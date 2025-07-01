Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! Before we get started, I just want everyone to know that I’m going to be a fair & balanced observer this week and not air my non-wrestling related grievances here. No matter how repugnant, repulsive or revolting I might find the area of the world playing host to WWE Raw this week, I will keep in mind that the 411 Maniacs are here to have fun and don’t care for me raining on their parade with views on the world outside of pro wrestling. So you won’t read my opinions on things that aren’t mentioned or showcased on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, even though I am especially morally opposed to where WWE is running this week. I will bite my tongue in deference to my bosses at 411mania.com, the entire 411 Universe, and especially the people that live in the area that have nothing to do with the corruption, greed & general malfeasance that constantly oozes out of a place that they probably wish they could leave anyway. They’re stuck. I can’t be mad at them. In fact, I love that they’re here with us celebrating pro wrestling despite the evil that surrounds them every single day. Let’s all have some good times and forget the outside noise, all right?

Raw is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 6.30.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

We look back at last weekend’s Night of Champions event.

Sami Zayn is WALKING! Penta is WALKING! The New Day are WALKING! Sheamus is WALKING! Over 14,000 fans in the arena tonight. Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call.

MAMI’S HERE! Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring to the squeals of the crowd. Corey notes Rhea is moving a bit slowly because of the Street Fight on Saturday. Rhea welcomes us to Monday Night Mami. Now that Raquel & the Judgment Day are behind her, what’s next for Rhea Ripley? With Evolution around the corner, she needs to ger her priorities straight.

IYO SKY’s music hits, and the Women’s World Champion makes her way to the ring. Rhea seems happy to see her, I can guess why but I’ll let them play it out. IYO says you can’t have Evolution with her, but Rhea is wrong about one thing, she is not on top. Adam Pearce told IYO that she can decide who she defends the Championship against at Evolution. IYO wants to defend against the best, which means defending against Rhea Ripley. Rhea says she has nothing but respect for IYO, and if that’s what she wants, Rhea will stop at nothing to get the Championship back. What happens at Evolution will be what IYO wanted. Rhea accepts the challenge. IYO holds the title up while they chat off-microphone.

Dominik Mysterio encourages Finn Balor & JD McDonagh before they walk off and AJ Styles appears. Dom has a doctor’s note, and says that if AJ lays a hand on him, he won’t get his title shot. AJ puts on his reading glasses and notes the doctor says that Dom’s a punkass. He’ll beat Dom so bad that he’ll need another doctor’s note. After AJ leaves, Dom says he didn’t want to beat up the elderly anyway. AJ reappears and Dom hides behind the note.

World Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh): Kofi strutting like he’s Jeff Jarrett over here. Finn & Kofi start us off. Kofi offers Finn some carbs and general stuff is talked between the two. Into the corner, a clean break, Finn with a kick. Headbutt by Kofi, sunset flip rolled through and a dropkick by Finn. Tag to JD, he legdrops Kofi for one. Chop in the corner by JD. JD dumps Kofi outside, hits a PK to Kofi. Xavier gets a kick too, but Kofi trips up JD. JD prone on the rope, Xavier double stomps him in the back and does some more strutting & cutting as we go to commercial.

Kofi off the top as we return, that gets a two count. Xavier tags in and continues the working over of JD until meeting a kick in the corner. Chops exchanged. Xavier with some kicks. JD reverses a powerbomb into an X-Factor like he’s Billy Kidman or something. Finn tags in and has some for Xavier & Kofi. Double stomps all around. Final Cut gets two on Xavier. Big chop to Kofi. Kofi with a kick in the corner, goes up top, Finn evades, hits a sling blade. Finn runs into a big knee/stomp from Kofi. Xavier & JD tag in, JD sends him to the floor and follows with a springboard moonsault. Back in the ring, Xavier blocks a moonsault with his feet. Xavier rolls JD up, but Finn made the tag. JD tries to hold Xavier for the double stomp, but Xavier rolls out of the way & JD gets stomped. Xavier & Kofi hit the Midnight Hour on Finn but only get two. A series of reversals & cheating lead to Finn getting smacked with a title belt, but that only gets two. Xavier up top, but he gets crotched after Finn sends Kofi into the ropes. JD tags, hits a C4 off the top on Xavier but only gets two. Finn sling blades Koffi on the floor. JD moonsault, Finn coup de grace to Xavier, AND HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE IN PITTSBURGH!

Winners: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (9:22 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Heel vs. Heel matches can be tough to get over, but I thought this worked well enough for the crowd, who seemed into chanting about New Day sucking. I do appreciate Xavier embracing the strut, as we don’t see it nearly enough these days from wrestlers under fifty. One of the kids on LFG should pick it up. Finn & JD are a solid team and a good choice for champions.

Dom comes out to celebrate with his guys, and pyro goes off as everybody holds up their gold.

The Jurassic World Highlight of the Night happened last week, when Lyra Valkyria’s interference cost Bayley her match with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Jackie Redmond is with Bayley and wonders where her head is at. Bayley still wants to be the IC Champ and get her hands on Becky. Lyra walks up and interrupts Bayley’s business. She doesn’t know who Bayley is anymore! It’s personal with Becky for both, and Adam Pearce comes up to settle it with a match between the two tonight. The winner will be the new #1 contender to Becky’s title.

Sheamus exchanges pleasantries with Natalya, Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa while getting ready for his match with Rusev later.

We see a video package hyping up the Goldberg/Gunther issue to the sound of Three Days Grace. They’re still around? I had no idea, good for them though. Somebody will yell at me for not knowing, in my defense it’s not like Cincinnati radio plays much rock music post-2010.

Last week, Chad Gable yelled at Penta and got Sacrificed. Earlier today, Chad was in an arm sling and told American Made to hold down the fort. Adam Pearce wishes him luck with the upcoming surgery, and suggests that we won’t be seeing much of El Grande Americano anytime soon. Chad needs Ivy Nile to conquer Stephanie Vaquer and the Creeds to become Tag Team Champions. The Creeds are worried that they’ll be lost without Chad’s leadership, so Chad tells them to listen to Ivy.

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis talk to Finn & JD, and Finn has an idea for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. They should find Raquel Rodriguez a new partner, and it should be Roxanne Perez. It’ll lead to matches on both Raw & SmackDown! Adam & Nick confer and agree under one condition. Raquel & Roxanne will defend the Championship at Evolution in a Fatal 4-Way against teams from Raw, SmackDown & NXT. Everyone agrees. Nick is happy they can work together; Adam seems skeptical.

Sheamus vs. Rusev: A tieup doesn’t go anywhere, neither do some shoulderblocks. Forearms exchanged. Sheamus pounds Rusev in the corner, Rusev responds with a clothesline. Clothesline from Sheamus. Sheamus stretches Rusev’s mouth. Rusev with kicks in the corner. Rusev with a powerbomb out of the corner. Sheamus rolls outside, meets Rusev with some punches, then slams him to the floor! We go to commercial.

Rusev with a chinlock as we return. Sheamus drives Rusev into the corner but runs into a boot. Kick to the shoulderblades by Rusev. Sheamus wants some more shots in the corner. Sheamus fires back, hits some hammers on Rusev. Irish Curse on Rusev. Sheamus goes up top, hits knees to the gut for a one count. Rusev ends up on the apron, but strikes Sheamus away and hits a spinning heel kick for two. Fallaway slam by Rusev gets two. Sheamus boots Rusev in the corner, goes up top but Rusev follows him there. Superplex by Rusev, both men are down as we go to commercial.

Sheamus & Rusev exchange shots on their knees. They get up and continue the exchange. Sheamus goes down, but hits a powerslam on Rusev. Time for those ten beats! Nah, let’s make it fifteen tonight. Sheamus gets backdropped out of a Brogue Kick attempt, but hits a running knee. Another one gets 2.95. Rusev sends Sheamus down and hits a superkick. Time for the Accolade! Sheamus rises out of it and drives Rusev into the corner, then both men tumble to the floor. Brouge Kick by Sheamus on the floor! Both men go down and the referee counts. Sheamus back in at 7, Rusev back in at 9. They meet in the corner. Rusev goes for a suplex to the floor, then Sheamus gets Rusev on his shoulders. Rusev goes to the eye, exposes the steel strut and rams Sheamus into it. Maschka kick ends it in favor of the Bulgarian Brute.

Winner: Rusev (14:18 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

This was exactly the type of hard-hitting match you’d expect from these guys. Rusev needed the win more, as it’s not like he’s actually done a whole lot since returning other than beating up small people and cutting unhinged pre-tapes. A win over Sheamus gives him some further establishing credibility.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis made a big announcement for Evolution. There will be a battle royal where the winner will challenge for a championship at Clash in Paris.

Jackie Redmond is with American Made and asks how they will move on without their leader. Ivy Nile says they’ll enter the battle royal, but is interrupted by a random appearance of El Grande Americano, looking as fit as he ever has. American Made walks off in confusion, so Jackie tries to get a few words with Sami Zayn. That’s interrupted by Karrion Kross attacking Sami and then hitting him with a lead pipe.

Earlier tonight, IYO SKY said she wanted to defend her championship against Rhea Ripley at Evolution. That, a battle royal and a Women’s Tag Team Championship 4-Way have been announced for the event.

Der Ring General & World Champion Gunther makes his way to the ring. He came out to talk about Bill Goldberg. He was very impressed with the highlight tape earlier. Goldberg left a mark on every opponent he stepped in the ring with, and just like his matches, the video summed up everything in three minutes. Goldberg might have been the most feared man of his generation, but he’s not afraid of what’s left. Goldberg wants one last hurrah at Gunther’s expense, but that won’t happen. Gunther is capable of beating him in just under three minutes, but his goal is to take his time, blow Goldberg up, outclass & embarrass him in front of everyone near & dear to him. Goldberg said he doesn’t like bullies, but Gunther is the biggest bully around here. He’ll treat Goldberg like a piece of crap and there’s nothing he can do about it. Goldberg never had it! After Goldberg, it’ll be on Gunther to ask who’s next.

Seth Rollins’ music plays! Rollins & Paul Heyman make their way to the ring while the fans sing. Gunther says that Seth is proud to travel very far and achieve absolutely nothing, referring to his failure to cash in at Night of Champions. If Gunther was paying attention, he would have understood that Rollins’ intention was to keep CM Punk from winning the WWE Championship. They flew around the world to stand on that business. Rollins intends to conduct an all out assault on both world championships. Rollins congratulates the champ.

CM Punk runs down and immediately attacks Rollins. After a brief exchange Rollins runs out of the arena. Gunther stands behind Punk while Punk stands on the turnbuckle, then gets shoved down and told to stay out of Punk’s business. Meanwhile, Rollins gets attacked by LA Knight in the crowd! They go into the concourse and punch away at each other. Rollins throws some ice at Knight before running off.

The Judgment Day celebrates with their gold, but Raquel is outraged over this whole “Liv being replaced” thing. She’s training real hard to come back! Finn knows what Liv is going through, he’s had a similar injury, and knows she’ll be out for a long time. They conduct a vote on Roxanne’s status with the Judgment Day. Finn & JD are strong Yes votes, Dom & Raquel vote Yes but don’t seem as excited about it. Roxanne says she just wants to help everybody out, and will start by getting revenge on the woman that took Liv out: Kairi Sane. Raquel says they can at least agree on that.

Kairi Sane doesn’t talk big, but she fights with heart & honor. She’s been the NXT Women’s Champion, a two-time tag Team Champion, and she will have all the gold. She’s not afraid of anything, and will stand up every time she gets knocked down. She runs into the storm, the Pirate Princess is here!

Women’s Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria : Bayley with a shoulderblock, then she gets hip tossed. Arm drag by Lyra. Lyra blocks some moves from Bayley but gets elbowed in the corner. Running clothesline by Bayley gets 1. Lyra with a backslide for two. Bayley jumps into another backslide attempt, Lyra cartwheels out of a monkey flip, but gets catapulted into the corner. Boston Crab by Bayley, Lyra rolls out for a near-fall. Bayley & Lyra both try a running crossbody, they collide and we go to commercial.

Lyra goes up top but Bayley follows her up. Superplex leads to both women trying to roll the other up for two. Bayley with some clotheslines, then a back suplex. Lyra rolls to the floor, Bayley follows her, jumps on the steps and hits Lyra with an elbowdrop to the back. That gets two. Lyra counters a move with an arm drag, then hits a swinging neckbreaker for two. Bayley blocks the tornado DDT, then hits the sunset flip into the corner for two. Bayley shoulderblocks Lyra in the corner, but Lyra fights back and hits a gutwrench powerbomb for two. Bayley blocks the suplex, they bump heads and exchange strikes. Lyra blocks the Rose Plant, Bayley blocks the Nightwing, then we get a series of rollups that lead to a three count with all four shoulders down. The referee declares it a draw!

Winner: Nobody (7:49 shown via draw)

Match Rating: **1/2

I actually like the finish, as it continues the issue over just who will get to be beat by Becky Lynch at a later date. Match was pretty good, it took awhile for the fans to get into it though. Not sure that’s a great sign for the SmackDown taping later!

Bayley & Lyra get into a fight afterward, as nothing was settled and nobody earned a title shot at Becky Lynch. They head into the crowd! Referees & officials finally break it up.

Seth Rollins will face LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jackie chases down CM Punk and asks what’s going through his mind. He’s got receipts for anyone who gets into his face. Punk runs up on LA Knight and says that Rollins is his, Knight isn’t having any of it. Punk can have Rollins six days of the week, but Saturday Night’s Main Event is his, YEAH.

Sami Zayn is getting his ribs taped. Penta asks if he’s sure he can compete tonight. Sami daps Penta up, so that’s a “yes”.

Bronson Reed asks where Rollins is, and Paul Heyman tells him that he’s on a jet right now preparing for Plan B. Bronson asks what Plan B is, Bron Breakker says it’s him smashing everybody. Paul begins to explain that it’s something else, but Bron isn’t interested in all that. Play his music!

Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman): Bron & Penta start. Headscissors kinda by Penta, some kicks, another rana that goes better. Tag to Sami, he strikes away at Bron before getting knocked down. Bron with a 27 mph clothesline for Sami. Tag to Bronson, splash in the corner on Sami. Sami with a strike to Bronson, tag to Penta, they try the double Irish whip and then knock him to the floor. Bron eats a kick and goes to the floor so they can do a double dive! We go to commercial.

Bronson tries to squeeze Penta’s head off his body as we return. Penta fights back, stepup enziguri leads to a tag to Sami. 20 or so punches in the corner by Sami. Sami clotheslines Bronson over the top and sends Bron through the middle rope. He hits the springboard moonsault onto Bron & Bronson. Bronson meets Sami on the turnbuckle, but Sami hits a sunset flip powerbomb for two! Bronson answers with a Death Valley Driver for two. Bron tags in, goes up top but gets knocked off. Sami finally gets knocked down to the floor, and Bron clotheslines him onto the announce table! Sami’s ribs are probably in a bad way as we go to another commercial.

Bron with a waistlock to Sami. Sami backdrops Bron to the floor and heads towards Penta. Sami evades a Bronson senton and finally makes the tag! Penta with a crossbody to Bron, a kick and a bulldog. Kicks to Bron & Bronson. Headstand into a basement dropkick on Bron. Penta goes for the Sacrifice, hits it! Penta Driver is blocked, Bron military presses Penta, but Penta into a DDT for two. Heyman up on the apron so Bronson can trip Penta on the turnbuckle and Bron can hit a Frankenbreakker. Sitout powerbomb gets two thanks to Sami breaking it up. Bronson goes up top, but the Tsunami misses Penta! Tags to Bron & Sami. Sami explodes Bron into the corner! Sami goes for the Helluva kick, but Bron responds with a Breakkerline. Bron runs into a kick from Sami, but Bronson breaks up the pin. Bronson tosses Penta outside, Sami goes for a suplex on Bronson, slips out of a Bronson suplex. Bronson misses in the corner, Sami hits the vertical suplex! Bron spears Sami out of his boots for the three count.

Winners: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (12:49 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

After a bit of a rough patch early on these guys really got cooking. Kind of a classic tag team formula with the big guys beating up on the smaller guys, one of whom is injured, but the reason it’s called “classic” is because it works.

Bron spears Penta as well, and Sami gets set up for the Tsunami…Jey Uso’s music hits! Jey walks out with a chair in hand. It goes across Bron’s gut and back! Jey & Bronson face off in the ring. Some Yeet punches and a kick, then Jey tosses the chair off of Bronson’s head! Bronson rolls out of the ring and it’s Yeet Time in Pittsburgh as the live event ends.

If you’d like to chime in with your thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs in the comment section! As native Pittsburgher Larry Csonka always said, Have fun & don’t be a dick.