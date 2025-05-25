Cook’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 5.24.25 Review  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC! We’ve got five big matches scheduled for tonight featuring some of the biggest stars of WWE. Last time WWE was on NBC, Jey Uso was challenging for the World Championship. Now he is World Champion, and he’ll be defending the title against Logan Paul. John Cena returns to Saturday Night to take on somebody that grew up idolizing him, R-Truth. We’ve got that along with all sorts of other wrestling action, so it should be a good time!

Cook’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Review 5.24.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

The booming voice of Joe Tessitore welcomes us to Tampa and we get to look at water. We see Drew McIntyre WALKING through the arena. Damian Priest WALKS through a hallway, as do Chelsea Green & the Secret Hervice. Chelsea has some American flags for the people. Zelina Vega exits an elevator. R-Truth has a little difficulty rolling his luggage in. Logan Paul talks to some ham n’ eggers. Jey Uso WALKS around outside.

We see the opening video package with all the cool old clips followed by the new stuff.

Pyro & ballyhoo! Joe is joined by Jesse “The Body” Ventura wearing his jacket & Malcolm X hat from the WCW days. Jesse talks about the upcoming steel cage match between Priest & McIntyre and wonders why anyone would agree to such a stipulation. Joe throws it to Michael Cole & Pat McAfee at ringside for our first match!

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman): The look of the entranceway that resembles syndicated WWF shows of my childhood is just more evidence that everything peaked in the early 90s. Things immediately break down. Seth gets sent outside, then Bron joins him after a double clothesline. Then the referee decides to ring the bell 34 seconds after I assumed the match started. No respect for us dirtsheet writers, I tell ya. Seth gains the advantage on Sami after a Bron cheapshot. Bron tags in and goes crazy, culminating in a diving Breakkerline on Sami that sends them over the table. We go to commercial!

Bron continues working Sami over when we return. He also makes Punk distract the referee for kicks and giggles. Vertical suplex gets a two count. Sami avoids the double team and sends Bron to the floor. Rolls and makes the tag to Punk, who hits a leg lariat and a swinging neckbreaker on Rollins before tearing off his shirt. GTS gets blocked, Punk hits a Code Red for two. Knee in the corner, Breakker runs up for the 2 for 1 bulldog clothesline. Top rope elbow on Rollins gets two. Bron saves Seth from the GTS, Seth with a Pedigree for two. Sami made the save, and he & Bron go at it. Bron ends up flying over the top again, Sami hits the bouncing moonsault to the floor! A slow mo of that as we go to commercial.

Punk & Rollins exchange punches when we return. Punk with some knees, goes for the GTS but Rollins slips out. Punk avoids the stomp and there’s a double clothesline to put both down. Sami & Bron tag in. Bron avoids Blue Thunder, but Sami hits the arm wringer into a tornado DDT! Seth keeps Sami from doing the kick, but Punk dives onto him on the floor. Exploder in the corner by Sami, he goes for the Helluva kick but Paul Heyman trips Sami up! Somebody’s at ringside…it’s BRONSON REED! He spears Punk through the barricade by gawd! Sami eats a spear in the ring by Bron, and that’s all she wrote.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker (6:54 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

What I saw of this match was very good, but as is often an issue on these shows, I didn’t get to see very much of it. I’m sure what we didn’t see was fine. I also dig the return of Bronson Reed as part of Heyman’s new dangerous grouping of wrestlers.

Bronson joins Seth & Bron in the ring and hugs Seth! Obviously Seth would rather have the guy that Tsunamied him 25 times on his side than as an opponent. Punk runs in and gets squashed by Reed. TSUNAMI to Punk! The fans want one more but they don’t get one.

Cathy Kelly is with Chelsea Green & the Secret Hervice. Chelsea was in mourning, but now it’s Saturday night. The votes are in, and she will begin her second term as United States Champion. Bad night to have not much of a voice to work with, but Chelsea got her point across.

Moments ago, Bronson Reed ran over CM Punk, Tsunamied him and sent him home in a box basically.

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green (w/The Secret Hervice): Chelsea has gone back to her red, white & blue (w/gold) attire after some time wearing black. I’ve yet to find a color Chelsea looks bad in, so I’m good with whatever. Chelsea attacks first and sends Zelina head-first into the top turnbuckle. Chelsea misses a running boot, Zelina with a rollup for two. Elbow by Vega, flying headscissors. Chelsea powerbombs Zelina on the floor, back in the ring and a cover for two. Chelsea bashes Zelina’s face into the mat, talks some smack, runs the ropes and throws Zelina to the mat for two. Knee to the back and a stretch by Chelsea, Zelina gets thrown down again and put in a chinlock. Zelina with a jawbreaker, but Chelsea with a boot. Chelsea stomps a mudhole and almost walks it dry in the corner. Springboard Vader Bomb misses. Zelina with a running clothesline, another and then a back suplex. Kip-up, then knees in the corner by Zelina. Green ducks a top rope move, then turns Zelina inside out. Zelina hits a backstabber, goes for the 619 but it’s mostly blocked by the ropes. Piper Niven crotches Zelina up top, but Chelsea following her up leads to a Code Red off the middle rope by Zelina! That’ll end it.

Winner: Zelina Vega (5:10 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

Zelina’s championship reign continues, and now one must wonder what colors Chelsea Green will be sporting next week. The match was decent enough, and the male chauvinist pig side of my personality will never complain too much about Chelsea or Zelina getting some TV time.

Chelsea got busted open sometime during all that. That’s no way to treat the greatest Canadian Women’s United States Champion of All Time!

Jimmy Hart is in attendance and looks just like he did in the clips shown on this broadcast. Bushwhacker Luke gives him a lick.

El Hijo Del Vikingo will take on Chad Gable at Worlds Collide! We see clips of Vikingo flying all over the place, and there he is at ringside.

A video package documenting John Cena’s turn to the dark side airs. It serves as a good way to catch everybody up on that, from the people that only tune in occasionally to those of us that watch every week and forget that John Cena’s a thing. Us older folks get forgetful sometimes.

Atlanta will host the Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event & Evolution in July! Sounds like a good time to me.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth: Obviously a non-title match here, as R-Truth winning the Undisputed WWE Championship is not something we’re worthy of seeing. Lilian Garcia has an elaborate introduction for John, I guess she also decided to wait over two decades before turning heel. R-Truth comes out to Cena’s music like he’s Paul Orndorff going after Hulk Hogan in 1986. He’s also got the Cena starter kit complete with jorts. Cena has enough and clotheslines R-Truth down and pounds him on the mat. Cena with a punch in the corner, then a hard Irish whip. Truth lost some earrings on that, Cena tosses them down on him. Shoulderblock by Cena, then another one. Protobomb by Cena, then the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth slips out of the AA and hits some shoulder blocks of his own. Protobomb, Five Knuckle Shuffle! Truth hits the AA, but that only gets two. Truth locks in an STF. Cena rolls outside, then sends Truth into the ringpost. Cena gets his title belt and gets ready to hit Truth with it in the ring. Cena pauses, then looks to the fans to see what they think. He hands it to the referee, then low blows Truth. Cena hits the AA and gets the pinfall.

Winner: John Cena (4:25 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

R-Truth doing the tribute gimmick was probably the best way to do this match. I don’t see it silencing any of the critics of Cena’s current run. I think it’d go better if Cena was around more, but the guy can only be around when he can be around. We haven’t gotten that cloning technology approved yet.

Cena lands the belt shot after the match and walks off to the jeers of the crowd. They thank him after he leaves, because of course.

Jey Uso is walking backstage when he sees John Cena! Jey reminds Cena that he eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. John’s looking forward to the next time he sees Jey. He likes the idea of a YouTuber winning the World Championship, as that combined with Cena leaving as champion just might ruin wrestling.

Lelani Kai is in the house, as is Tatanka! Good thing Tatanka didn’t lick Lelani’s face like Luke did to Jimmy Hart, huh? Jesse has joined Michael & Pat at the announce booth, and they discuss his match on a Tampa SNME in January 1986. Jesse yaps over Lilian’s explanation of the steel cage match, which I’m sure drove somebody insane backstage.

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Contrary to what the Body tells us, NBC allowed at least two steel cage matches that I can think of back in the 1980s. Of course, those aired in the Saturday late night time slot, not prime time. Drew beats Damian up and takes a chair into the ring as the bell rings. Damian hits a Flatliner then a superkick to change the momentum. Drew elbows out of the choke, then runs into a boot. Damian misses in the corner and Drew knocks his head off the cage. Drew rams Damian headfirst into the cage, then we go to commercial.

Drew tries to climb out of the cage but Damian follows him up and they both stand on the top rope. Damian gets knocked off, Drew tries a move but Damian moves and hits a kick. South of Heaven gets two for Damian. Priest climbs up, Drew follows and grabs his leg to keep him stuck on top of the cage. Drew hooks him up and hits the superplex! Kip-up by Drew, and he sets up for the Claymore. He hits it, but it only gets two! Shots exchanged, and it goes on and on! Damian gets the advantage, hits an elbow in the corner. Drew tries another Claymore, it’s blocked. Crucifix pin gets two for Damian. Drew uses South of Heaven and that only gets two. Drew gets the chair and rams it into Damian before hitting him on the back a couple of times. Drew shrugs before going before a Claymore in the corner with a chair. That misses, and Damian gets the chair. He sticks in on Drew’s throat and rams it into the mat. Another South of Heaven! He places Drew’s head on the chair on the mat, and gets another chair for the ol’ Conchairto. Cole reminds us that Damian used that on his mentor Edge years ago. The door opens and Damian walks out onto the floor while Drew remains motionless.

Winner: Damian Priest (8:52 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

To be honest, I never really got into this feud. Both guys usually had other stuff going on that was more interesting, like Priest’s split with Judgment Day or Drew’s feud with CM Punk. This never felt like it had the personal animosity of those feuds. It’s interesting that they kept it going off & on and gave it a proper conclusion, hopefully it’ll lead both guys in compelling directions.

Jesse doesn’t approve of somebody winning by walking out the door. I’m sure he has at one point or another! Hell, if Jesse ever won a cage match it was probably by walking out the door or being drug out by a manager. Drew shrugs off the referees and officials trying to assist him out of the ring.

The US Express are here! Joe & Jesse rejoin us. Jesse is most impressed with the return of Bronson Reed, who will be a force to be reckoned with.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul: Time to Yeet! Cole informs us that Jey & Jimmy Uso debuted on Raw fifteen years ago tonight, which makes me feel incredibly old. Then again, what doesn’t? Bell rings at 9:50 Eastern if you’re scoring at home, or even if you’re alone. Shoulderblock by Jey, then a punch after a Logan leapfrog. Up & over in the corner, Logan fights back with a kick, then hits a blockbuster. Kip up by Paul, Jey rolls outside and gets dived on once Logan notices. We go to commercial!

Jey knocks Logan down in the corner, then hits the Umaga butt smash for two. Jey goes up top, Logan blocks with the knees and rolls Jey up for two. Logan lifts Jey up and hits a Finlay roll. Lionsault meets Jey’s knees! Pop-up Samoan drop gets a two count for Jey. Logan tears the turnbuckle pad off before getting tossed outside. Jey goes for the tope suicida but meets Logan’s right hand. Logan goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Jey catches him with a superkick for two instead. Jey charges Logan, but Logan moves and Jey’s head hits the exposed turnbuckle! A punch gets a two count on Jey. Jey back with another superkick, he goes up top and hits the Uso Splash…IT’S JOHN CENA! Cena pulls the referee out and attacks Jey Uso! It’s CODY RHODES! Cody attacks Cena with a Goldust uppercut and the Cross Rhodes! Logan has knucks, but he gets speared by Jey! Another Uso Splash gets the three count!

Winner: Jey Uso (7:00 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

The main drama here for me was whether they’d get the match done before 10 PM. It was pretty solid though, and the run-ins at the end helped keep things moving onto the next thing. That’s good ol’ school booking there, even if a YouTuber is involved!

Cody has a microphone and tells Cena that he’s ruined enough. Cena has a partner in Logan, Cody has a brother he can trust in Jey, they’ll see them at Money in the Bank! Cody hits the closing line just before we go off the air, what a freaking professional.

If you'd like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section!