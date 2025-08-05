Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix! Thanks to Theo Sambus for filling in last Monday, but y’all are stuck with me this week! SummerSlam is in the books and a ton of stuff happened. Most notably for us Monday Night Rawbirds (I dunno, just trying something out here.), Seth Rollins miraculously healed from his knee injury & cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on…C.M. Punk, who had just defeated Gunther for the World Championship. Alas, Rollins is Champion now, while Punk must deal with the fact that his title reign was even shorter than Drew’s.

Naomi retained the World Women’s Championship, but the Judgement Day could not retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship. New Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are here tonight to start something with someone, as is Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. There was also something involving John Cena & somebody else, but that sounds like a matter for the Friday night reviewer. Let’s have a good time, shall we?

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 8.4.25

We get a video package of various events occurring at SummerSlam 2025.

We’re in Brooklyn tonight! Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are WALKING. Naomi is WALKING.

BURN IT DOWN! Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed make their way to the ring. Bronson still has the shoes of Roman Reigns tied around his neck. The crowd sings their little hearts out, then woof and then chant for CM Punk. Paul introduces himself and declares himself the GOAT. He’s our humble oracle, humbled because he stands in the presence of the future of WWE, Bron Breaker. Humbled because he stand in the same ring as the Tribal Thief, the holder of the Shoe a fala, Big Bronson Reed. Now, at this point he would usually introduce us to Roman Reigns. But Roman Reigns hasn’t been champion for year & a half now. Paul would be introducing us to CM Punk, but Punk wasn’t champion long enough for them to put his side plates on the title belt. Punk thought he would be married to that title forever, but Seth Rollins crashed the wedding and stole the honeymoon with the title and she was gooooood. Paul introduces Seth Freakin Rollins. Seth tells Brooklyn “shame on you”, and every single one who turned their back on him after he won the main event of WrestleMania. Who for months taunted him with chants of “CM Punk” or “OTC”. Never ever doubt Seth Freakin Rollins again! Roman & Punk aren’t the World Heavyweight Champion, he is! He’s been a marked man for month. Shame on all the fans and people in that locker room who made it their mission to stop him from cashing in. Rollins always has a Plan B. This Plan B was top secret. He told two people in the world, one his wife & the other his oracle. They have absolute power and there is nobody who can stop them. Rollins tries to dub his group “The Vision”.

LA Knight’s music plays! The Bronsons try to hold LA off, but Seth tells them to let him enter the ring. Knight congratulates the Visionary, the Oracle & the Morons. LA’s not here for a fight, he wants to answer some questions. Why would Rollins fake the injury when he already had the briefcase? The title wasn’t the reason Rollins faked the injury, it’s because he was afraid of Knight really beating him. LA was on vacation, he tuned into SummerSlam and decided he needed to go to Brooklyn. This time he can hurt Rollins way worse than he could have before. No better place than here, no better time than now! Rollins insists he has guts and balls. Rollins teases having the match tonight, and says no to the boos of the crowd.

Adam Pearce arrives on the stage. Normally he wouldn’t make a World title match with no promotion, but normally a World champion and his medical team wouldn’t lie to him and everybody else. To hell with normal! It will be Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the World Championship, tonight in Brooklyn! Since Rollins stole a great moment from the fans, he’s going to steal something from Seth: Bron & Bronson are banned from ringside!

Dominik Mysterio brags about how he beat AJ Styles, then the womenfolk go to talk business. Dom, Finn & JD run into the LWO. Dragon Lee challenges Dom to a match tonight! AJ Styles walks up, and says what Dom did last night was clever. He’s still coming after that title & Dom. Dom will run out of tricks & AJ’s still one of the best in the world. Dom says time is running out because AJ’s getting old.

Rusev vs. Sheamus: I was 0 for 2 on celebrities there. Sheamus hits the ring and Rusev attack right away with shots in the corner. Rusev mounts Sheamus, Sheamus reverses, Sheamus hits a clothesline on Rusev. Another clothesline sends Rusev to the floor. Sheamus jumps off the apron into a kick from Rusev. Rusev tosses Sheamus into the barricade. Rusev runs into some boots in the ring but hits an overhead suplex on Sheamus. Rusev takes over on Sheamus, stomps him down. Uppercut by Rusev, Sheamus & him exchange punches. Rusev knees Sheamus down, goes up top but Sheamus meets him there. White Noise off the middle rope! We see a replay as we go to commercial.

Rusev with some kicks, and Sheamus wants more kicks. Sheamus fires back, hits the Irish Curse on Rusev. Sheamus goes for the 10 beats & Rusev drops him neck first on the top rope. Sheamus tries a Brogue Kick, but Rusev evades. Rusev bounces Sheamus off the ring post to the floor. Rusev runs into a bodyslam on the announce table! Sheamus gets sent into the stairs by Rusev after recovery time. Rusev gives Sheamus the 10 Beats on the barricade. Sheamus returns the favor. The referee finally counts to 10 himself and ends the match.

Winner: Nobody (6:48 shown via double countout)

Match Rating: **1/2

I’m telling ya, it’s going to be a best of 7 and then Mick Foley’s going to show up and make them a tag team. This was pretty much what they’ve been doing but I liked the twist of the countout here.

This obviously doesn’t stop the fight. People are sent into stairs and bounced off hard things. They look at each other with crazed eyes, which is tremendous.

Earlier today, the New Day get yelled at in appreciation by Grayson Waller. They’re not in the right frame of mind to fight. Grayson yells at Adam Pearce, who was talking to Penta. Pearce says they can have a title shot when they earn one, and Grayson has earned himself a match with Penta.

Penta vs. Grayson Waller: Red Penta and Grayson wearing yellow, are we still doing the Hogan tributes? Grayson struts then hits a headlock. Penta struts and walks on Waller’s back. Rana sends Waller outside, then the New Day theme hits! Xavier & Kofi walk down to the ring, eventually the action starts again. Penta goes for the headstand kick, but Waller blocks and sends him into the announce table. Clothesline on the floor by Waller and we go to commercial.

Penta kicks Waller then hits a reverse sling blade followed by a backbreaker. Headstand kick by Penta. Corey apologizes to the New Day for Cole’s behavior. Waller hits a sitout powerbomb for two. Waller misses a top rope elbow. Penta & Waller trade kicks. Waller rolls into the ring into a superkick. Penta hits a Mexican Destroyer & gets the win!

Winner: Penta (5:15 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Some decent spots here, I feel like they could have a really good match with some more time one of these days. I’m not really sure what the New Day are doing these days with this presentation, but as long as they’re having fun it’s all good.

Kofi & Xavier step up to Penta. Xavier gets pushed over Kofi, both are sent out of the ring! Pents dons Xavier’s hat, throws it towards New Day and dives onto them on the floor!

Charlotte Flair & Alexis Bliss’s conversation is interrupted by Rusev & Sheamus still fighting. Rusev & Sheamus fight off and Bliss & Flair continue talking. They’re next!

We see a video package of Brock Lesnar’s return on Sunday night to massacre John Cena. You know, Cena obviously wants to get massacred again, which is kinda weird but I’m not here to kink shame. Michael Cole & Corey Graves are at the announce booth. John Cena will be on SmackDown this week.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss make their entrance. That’s some top notch posing! Charlotte says this might be her first “you deserve it” chant. It’s nice to do things as we instead of just me. If Alexis stops hitting her in the head, maybe they could be…Charlotte won’t complete it. They try to count up their title reigns, but Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez appear. They wouldn’t want to be friends with Charlotte, all that matters is bringing gold back to the Judgment Day. They never back down from a challenge and are going to kick their a-words. Adam Pearce comes out and makes the match official!

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez: Raquel works out of an Alexa headscissors. Tag to Roxanne, she sends Alexa into the turnbuckle twice, Alexa reverses the third and ranas Roxanne. Roxanne sends Alexa into Charlotte. Charlotte faces off with Raquel. They send each other into the turnbuckle. Charlotte ranas Raquel and shoulderblocks her down. Raquel knocks Charlotte down and Roxanne tags in. Charlotte gets sent to the floor and then Roxanne hits a tope suicida. Charlotte is rolled back into the ring and kicked in the corner. Roxanne holds Charlotte, then Charlotte takes over and can make the tag to Alexa. Double Natural Selection gets a nearfall. Alexa kicks Raquel to the floor, goes for a cannonball but Raquel drives her into the barricade. Alexa is sent into the timekeeper’s area as we go to commercial.

Roxanne Perez is on another level tonight if you know what I’m sayin.

Alexa hits a swinging DDT and tags Charlotte! Charlotte with a double crossbody, then some chops. Front walkover into a clothesline! Charlotte with a fallaway slam on Roxanne. She lines them up for the double moonsault, hits it! Raquel kicks out at two! Tag to Roxanne, a kick into a side Texan legsweep gets two. Roxanne works over Charlotte, Pop Rox is blocked, Charlotte drops Roxanne into the turnbuckle and clotheslines her to the floor. Roxanne meets Charlotte up top and hits a rana to the mat! Raquel with the corkscrew elbow, but Alexa breaks the count at two. Alexa sent back outside. Charlotte boots Raquel to the floor, tags Alexa. Roxanne sends Charlotte to the floor and gets ready for a dive, but Alexa sneaks up on her! Sister Abagail gets the three count.

Winner: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (9:46 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

I’ve been a huge fan of the Charlotte/Alexa team since it started. Both girls have done so much, to the point where we’re kinda tired of them. I can’t remember the last time I was this interested in both Charlotte & Alexa, and hope this keeps going for awhile.

The Kabuki Warriors & IYO SKY talk about maybe getting back together, but IYO doesn’t seem high on the idea. Rhea Ripley walks up and they walk off. Rhea wants IYO to beat Naomi so she can finally beat her. IYO says that Rhea will never beat her.

Cole & Graves throw it to the highlight of the night, which was Bayley appearing during last night’s Intercontinental Championship match and helping Becky win probably accidentally. Bayley walks backstage and finds Lyra. Lyra is furious with Bayley. They screw things up for each other. She’s not her friend or her enemy, just stay out of her life.

Non-Title Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee: Dom slaps Lee, Lee sends Dom over the top rope, then hits the tope suicida. Back in the ring, Lee punches away in the corner. Dom drops Lee’s neck off the rope and sends him outside. Dom rolls Lee into the ring and hits the Eddie hilo for two. Lee evades the 619, they exchange shots. They go for moves on the apron, Dom hits the DDT. We go to commercial!

Dom runs into an elbow, Lee hits a superkick. Basement kick in the corner by Lee. Lee removes the elbow pad and hits a flying forearm for two. Dom does some funky stuff on the ropes before Lee hits a sitout powerbomb for two. Lee goes up top but Dom meets him. Dom gets crotched and put in the Tree of Woe for the Ghetto Stomp! EL GRANDE AMERICANO IS HERE! THERE’S ANOTHER ONE! THERE’S ANOTHER ONE! THEY ALL ATTACK LEE! Dom legsweeps Lee, then uses the ropes to pin him!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio (5:39 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

The finish there is somehow both awesome and terrible at the same time, which means it works. I’m not sure about it though, I would have preferred the different Americanos to never appear at the same time. We’ll see if this was a better idea or not.

AJ Styles’ music hits! Dom tries to hit him with the boot, but that doesn’t work and AJ sends him outside! AJ daps up Dragon Lee.

JACKIE REDMOND is with Sami Zayn and asks him about proving Karrion Kross wrong at SummerSlam. He wanted to use the lead pipe on Kross, but that’s not who he wants to be. He wants to and will be a world champion, and wants to do it right. He’s moving forward, and Sheamus & Rusev brawl into his interview! Sami gets smacked by Rusev!

OK, Method Man I know! Not anybody else there though. Damn I’m out of touch.

Becky Lynch comes out to her new music that absolutely shocked me at SummerSlam. I thought I had too much of the gummy for a few minutes there. Ding dong, Lyra is gone! No more opportunities as long as Becky is Champion, which will be for a very long time. Time to open the door to new competitors that understand what it is to step in the ring with the greatest female wrestler of all time. Physically she’s fine…

Nikki Bella makes her way to the ring! She was listening to Becky back there, and everything she said was right. She remembers when Becky started out, and knew it would be ok to step away because the division was in good hands. Becky turned out to be such a disappointment! She’s stabbed everyone in the back and handcuffed a generation. This is the best the division has ever been, but why did Becky come back? Was she really that jealous, or was Hollywood not what she thought it would be. She’s a featured player in the hottest move in America, Happy Gilmore 2! Nikki’s role got cut at Becky’s behest! (OK, I thought I was losing my mind when I saw Nikki’s name in the credits and didn’t remember seeing her. I tend to notice me some Nikki Bella.) Nikki says Becky is a liar just like her husband. The difference is we bought Seth’s BS, not hers. Becky tells her not to talk about her & her hot husband, the greatest wrestling couple of all time. At one point that would have been Nikki and her-oh, she can’t see him anymore! OH DAMN GIRL! Becky came up to combat Nikki’s era. Nikki challenges Becky to a title match. Nikki leads a YES chant. Becky says we never went one on one because, and then she cheapshots Nikki!

Byron Saxton is with Naomi. Naomi feels great about her win. She warned them not to be shocked, and now they all look stupid. She’ll defend her championship next week against IYO SKY. Stephanie Vaquer says whoever is the champion, the title will belong to her after Clash in Paris. Naomi threatens to stuff Vaquer’s horns up her behind and shakes her posterior.

Gunther will be out indefinitely after injuries suffered at SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes will be on Smackdown Friday night. Next week, Sami Zayn will take on Rusev! Naomi will defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY.

LA Knight is WALKING! His title match is next!

Natalya tells Becky that what she did to Becky was wrong. Becky says she did nothing wrong. Natalya challenges her to a match next week, Becky agrees, but says she actually agrees to a match with Maxine Dupri! Maxine, Natalya & Tozawa are shocked.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) (w/Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight: LA smacks Seth down and into the corner. Rollins fights back with punches and kicks. Clothesline by Knight. Vertical suplex by Knight for a one count. Knight with a spinning neckbreaker. Boot to Seth’s head. Clothesline in the corner, Seth with a kick to LA, who backdrops Seth over the top rope. Rollins hides behind Heyman, but LA gets around him and sends Rollins off the announce table. Seth rams LA into the ring and then the barricade. Rollins suplexes Knight on top of it and knocks him off as we go to commercial.

Rollins has been on the offensive while we were away. Chop in the corner by Seth, LA fights back. Rollins blocks some punches, goes for a Pedigree but LA backdrops out of it. Rollins sends Knight off the turnbuckle, then climbs up top. LA jumps up and hits a superplex! Cover gets two! Rollins & Knight exchange shots. The Yeahs win it, then a clothesline & a California legsweep. Neckbreaker by Knight gets two. Knight hits a powerslam, but Rollins blocks the elbowdrop. Buckly bomb by Seth, Stomp misses, LA hits the Gravy Train for two! BFT is blocked, Rollins with a rollup for two, Stomp & Pedigree evaded, LA hits a DDT. Springboard top rope elbow by Knight, BFT is blocked again. Knight kicks Rollins over the announce table. Rollins gets his head bounced off the table while the fans say YEAH. Rollins with a headbutt to Knight’s lower nutsac region. Knight’s head gets bounced off the post. Rollins breaks the count and starts undoing the ringside padding. Knight’s head bounces off the ringpost again. Rollins takes Knight down and says he’ll make him never walk again. Rollins sets up for a stomp, but the crowd cheers and here comes CM Punk out of the audience to attack Rollins!

Winner: Seth Rollins (11:25 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: ***

I thought this was a good test for LA Knight, a guy whose future we hear a lot about around here. Some of us think he’s due for bigger & better things, like maybe being a World Champion one day. I thought he came off as a credible challenger to Rollins here, and people would have only been surprised he won because Rollins is expected to be a long term champion. I say do whatever you can do with the guy, yeah.

Punk & Rollins brawl around ringside. Punk & Knight argue for a second before Punk gets out of the ring…BRON BREAKKER RUNS OVER HIM! Bronson Reed starts beating on Knight in the ring. Bron spears Knight down. Rollins hits the Stomp on Knight, then has one for Punk. Rollins, Breakker & Reed stand tall over Punk before vacating. They pose in the aisle…then ROMAN REIGNS’ music hits! Superman punch for Reed! Breakker gets tossed off the steps! Rollins stands in the ring and Roman wants to join. Rollins rolls right out. Breakker tried a spear, Roman takes him down, Reed’s in there too and Rollins hits the Stomp on Reigns. Bron hits the superfast spear on Roman. Bronson goes up top and hits the TSUNAMI on Roman! Another one! Bronson hits a third in the face of security & officials. Rollins & Pearce jaw at each other. Reed takes Reigns’ shoes off again! The live event has ended.

