going for the frog splash, but he misses. Seth then counters a spear attempt into a half Pedigree that gets two. Seth sets up for the Stomp, Jey moves and gets a sleeperhold! Rollins gets out, then gets speared for a two count. The fans say this is awesome. Jey gets up and goes up top, Seth follows him up there, Jey hits some headbutts and knocks Seth into the official. Bron interferes with Jey, and Seth hits a superplex into a falcon arrow. HE DID THE DEAL. Rollins with a partial Stomp that only gets two. He didn’t get all of it! Seth talks to Bron, but Sami Zayn’s music hits! Sami attacks Bron from the crowd! He sends Bron into the ringpost. Jey with a superkick & spear to Seth, then the splash off the top gets two! Shit, I think that’s all Jey’s moves! Sami’s taped ribs are exposed as he leads the fans cheering for Jey, Bron spears him and hurts those ribs some more. Jey checks on Sami & gets speared by Bron while Paul talks to the referee on the other side of the ring! The music hits again, and here comes CM Punk! Omaha comes unglued as Punk hits Bron with a chair, then enters the ring and hits Rollins several times with the chair! Some more shots for Bron! Bron & Seth head outside while Punk & Sami jaw at them from the ring.

Winner: No Contest? (The last 18 minutes of the show was the match, I never heard a bell so the clock never stopped. Maybe I missed it?)

Match Rating: ***3/4

Damn good main event here. I had to take a little bit off due to the complete lack of a finish, but I liked the overbooked aspect of the interference with everyone getting involved. Punk, Sami & Jey seem to have formed a bit of a partnership, who will be the third to join Seth & Bron? I think we’ll find out soon enough.

We fade to black.

We fade to black.