Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix! Money in the Bank takes place this coming Saturday, and we’ll see the last Triple Threat Qualifiers for the big ladder matches tonight. We’ll also see Jey Uso team with his good buddy Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins’ Brothers Bronson, along with all sorts of good times & great memories for the splendid people of Tulsa. Oh, and I hear that our favorite Chilean Stephanie Vaquer is now full-time on this show and will be in one of those qualifiers tonight! Sometimes life gives you lemonade, know what I mean?

Shout out to R-Truth, Carlito and anybody else that we might not be seeing around these parts much longer. Y’all had a good run and we all appreciate you. Thanks for the memories.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 6.2.25

Last Monday night, Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn & Finn Balor to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a little help from his Bronsons. CM Punk put him to sleep anyway.

We’re in Tulsa, Oklahoma! Sami Zayn is WALKING. Jey Uso is WALKING. Seth Rollins and his dangerous group of people are WALKING. Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are ringside and their microphones are all the way up so they can recap the bet they made two weeks ago. The Pacers won, so Michael Cole will commentate in a Pacers jersey. The Oklahoma fans are less than impressed while Pat talks up the Pacers against the Thunder in the NBA Finals.

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk makes his way to the ring to address his business later tonight. It’s great to be alive in Tulsa, Oklahoma on a Monday night, and it’s Money in the Bank time. He hears some Thunder in the distance! We might be on pace to get a little bit of a thunderstorm here, if you get his drift. It’s the Summer of Punk time. MITB is right around the corner and he’s won the briefcase twice. He’s looking forward to doing it for a third time. Its time that Punk got some gold around his waist. There’s a lot of great champions. Two are on top, one is his friend Jey Uso. It won’t be personal, just business. The second name on top of that mountain is John Cena. He heard people go banana for Cena for years, and now the tables have turned since he sold his soul to a bald fraud goof. He’s always had Cena’s number, and he’ll pick the bones. He’s no longer happy to be here, it’s still about the money, but it’s time for Punk to become champion one more time. He’ll see us later tonight when he qualifies one more time.

Sami Zayn’s music plays! Punk does a little singing along with the crowd. Punk usually hates when he’s interrupted by certain songs, but he’s not mad when Sami does it. Sami appreciates it. Sami has the same plan that Punk does, but unfortunately MITB is not the path for him thanks to Seth Rollins and his group. Sami came out to look Punk in the eyes and highlight the importance that Punk must win tonight. It’s more must-win than it’s ever been. Punk’s talking about all these other people, but he’s thinking about Rollins’ crew. Sami & Jey will deal with that crew tonight. Sami needs Punk to think about the task at hand. Rollins is thinking about nothing but Punk. If Rollins wins the contract, this place is very different, it’ll turn into something they don’t like. Sami & everyone needs Punk to win tonight. Sami wants Punk to win tonight and wants him to know that should Punk end up winning that World Championship, they’ll be face to face again and will have a very different conversation. Punk says that he looks forward to it, and they shake hands. Sami leaves and Punk’s music plays while he looks up at the briefcases.

We look back at last Monday, when Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez had issues at ringside that allowed Kairi Sane to beat Liv Morgan. Backstage, Roxanne walks up to Liv & Raquel and offers help. Liv tells her to stay out of her life if she wants to help. Liv walks away and meets with IYO SKY. She informs IYO that she’ll be winning the briefcase and taking her title. IYO disagrees.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile: Before the match starts we get a video introducing us to the woman Pepe & the rest of the 411 Maniacs like to call the CHILEAN HOTNESS. Stephanie has arrived on Raw to do what she always does: dominate! Some fire, smoke and a white robe for Vaquer tonight. Some would say she has an aura about her. Ivy shoulderblocks Liv down after Vaquer is knocked to the apron. Stephanie with a crossbody to both, Liv kicks Ivy down. Back suplex from Stephanie to Liv, and there’s the Devil’s Kiss! Somewhere Booker T is losing his mind. Will Ivy get one too? Yes sir! Liv breaks it up with a dropkick. Liv with three Amigos for Stephanie, Ivy gets dropped on by the third. Liv with some elbows in the corner. She misses Stephanie and Ivy hits a Meteroa. Elbow to Ivy’s nose, some go-behinds lead to a double German suplex by Ivy. We replay that as we go to commercial.

Vaquer hits Eat Defeat on Ivy, a Meteora on Liv in the corner. Ivy tries a boot, that turns into a Dragonscrew. Liv breaks up the cover. Forearm exchange between Liv & Stephanie. Liv misses a kick, Stephanie doesn’t. Liv blocks the Dragonscrew, goes to the middle rope but Stephanie follows. A superplex ends up being a TOWER OF DOOM instead, and Ivy covers Stephanie for two. Stephanie blocks the slam, series of rollups leads to multiple two counts. Liv off the middle rope with a double Codebreaker, covers both for two. Liv with kicks to Ivy. Oblivion is blocked by Stephanie, backslide gets two on Liv, Liv hits Oblivion on Stephanie, but Ivy saves the match from ending. Ivy sends Liv into the steps on the floor, rolls back in, tries to hook Stephanie up but it’s Stephanie that hooks Liv into the SVB for the 1-2-3!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (7:15 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Just like Giulia & Roxanne, Stephanie graduated from NXT and acquired a spot in the MITB ladder match. I think I’d pick Stephanie out of the bunch, but any of them would make a good champion of either Raw or SmackDown’s women’s division. NXT fans may be skeptical of how the main roster will treat Stephanie & the rest, but things are off to a good start.

Stephanie soaks in the cheers of the Oklahomies.

AJ Styles is warming up backstage when Paul Heyman appears next to him. Paul offers a handshake, but AJ doesn’t seem interested. Paul wishes him a Happy Birthday and has brought him a gift. Specifically, some wisdom. We see Dominik Mysterio running around and disgracing the Intercontinental Championship. We need somebody worthy of that title. Money in the Bank is a lot of trouble, way too much. Forget MITB, concentrate on the IC title and leave MITB to Seth Rollins. AJ asks Paul if he’s tired of chasing that meal ticket. AJ isn’t buying what Paul’s selling. He’s known AJ long enough to know that AJ doesn’t respond well to threats. If they try to push AJ out, he’ll push back. AJ knows all about Seth’s plan, but everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

Rusev explains to Sheamus about how he’s trying to do good work. When Rusev needed help before, Sheamus was nowhere to be found. Sheamus has a body of granite but a neck of sand, and Rusev has the one move that could end him.

Sheamus gives Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri & Natalya a pep talk, saying that he’s impressed with their heart and appreciates the Alpha Academy. Natalya says that Maxxine has impressed her a lot lately. They walk off so Cathy Kelley can talk to Sheamus about Rusev. Rusev was a groomsman in his wedding! Sheamus says Rusev’s WWE career ended due to his own bad decisions. Rusev’s out of WWE career met the same fate. Sheamus has been having banger after banger, and somebody needs to teach Rusev some manners. Sheamus tells us & Rusev that he bullies bullies.

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh): The New Day join Michael & Pat on commentary. Finn & Erik face off early, a headlock by Finn doesn’t accomplish much. Shoulderblock by Erik. Finn sends Erik into the corner and tags JD. JD with some kicks and a boot choke in the corner. JD sends Erik into another corner and shoulderblocks him. Finn with some choking while the ref is distracted. Erik fights back, tags in Ivar. Back drop to JD, then a slam. Ivar hits a headstand that knocks Finn off the apron, sends JD to the floor, then slams Finn on top of JD. Erik slams Ivar on top of Finn & JD. Ivar scares New Day by teasing tossing JD into them. Kofi & Xavier tease doing something, so the referee decides to eject them from ringside. The fans chant about New Day sucking as we go to commercial.

JD has a hold on Ivar as we return, snap mare and a tag to Finn. Finn over the ropes with a knee. JD tags in and hits a hilo for two. JD with some kicks & punches to Ivar. Ivar fires up due to the punishment and hits a side slam. Erik & Finn tag in, some shoulderblocks take both Finn & JD down. Suplexes for both from Erik, he sends JD outside, misses a clothesline on Finn but doesn’t miss a headbutt. A running knee gets two on Finn. Ivar tags back in, gets Sling Bladed by Finn. JD moonsaults Erik on the outside. Finn misses the Coup de Grace, Ivar takes him down. JD gets slammed down, Ivar lands on Finn in the corner. Ivar goes up top, but Roxanne Perez is out here to distract! JD takes Ivar down off the top, smacking his head off the ring post, Finn hits the Coup de Grace and gets the three count!

Winners: The Judgment Day (8:03 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

See, if only Liv had accepted the help from Roxanne earlier she’d be getting ready for a ladder match on Sunday. These vets and their foolish pride. Solid action here with two well-performing teams.

Roxanne claps and joins Finn & JD in the ring to watch them celebrate.

Becky Lynch has only been back six weeks and Lyra Valkyria has taken all her opportunities. She’s forgotten everything that Becky did for her, everything that Lyra has accomplished is because of Becky. Lyra is in a lose-lose situation at MITB. If Becky loses and can’t challenge for the IC title again, Lyra will lose the best thing that ever happened to her. If Becky wins, Lyra will have to raise the hand that will hold her down.

Lyra Valkyria is WALKING.

Cathy is with Stephanie Vaquer backstage. Before Stephanie can get too deep in her feelings, Rhea Ripley walks up to shake hands. She’ll see her Saturday! It’s a good thing they didn’t say too much because my mind was all over the place.

Lyra Valkyria hits the ring to address her match with Becky Lynch on Saturday. Lyra suggests that Becky get out here so she can say what she has to say straight to her face. The Man obliges. Becky tries to talk and Lyra tells her to shut up, she’s so delusional that it’s sad. Her downfall needs to be studied. Becky stayed on top by stopping being a good person. Lyra has changed since Becky started trying to ruin her life. She needed to get angry, and nobody has hurt her the way Becky hurt her. Becky has unlocked the side of Lyra that can destroy her. She’ll beat the crap out of Becky at MITB so she can’t poison what it means to be Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Becky doesn’t believe she hurt Lyra more than anybody else. Lyra needs an excuse to hate Becky because she wants to replace her, and nobody can. Becky wanted to make Lyra better, but that’s all changed now. Now Becky will hurt her by making her raise her hand. Becky storms off, and Lyra tries to goad her back in with a challenge to do it right now. Becky says she doesn’t fight in Tulsa, and will see her in Los Angeles. Lyra runs down and attacks Becky in the entrance way. The referees come out and break it up.

Michael & Pat talk some NBA and hype some WWE Tyrese Haliburton merchandise. I’m guessing they won’t sell too much in Tulsa.

Penta talks about the MITB ladder match and how nobody is as hungry as him. MITB is his destiny. Cero Miedo!

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn are wearing matching sunglasses and yeeting in the concourse!

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman): Jey & Bron start things for us. Bron with the takedown, punch and shoulderblocks in the corner. Jey with a kick in the corner, whips Bron off the ropes and Bron absolutely runs him over. Free advice for all WWE Superstars: Do not Irish whip Bron Breakker. We go to commercial.

Bronson’s beating Sami up when we come back. Sami fights back with overhand chops but gets pushed back in the corner. Bron chokes Sami in the corner while Bronson talks to the referee. Some double teaming from Bron & Bronson leads to a two count on Sami. Bronson places Sami up top and follows him, but Sami knocks him off and hits a tornado DDT! Tags to Jey & Bron, Jey’s got some Yeet punches for Bron. Jey sent to the apron, he hits the kick and goes up top, misses the axehandle and Bron hits the spinning gutbuster for two. The straps come down and Bron runs into a superkick from Jey for two. Jey with a choke, Bronson breaks it up with a senton. Sami comes in and gets splashed in the corner from Bronson. Bronson misses the splash on the apron, Sami sends Bron outside, jumps into their arms and gets caught. Jey hits a tope suicida that takes everybody down! Seth Rollins runs down and stomps Jey into the ground for a disqualification!

Winners: Jey Uso & Sami Zayn (5:59 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: **1/2

Bron & Bronson could end up making a heck of a tag team based off of what we saw tonight. Maybe beating them their first time out wasn’t the best booking decision, but we’ll all forget about it soon enough. Have you seen those guys? They could tell me to forget about my mother and the poor lady would be down a kid.

Sami attacks Seth, but Bron & Bronson get the upper hand. They place Sami on the announce table and Bronson teases a Tsunami off the top rope! CM Punk appears with a chair to break that all up. The six men involved stare each other down as Seth tells Bron that they know where Punk will be later tonight.

Back in the Judgment Day clubhouse, Liv tells Finn that she sees what he’s doing inviting Roxanne in. Finn explains all the reasons this is a good idea, but Liv’s not buying it. Finn suggests letting Roxanne be in Raquel’s corner tonight, but Liv’s not having it. Dom tries to apologize to Finn for last week, but Finn’s all good.

Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/Liv Morgan): Kairi tries a tieup but that goes nowhere. A go-behind doesn’t either. Kairi gets a headscissors, then a modified Stunner. Running forearm sends Raquel outside. Raquel catches Kairi on a dive off the apron and bounces her off said apron. Liv with a cheapshot. Back in the ring, Raquel clotheslines Kairi down. Another one, a third misses but the second attempt works and she gets two. Raquel splashes Kairi in the corner and hits some elbows as the fans chant for R-Truth. Raquel lifts Kairi in a backbreaker and rams her into the corner. Kairi gets caught off the ropes, Raquel tries a suplex but Kairi ends up reversing. Forearms are exchanged. Kairi hits Raquel’s knee and takes her down. Some chops by Kairi. Kairi with a dropkick off the corner, then a blockbuster. Sliding forearm in the corner by Kairi, she goes up top. Liv tries to distract, but IYO SKY’s music hits! IYO takes Liv down. Raquel tries to attack IYO but that ends with Kairi bouncing Raquel’s head off the ringpost. An Insane Elbow ends it for Kairi.

Winner: Kairi Sane (6:01 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

This served the purpose of re-connecting Iyo & Kairi and continuing the strugglebus for Liv & Raquel while Roxanne Perez gains more credibility with their fellow Judgment Day members. Nothing wrong with that.

Karrion Kross asks if Sami Zayn is all right. Sami wants to know what Kross’s obsession with him is. Kross says that Sami lies to everybody, even himself. Sami could have been a 10 time world champion by now if he would do what he knows needs to be done. Sami should accept that he’s not a good guy. He’s a bad guy just like the rest of us. Sami says he’s wrong. Kross might be wrong, but he might be right too.

We see the card for Worlds Collide, which looks pretty fun. Maybe I can watch it at work on Saturday afternoon! Then we see the card for Money in the Bank. Pat says he’s been a AAA fan for a long time, which I kinda doubt but maybe I’m wrong. Does he talk a lot of lucha on his ESPN show?

Jey Uso will defend the World Championship against Gunther on next week’s Raw in Phoenix. Shoutout to Greg DeMarco, the King of Phoenix Wrestling!

Jey is back in the locker room, and Gunther sits down next to him! The World Championship is personal to him, so he appreciates all the efforts Jey put into being champion. Because he refused to think with his head instead of his heart, Gunther will take it. Jey’s a great guy, and selfless in a very selfish business. Sami needed him tonight, so now Jey’s not at 100%. If Punk needs help tonight, Jey will be there for him. Two days before Raw, Jey will wrestle at MITB because it’s important to Cody Rhodes. All of that is no business of the World Champion. Gunther knew he would avenge his loss, and Jey is making it very, very easy. Jey says “three letters, one word: tap”, and he’ll see Gunther on Monday. I like the story this feud is telling, with Jey being all about helping his friends while the evil Gunther thinks friends are a bad thing and will bring about Jey’s downfall. Of course, a large part of the Internet seems to agree with Gunther, I wonder why that is.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano: Look at the director zooming in on the girls singing Punk’s song. I see what he’s doing there. The referee checks Americano’s mask at the request of Styles & Punk. Americano gets double teamed early on. He gets tossed over the top rope so Styles & Punk can face off. Headlock by Punk, off the ropes and there’s the AJ dropkick. Americano comes in, hits a flying forearm. Monkey flip to Styles. Rana to Styles, but Punk hits a running knee. AJ kicks Punk in the corner, tries a springboard move but Americano knocks him off the apron. Punk goes for the mask but Americano shakes it off. Americano with the cannonball onto Punk, then he sends Styles over the announce desk! Americano poses as we go to commercial.

Americano sets Punk up for a superplex but Styles joins them. Styles with a back suplex off the top to Americano. Punk comes off with an elbow onto Styles. Punk with some punches and a spinning neckbreaker to Americano. Punk with some knees to AJ & Americano while his other knee hurts. Punk & Styles both get suplexed by Americano. Not sure what Chad Gable never winning a singles title has to do with this match but Cole brings it up anyway. Punk lifts Americano for the GTS, Styles breaks it up and hits a double DDT for two counts on both. The fans chant for R-Truth as Styles goes for the Clash, Americano blocks and locks in an ankle lock. Shades of Ken Shamrock, maybe Ken is El Grande Americano! Punk gets out of an ankle lock and Styles hits the Clash for a two count. Punk breaks up the cover there. Punch exchange between Styles & Punk. Neckbreaker by Punk for two. Punk places Americano up top, Styles grabs Punk and goes for the Clash, Punk tries a GTS, Punk with a near-fall on Styles but Americano moonsaults both of them. A second attempt misses. GTS to Americano! Cover gets two thanks to Bron Breakker! Breakker pulls Punk out and he & Bronson Reed attack. Jey & Sami come down to fight Bron & Bronson! Styles dives onto all four of them! Punk is still down on the floor, Styles sets up for the Phenomenal Forearm on Americano, but Americano blocks it with the headbutt! He wins!

Winner: El Grande Americano (9:16 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

It’ll be a big Saturday for good friends Chad Gable & El Grande Americano, that’s for sure! As somebody that saw Styles & Punk face off a few times back in the day, the nostalgia was a pretty cool thing. Good on them for putting the youngster over too, it’s not like they need to be killing themselves in ladder matches anyway. Let the kids do it.

Punk attacks Breakker on the floor, and Rollins runs down to attack Punk. They fight in the ring. Punk tries a GTS but ends up getting speared by Breakker. Sami attacks but gets flattened by Bronson. Stomp from Seth to Sami! One for Punk! Jey gets speared and stomped again for his trouble. Reed goes up top and hits a Tsunami on Jey! There’s two! The fans boo as that dangerous trio in the ring poses with Paul Heyman by their side. The live event has ended.

If you're wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section!