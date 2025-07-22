Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’re getting closer & closer to SummerSlam, and we’ll hear from folks like CM Punk, Gunther & Becky Lynch in relation to that. We’ve also got a big Women’s Tag Team Championship match & will determine some #1 contenders for the Men’s version. It should be a good time, so let’s hook em up!

Just so everybody knows, I had a root canal this morning and am playing hurt tonight. I’m either going to love or hate everything more than it probably deserves. I’m hoping for love, but WWE has more say over it than I do. On with the show!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 7.21.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Last Monday, CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match to earn a title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam. Bron Breakker beat everybody until Punk showed up. Then Roman Reigns came out at the end and people sang!

SummerSlam is 12 days away! Raw is in Houston, Texas. Sami Zayn went to an Oasis show and he is WALKING! Becky Lynch is looking through the closet for clothes! The Judgment Day exits their SUV! AJ Styles is a valet and he throws the keys over his shoulder!

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk marches on down to the ring while people sing! Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call. The fans chant Punk’s name and he mentions the town’s name. Punk is happy to be here. He had a couple of goals when he came back. He’s main evented WrestleMania, now he wants to be a World Champion again. Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Punk is looking forward to locking up with him. He isn’t promising a win, but with the fans’ support he’ll leave it all in the ring. He’ll give us everything he has. He lists some of Gunther’s accomplishments, and says that he’s been training for this his entire life. Punk is not just any other wrestler, he’s the Best in the World!

Gunther’s music hits, and our World Heavyweight Champion & Ring General enters the ring. The staring commences while the fans chant for Punk. Then the fans remind Gunther he tapped out and don’t want to let him talk. Gunther didn’t come out to throw insults or create drama. They’re both here to make money & win championships. They both consider themselves the best in the world. They both have massive egos, but Punk’s is based off what the people think, Gunther’s is based off of results. Gunther only focuses on what happens after the bell rings, and he will make Punk wish he never got into a wrestling ring. Punk will be choked out and will never be champion or the best in the world. At least Punk will have those degenerates cheering for him the rest of his life. Gunther exits.

Byron Saxton is with Stephanie Vaquer! (They’re not putting Stephanie with Jackie Redmond because my heart probably can’t take it.) Stephanie is unimpressed with Chelsea Green, but before she can jump into that topic further Naomi appears. Naomi says it’ll be them at Clash in Paris since she’ll beat Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY. Naomi will see her in Pariee, oui oui!

Sheamus vs. Rusev: Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick right away but Rusev ducks outside. Sheamus follows Rusev and they slam each other into the barricade. Rusev thrown into the ring, misses an elbowdrop but not a kick. Vertical suplex by Rusev, a second one gets a one count. Sheamus with some shots to Rusev’s chest, hits a rolling senton then a kneedrop for one. Punches are exchanged. Rusev whips Sheamus into the corner and clotheslines him. Back suplex by Rusev, he soaks in the jeers. Sheamus responds with a clothesline. Sheamus’s was a little stiffer, that’s all I’m saying. Sheamus goes for 10 beats, but Rusev breaks it up before getting kneed to the floor. Sheamus goes up top, hits a flying clothesline on Rusev! Second time was the charm there. Rusev hits a fallaway slam on Sheamus that sends the Celtic Warrior over the announce table. We go to commercial!

Rusev & Sheamus exchange strikes as we return. Clotheslines by Sheamus. Irish Curse! Sheamus runs into a boot, but Rusev runs into a powerslam for two. Sheamus gets Rusev on the apron and hits the 10 Beats! Sheamus motions for the Brogue Kick, but Rusev catches him and hits a powerbomb for two. Rusev sets up for the Machka Kick, but Sheamus knees him instead for two. Sheamus vaults up to the top rope but Rusev follows him and hits some Kobashi chops. Sheamus knocks Rusev off the turnbuckle, but ends up jumping into a Machka Kick for two! Rusev locks in the Accolade! Sheamus tries to find the ropes and finally gets there. Rusev calls Sheamus a stubborn mule. Sheamus wants more abuse and Rusev gives him some. Rusev removes the turnbuckle pad again like he did in the first match, but Sheamus blocks and bounces Rusev’s head off the steel! Rusev grabs Sheamus’s shillelagh, but walks right into a Brogue Kick for the three count!

Winner: Sheamus (11:47 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

I liked this better than their first match. It had just the right amount of people hitting people and didn’t move too slow. The third one will probably be even better, which tends to happen more with wrestling trilogies than movie trilogies.

Byron is with El Grande Americano and asks about his goals in WWE. Dragon Lee interrupts and calls Americano a fake. He doesn’t have this fire! Americano shoves Dragon, and a scrum ensues.

Cole & Graves hype the Unreal show and we get a sneak peek. We see Triple H sending ishowspeed into the Royal Rumble match, so maybe this show isn’t the business-exposing thing people thought it might be. Certainly doesn’t look like it from that clip.

Bayley is wrapping her hands and Lyra Valkyria is unhappy over their tag team match tonight. Bayley is excited about finally getting the match they were supposed to get at WrestleMania, and is glad Lyra got the memo about matching gear. Lyra is stupefied as Bayley walks off.

Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match: Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde (w/Dragon Lee) vs. Brutus & Julius Creed (w/Ivy Nile) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston): Kofi gets knocked to the floor while Brutus sends Wilde up towards the lights. Julius tags in and hits a stalling suplex on Joaquin. Julius suplexes both Kofi & Xavier. Cruz tags in and the LWO double team Julius. Lionsault by Cruz, Kofi hits a superkick on him. Kofi tosses Julius outside and the New Day work Cruz over. Xavier hits a DDT and then does a strut like he’s Jackie Fargo or something. Woods & Kingston stomp Julius down in the corner. Basement dropkick in the corner by Kofi, the New Day celebrates as we go to commercial.

Cruz hits an enziguri on Kofi & a poison rana on Brutus. Julius, Joaquin & Xavier tag in, Joaquin with the advantage. DDTs all around! Joaquin rolls up both New Day members for two. Neckbreaker/DDT combo by Wilde. Wilde goes up top but Ivy Nile knocks him off the turnbuckle to the floor! Dragon Lee ends up involved too and kicks Brutus. Dragon goes for a dive, but El Grande Americano attacks! The Creeds argue with EGA, so Cruz does a corkscrew plancha on them. Wilde breaks up a New Day double team and rolls up Kofi for the three count!

Winners: Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde (6:15 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Triple threat tag matches usually need more time than this to make themselves worthwhile. This was ok for what it was, interesting to see that they’ve decided to do things with the LWO agains since it’s been awhile.

Cole says that the LWO will meet the Judgment Day “down the road”.

IYO SKY & the Kabuki Warriors get together in the locker room and talk about their future championships. After Asuka & Kairi Sane walk off, Stephanie Vaquer enters and says she wants to face IYO in Paris. IYO says she had Stephanie beat the last time they faced off, and suggests they don’t need to wait until Paris. They’ll face off tonight!

We go back to WrestleMania when Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and joined up with Seth Rollins. Corey says Roman will be live tonight.

Dominik Mysterio says he can’t go to medical right now because Roxanne & Raquel need his help. AJ Styles is a janitor now and Xavier & Kofi are very confused by that and everything else going on. The simulation is broken! Grayson Waller has some news: Austin Theory is injured. 240 pounds of dead weight off his back, and now he’s available to join them! Kofi & Xavier don’t exactly seem excited about it.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring! Becky tells the fans to put some appreciation on her name. She shouldn’t even be here, she should be at the premiere of her new movie Happy Gilmore 2. Instead she’s in Houston. She has to address some important business. She had the slickest victory of all time at Evolution and held everybody down. At least she’s honest about it, unlike Lyra Valkyria. Lyra is bogarting all the opportunities, including tonight’s Tag Team Championship match. Who needs two titles? When Becky did it, it was different. She invites Lyra down to the ring, and the Bird Lady appears! Becky says she has made Lyra a star, but the free ride & trilogy ends at SummerSlam. Becky says that Lyra should do what she did last time they went 1 on 1, and agree to never challenge for the title again. Lyra thinks that her problem is that she never takes anything far enough. She accepts the clause and adds No Countouts & No Disqualifications to the mix. Becky says that this is the most important match the title ever has, so Lyra needs to respect the match and respect her. Becky asks for a handshake. Becky sticks her hand out, but it was a ruse…answered by a Manhandle Slam by Lyra!

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria: Bayley punches away on Roxanne in the corner. Snap mare, elbow & clothesline to a seated Roxanne get two. Raquel tags in, and Houston likes them some Raquel. A go-behind goes nowhere while the fans sing for Dirty Dom. Bayley tags Lyra in and lets her deal with Raquel. Shoulderblocks go nowhere, Lyra hits some knees. Bayley tags back in, Raquel slams both Bayley & Lyra. Raquel drops Bayley in the corner and tags Roxanne in. Raquel fallaway slams Roxanne into Bayley for two. Lyra tags back in and hits some kicks on Raquel. Bayley cheers Lyra on. Raquel drops Lyra on the ropes and Roxanne hits a cheapshot. Raquel hits a clothesline and we go to commercial.

Raquel dominates Lyra and knocks Bayley off the apron as we return. Slingshot powerslam on Lyra. Roxanne in, hits a second rope moonsault for two. Roxanne works over Lyra’s arm. Vader Bomb elbowdrop by Raquel misses, Lyra eventually gets the tag and Bayley goes to work on Roxanne. Knees in the corner by Bayley, then the sunset flip bomb gets two. Bayley with some shoulders in the corner, misses a charge. Roxanne distracts the ref while Raquel hits a clothesline on Bayley. Another slingshot powerslam, then Roxanne goes for a Perfect 10 but gets blocked. Bayley hits a running knee while Graves breaks his chair. Lyra tags in, hits a top rope Rocker Dropper for two. My feed freezes for a little bit. When I’m back, Lyra’s worked over in the corner and Roxanne puts her up top. Lyra slips out of the superplex attempt and hits a sitout powerbomb. Tag to Bayley, Bayley hits the elbow off the top for two. Raquel breaks it up. Bayley tosses Lyra into Roxanne & Raquel. Dom up on the apron, Roxanne gets the rollup on Bayley for two. Raquel accidentally boots Dom on the outside, so much for him getting medically cleared now. Lyra dropkicks Raquel down. Roxanne & Bayley both go for the hair mare. AJ Styles is now medical, and he tries to give Dom CPR! Meanwhile, Becky drags Lyra off the apron and sends her into the steps! Bayley has no one to tag now, and exchanges rollups with Roxanne. Bayley hits Roxanne with the Bayley to Belly, but Raquel is legal, and she hits Bayley with the Tejano Bomb for three.

Winners: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (11:28 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

The action was good, but lots of weird stuff going on there. Dom was the most over person in the match. Not sure what Bayley’s act is leading to, not sure if Lyra’s getting over as a babyface. Raquel kinda had a hometown pop but again, fans seemed more interested in Dom. I feel like the New Day seeing AJ Styles as a janitor. I think my main takeaway is that Roxanne looked good in there.

Jackie Redmond is with Sami Zayn, she’s surprised to see him here since he was supposed to be out indefinitely. Sami says this doesn’t need to drag on any longer. Kross is getting in the way of his goals, he could have been in the Gauntlet Match last week. Sami says he’ll deal with this right now. Jackie doesn’t seem convinced of that. I’ve seen that look from women way too many times, trust me on that one.

Dom asks Finn & JD if they’ve seen AJ anywhere. They haven’t. Adam Pearce demands Dom go get that doctor’s evaluation or he’ll be stripped of the IC Championship. Finn tells Dom to get some lollipops for the crew.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett): Kross targets the ribs & back of Sami. Sami with some chops, then a vertical suplex. Kross takes Sami down and punches away. Kross stomps away while the fans act like they’re in the Impact Zone back in the day & cheer for both guys. Kross with some chops, Sami responds. Sami hits a bunch of punches in the corner. Sami clotheslines Kross over the top rope, then hits the Arabian Press. Sami points to the sky. Scarlett kicks Sami in the ribs as we go to commercial.

The fireflies are out in the crowd for some reason as we return. Kross hits a big suplex on Sami. Sami fights back, hits a clothesline. Kross runs into an elbow. Tornado DDT by Sami gets two. Kross with some shoulders in the corner, then he rips at the rib tape. Kross places Sami up top, goes for a superplex. Sami blocks, hits a sunset flip powerbomb for two. Scarlett has the pipe! Sami hits an exploder into the corner, the referee turns his back so now Scarlett can hand Kross the pipe. Scarlett distracts the referee so Kross can hit Sami with the pipe. That’ll get the three count.

Winner: Karrion Kross (7:31 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

I don’t think Kross is as bad in the ring as some people say, but Scarlett is the better worker of the team. That was on display tonight as she got to do a lot more at ringside than we’ve seen in recent years. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of that moving forward.

Kross & Scarlett celebrate. Did Scarlett bite her lip or something?

Dominik is cleared! He attacks AJ from behind to celebrate. I’m pretty sure Dom isn’t supposed to be the babyface in this angle, but the fans are sure treating him like it.

Mattress Mack is in attendance! I wonder who’s he’s got in the next match.

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Tieup and some chain wrestling to start. SKY & Vaquer trade holds and test each other’s strength. Stephanie keeps going for the straitjacket hold. IYO stomps the hand, Vaquer with a bridging pin. Now they exchange some strikes. Back suplex by Vaquer. Vaquer with a headscissor into a rollup. IYO with some flips into a dropkick. Tope suicida by SKY! IYO on the apron, Asai moonsault misses and Stephanie hits a superkick. There’s a springboard crossbody by Vaquer as we go to commercial!

IYO in control as we return. She goes up top, Stephanie evades and hits a dropkick. Double underhook into a gutbuster gets a two count. Forearms by Vaquer, but IYO takes her down and applies a Crossface. Stephanie finds the ropes. IYO with a 619 headscissor dropping Stephanie on the apron. Dive outside by IYO, she goes up top and hits a missile dropkick back in the ring. IYO with a roll through into a double stomp. IYO misses the knees in the corner and Stephanie hits a German suplex. IYO with one of her own. IYO goes for the Sunset flip bomb on the floor, but Stephanie blocks and hits a kneedrop on IYO’s chest. Devil’s Kiss on the apron, and back in the ring! Dragon screw by Stephanie, then a Meteora in the corner. IYO blocks the SVB, hits a double underhook backbreaker for two. The fans chant about awesomeness while IYO kicks Stephanie in the ear. Meteora in the corner by IYO, then she goes up top for the moonsault. Vaquer follows her up instead, hits a reverse superplex! The Secret Hervice makes their way to the ring! Stephanie knocks them off the apron, but Chelsea Green attacks from behind!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (12:00 shown by disqualification)

Match Rating: ***1/2

I mean, WWE probably considers it a no-contest, but Stephanie was the first person attacked so I’m giving her the win. I’m also biased in her favor, so there’s that. Really fun match up until the shenanigans, can’t wait until we see some more of it.

Stephanie gets a beatdown, but IYO fights back and they kick Chelsea & her crew out of the ring. IYO & Stephanie yell at them, but Naomi comes in and pushes IYO into Stephanie! She hits some punches, but not too many before Rhea Ripley appears! Rhea ejects Naomi from the ring, and Chelsea ends up in a 3 on 1 situation before getting the Riptide from Rhea. We got three pretty badass women standing tall to end the segment, nothing wrong with that at all.

Cole & Graves run down the SummerSlam card.

Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed make their way to the ring. Paul introduces himself and says he’s with the future of the entire industry. He has some things to get off his chest before Roman Reigns comes out, but Roman’s music hits anyway. The ones hit the sky as Roman Reigns enters the arena. Paul is never one to be disrespectful or rude, so he lets the fans chant instead of saying whatever he was going to say. Paul says that Seth Rollins will be out of action for a long, long time. That opens up a leadership void, which means that things could be fixed between Paul & Roman. They’re better together than apart! He loves his Tribal Chief! Paul hands Roman the microphone. Roman tells H-Town to acknowledge him, which they do. Paul puts his one up, and Roman laughs. Roman asks Houston what he was talking about. Paul’s not a wise man anymore, just a dumbass. Roman tells Bron to take it easy, sit under the learning tree and write this down. Paul will do the same thing to Bron that he did to Roman. Take credit for creating him. A lot of people took credit for creating the Tribal Chief, but it wasn’t Roman. The only reason Roman is the Tribal Chief is they still acknowledge him. The OTC was the greatest champion to ever set foot in this ring. Paul had a part in it, but had no part in him keeping that title. The Usos & Solo did, Sami even helped out. After losing, Roman went home to raise the future Bloodline. The Bloodline is family, Paul thought it was just some faction. Creating the Bloodline was God’s work. Roman tells Bron to back up. Paul used to be just a friend to the family, a business partner. Roman made Paul a part of the family and gave him responsibility, but Paul threw it all away for a best friend that he hadn’t talked to in over a decade. Roman didn’t ruin the Bloodline, that dumbass Paul did.

Now Bron wants a microphone! He wants Roman to listen to him. They don’t want him here anymore. Roman is the old dog that was relevant five years ago. Bron knows Paul won’t stab him in the back because he holds value, Roman is worthless. Bron is the big dog now, the top dog and the future of WWE. Bron tells Roman to do what he does best, turn around and leave. Roman says he didn’t hear any of that trash he just said. He offers Bron his microphone, but hits a Superman punch instead!! Bronson tries attacking and gets pounded in the corner. Bron recovers and hits a spear! Bron & Bronson double team Roman and set him up for the Tsunami, but Jey Uso’s music hits! Superkicks for Bron & Bronson, then some Yeet punches. Jey & Roman hit spears on Bron & Bronson respectively! Jey’s theme plays as everybody looks at each other and our live event comes to an end.

If you’d like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As the immortal Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.