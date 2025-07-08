Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’re heading towards a big weekend of wrestling action, highlighted on WWE’s side of things by Saturday Night’s Main Event and the second edition of Evolution. We’ll hear plenty about these shows tonight, and Paul Heyman’s alliance of dangerous types will be featured in several matches. It should be a good time!

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 7.7.25

Raw is in Providence, Rhode Island! Sami Zayn is WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING! Penta is STRUTTING! Roxanne Perez & the Judgment Day are WALKING!

BURN IT DOWN! Seth Rollins’ music hits, and he walks out with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman. Rollins bows as the fans finish singing his song. Nah, never mind, they’re still going. Bron takes the microphone from Paul and explains that he’s standing here because Seth & Paul have a vision of the business that has him as the face of WWE for the next two decades. Bron has a vision of a WWE without Sami Zayn. Bron doesn’t like Sami Zayn, his ugly face, his stupid beard, his music, the people singing it every time he comes out. Bron will never understand why they cheer for someone with the athletic ability of a dead fish, someone that doesn’t go to the gym, someone that’s hanging on by a thread. Sami has an expiration date, and Bron will put his stamp on it tonight. He’ll maul Sami’s head off. Paul retrieves the microphone and hands it to Seth. Seth asks if Bron is good, and hands the microphone to Bronson. Bronson tells the people to simmer down. He’s the man that hit Seth with six Tsunamis. He hurt Seth so badly that it built a respect between them that led to him joining Seth’s group. With this vision, Bronson will get the respect that he deserves. Jey Uso does not respect Bronson, so tonight Bronson will Tsunami the respect into him just like he did Seth Rollins. Seth hands the microphone to Paul. Paul introduces himself and says that tonight the Empire strikes back. No, actually the Empire strikes first. Sami’s first on the list. Paul still has love for Jey, but Roman Reigns doesn’t have the balls to come back and step up against them. The OTC is MIA, after tonight, Jey will be MIA thanks to Bronson Reed. Tonight, Seth Rollins will don the tights against Penta. Paul speaks some Spanish. He doesn’t understand all the hand signals Penta does, but Penta will be in no shape to do the hand signals ever again after tonight. It’s a spoiler. The fans chant for CM Punk as Rollins takes the microphone. They already covered everything so there’s only one thing left to say: Welcome to Monday Night Rollins!

Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call tonight. We go back to last week when the Judgment Day won the World Tag Team Championship. Finn Balot shines the various championship belts while the rest of the group plays darts. Raquel Rodriguez is unimpressed with the shrine to Liv Morgan that Roxanne set up. Liv will be back soon! Finn says probably not, and Raquel says that Roxanne better take care of Kairi Sane tonight. Finn & JD are going to talk to Adam Pearce about their future. Dominik Mysterio thanks Finn & JD for the Get Well Soon cake, but Finn & JD say they had nothing to do with it. Dom finishes reading the cake and notes it’s “From AJ”, then we see AJ Styles peeking out from behind a crate. He still can’t touch Dom, but the message is received loud & clear.

Roxanne Perez (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Kairi Sane: Roxanne gets the early advantage, firing away on Kairi with punches. Kairi fights back briefly before Roxanne hits a headlock. Roxanne takes Kairi down by her hair. Roxanne ducks outside and snaps Kairi off the middle rope. Rollup exchange leads to some nearfalls. Roxanne goes to the ropes out of a headscissors, Kairi headscissors Roxanne down and hits a backfist. Flying forearm to a seated Roxanne, then a dive onto Roxanne on the floor. Back in the ring, Kairi goes up top but a Raquel distraction leads to Roxanne yanking Kairi down to the mat. Roxanne targets Kairi’s wrist as we go to commercial.

We return & Kairi’s fighting back. Neckbreaker by Kairi, Roxanne rolls into the corner so Kairi can walk the plank and hit the flying forearm in the corner. Roxanne evades the Insane Elbow attempt and ends up hitting a kick to the face. Running uppercut to the back of Kairi’s head, then a springboard moonsault gets two for Roxanne. Armbreaker by Roxanne on Kairi’s previously injured wrist. Roxanne misses in the corner, Kairi hits a boot, tries an Alabama Slam but Perez reverses into a Divorce Court. Another nearfall for Roxanne, she places Kairi up top for a potential superplex, but Kairi knocks her off the top, then hits a flying forearm. Alabama Slam by Kairi, she goes up top for the Insane Elbow but Raquel pulls Roxanne out of the ring. Kairi hits a crossbody onto Raquel on the floor, but Roxanne immediately takes advantage. Back in the ring Roxanne goes for Pop Rox, but Kairi reverses with a backslide for three!

Winner: Kairi Sane (8:31 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

I’m usually a big fan of both these workers, but there was a lot of sloppiness here. They had some good ideas, but the execution just wasn’t there on this night. That’ll happen sometimes.

Roxanne & Raquel attack after the bell, Raquel hits a big boot before Asuka’s music hits. Asuka punches & kicks both women before getting clotheslined by Raquel. Raquel goes for the Tejana Bomb, but Kairi kicks Raquel and Asuka hits a flying armbar. Raquel gets dispatched, Asuka holds Roxanne for the Insane Elbow! The Kabuki Warriors appear to be back together, which is good timing on their part since there’s an open spot for a Raw tag team in that championship match at Evolution.

We go back to last week, when Karrion Kross attacked Sami Zayn with a pipe. This led to Sami losing the main event and being saved by Jey Uso afterwards.

Jackie Redmond is with Sami, who is still sporting the rib tape. Sami says he’s not managing all of this, there’s too much on his plate right now. He’d like to pay more attention to Karrion Kross & to his injured ribs, but he can’t since he has to pay attention to Bron Breakker tonight. After Sami walks off, Jackie is joined by Scarlett. Scarlett has nothing to say, she seems to just be there to keep an eye on Sami.

Adam Pearce is talking to American Made about El Grande Americano, who requested a match tonight. Brutus seems to be under the impression that Chad Gable’s injury means El Grande Americano can’t wrestle, which confuses me. Not the brains of the group, obviously. Ivy wants a spot in the Battle Royal at Evolution, so she gets one. Asuka & Kairi come in and want a piece of the Judgment Day. Adam gives them the Raw team spot in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at Evolution, and Asuka & Kairi dance in celebration.

Nikki Bella says that Liv Morgan’s attack on her made her realize that she needs one more moment in the ring, and she’s entering the Battle Royal at Evolution. She wants the title opportunity at Clash in Paris and will prove to everyone that she is fearless.

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman): Karrion Kross attacks Sami from behind during his entrance! He’s got the pipe again, and hits Sami right in the ribs! After a commercial break, Sami tells Adam Pearce that he can still compete in the match. Pearce is skeptical, but knows that he isn’t going to stop Sami. Bron seems pleased with the situation as he enters. Bron drives Sami into the corner and hits some shoulderblocks. Bron calls Sami pathetic and a bum and yells at the fans for cheering for him. Bron removes Sami’s rib tape and hits a gutbuster. Overhead belly to belly suplex by Bron. Bron runs into a clothesline by Sami. Double axehandle off the middle rope by Sami. Sami tries another one and Bron hits a spear! Graves & Cole call for the referee to stop the match. Meanwhile, Bron runs around the ring and hits another spear. Back in the ring, Bron puts the straps down and hits another spear. Yep, that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Bron Breakker (5:12 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Bron is great at killing people and Sami is great at being killed, so this worked out pretty well. It doesn’t always have to be rocket science.

Last week, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria both lost and were unable to earn a title shot against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. So now it’s a Triple Threat Match at Evolution.

Adam Pearce talks to the War Raiders about a potential title match. The New Day are in mourning attire and want a rematch against the Judgment Day. The War Raiders note that they weren’t granted a rematch against the New Day because the New Day wanted to face “new challengers”. Becky Lynch walks by and says that getting rid of Big E was a great idea. She hates that guy!

Becky Lynch is in the ring to chat with us. How do two losers have a title match with her at Evolution? She’s the greatest women’s wrestler that ever lived, she’s hot right now so obviously they need her on the show. Becky deserves to pick her own opponent just like IYO & Tiffany got to. It’s all a ruse! Bayley & Lyra are in cahoots, working together because that’s the only chance they have to win the title from her. Bayley’s music hits, then Lyra’s music hits. Lyra barges past Bayley & calls Becky a raving lunatic. Her title is wrapped around a bucketful of crazy and it’s about time she took it back. The way Bayley sees it is that she should be Intercontinental Champion already. Lyra is shocked that Bayley is actually talking to her. Bayley doesn’t need partners or friends, she needs the Intercontinental Championship. Becky is glad Bayley finally figured out the pitfalls of friendship. Lyra & Becky recount the WrestleMania story how Bayley was tossed aside. Lyra says that Bayley is just like Becky right now, and she has to rescue the championship from two massive disappointments. Bayley was in the front row when Lyra became the first IC Champ. She watched Lyra rise to the top and become a double champion. Then she watched Lyra lose the championship and raise Becky’s hand like a little bitch. This leads to some fisticuffs. Lyra hits the Nightwing on Becky, and then Bayley. Lyra mockingly raises Becky’s hand and says it’ll be the last time.

We look back to last week’s match between Rusev & Sheamus.

Back in the locker room, Seth praises Bron’s effort. Bron is concerned that Kross’s interference means people won’t take it too seriously. Paul comes in and tells us that Sami is out of action indefinitely. They all laugh, but Seth lets Bronson know that Jey Uso is still perfectly fine. Bronson says that Jey won’t be after he’s done with him.

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman): YEET TIME! Jey with some kicks in the corner, but the Irish whip attempt doesn’t work and he gets flattened. Bronson misses a running senton and Jey hits some yeet punches. A spin kick sends Bronson outside, and a tope suicida sends him tumbling over the announce table. Jey clears the table, superkicks Bronson into a chair and kicks him over. Jey goes for another dive, but Bronson tosses the chair into Jey! That gets a disqualification.

Winner: Jey Uso (3:16 via disqualification)

Match Rating: **1/4

This was more about Bronson beating Jey up than trying to have a wrestling match, which I have no issue with.

TSUNAMI TIME! Bronson hits Jey with two Tsunamis before Adam Pearce and some agents run out to break things up. Gotta say I’m a little disappointed since they teased six Tsunamis earlier tonight.

LA Knight wants to talk to us about Seth Rollins. He thinks the MITB briefcase should be his and will make it a permanent part of Seth Rollins.

We get a video package about IYO SKY’s dominance over Rhea Ripley, leading to their match this Sunday at Evolution.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee: It’s been awhile since we’ve seen El Grande Americano in action. Some have noted that he looks a bit taller than the last time we saw him, but I’m chalking that up to camera angles and potential use of boot lifts. Tieup, shoulderblock by Americano. Rollup by Lee gets one, Americano headscissors him over. Lee up top, crossbody gets two. Wristlock by Americano. Americano flips out of a monkey flip attempt, but gets dropkicked. Americano is sent outside, but stops Lee’s dive with a kick. Americano tosses Lee over the barricade. We go to commercial!

Lee knocks Americano off the turnbuckle and tries a suplex, it’s blocked but Lee ends up hitting a sitout powerbomb for two. Lee goes for the mask, then hits a couple of superkicks. Kick in the corner, then a dropkick in the corner to a seated Americano gets two. Slap by Americano. Blockbuster gets two for Americano. Lee fights back, hits a Ghetto Stomp for two. Lee hits a flip dive onto Americano. Running headbutt from Americano gets the three count!

Winner: El Grande Americano (6:51 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

I mean, you could tell that Americano was a little bit rusty out there. Extended time off can lead to people being off their game, but he still got the big win.

Michael Cole claims that there was an object in Americano’s mask, but the replays afterward proved inconclusive from where I sit.

Paul Heyman has a conversation with Penta that results in Bron telling Penta to watch his tone. Cero Miedo! Bron also hates Penta’s hand signals.

Stephanie Vaquer gets a video package so we can have some Chilean Hotness on this fine Monday evening. She’ll be in that battle royal with Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile and a cast of thousands.

World Heavyweight Champion & Ring General Gunther makes his way to the ring. He’ll face Bill Goldberg this Saturday night! For the last two weeks, he’s been verbally abusing Bill Goldberg and so far nothing has been done about it. Gunther assumes that Goldberg is afraid of him. Goldberg pulls up in a Chevelle and makes his way into the arena. He enters the ring and walks up to Gunther. He wants to fight now! The fans chant about religious fecal matter. Gunther tries a punch but it’s Goldberg that knocks him down! Goldberg teases a spear, but Gunther rolls out of the ring. Five days!

Cole & Graves run down the SNME & Evolution cards.

Penta & Seth Rollins are WALKING backstage. They’ll face off next!

Penta vs. Seth Rollins (w/Paul Heyman): Penta kicks Rollins outside right away and introduces him to the announce table. Rollins is bounced off the barricade, then chopped by Penta. Another attempt leads to Penta chopping the ring post. Penta hits a rana on Rollins and rolls him back into the ring. Rollins takes the advantage in the ring, but runs into a boot. Penta hits the headstand but Rollins evades the dropkick. Rollins & Penta with some reversals, Rollins gets clotheslined out of the ring and Penta hits the flip dive. We go to commercial!

We return with Rollins on the offensive, he got his eyebrow busted open at some point. Penta fights back with a modified sling blade. Headstand into the basement dropkick by Penta. Penta hits a backstabber on Rollins for two. Rollins catches Penta and hits a gutbuster. Rollins up top, hits a frog splash for two. Penta evades the stomp, Rollins ends up on the top turnbuckle and Penta follows him. Penta headscissors Rollins back into the ring and hits the Penta Driver for two! Penta goes for the Sacrifice, Rollins avoids it and hits a Buckle Bomb, which Penta follows up with a Mexican Destroyer! Rollins breaks the count by grabbing the rope. Penta tries to set something up but Rollins headbutts him in the crotch. Stomp! That gets the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins (10:08 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Fun little match here to main event the show. I’ve enjoyed getting to see Penta compete mainly as a single again, and he got a big chance here to go against one of WWE’s top stars. Seemed to me like it went pretty well.

Bron & Bronson start coming down to the ring, but LA Knight runs through the crowd and beats them there! BFT on Rollins! Knight leaves the ringside area before any harm can come his way! The fans chant for LA Knight as our live event comes to an end.

If you'd like to chime in with your thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs in the comment section!