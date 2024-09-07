Copa Independencia Finals Set For CMLL 91st Anniversary Show

The finals are set in the Copa Independencia tournament, as Titan will battle Mascara Dorada at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary Show. CMLL had two qualifier phases on the August 30 and September 6 episodes of Viernes Espectacular, with Dorada winning Phase One and Titan winning Phase Two. The 91st Anniversary event happens on September 13. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) vs. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca)

* CMLL Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Zeuxis

* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament Finals: Titán vs. Máscara Dorada

* Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Rocky Romero, KOJIMA & Orange Cassidy.

* Místico vs. Chris Jericho.

* Mask Quadrangular: Hechicero vs. El Valiente vs. Esfinge vs. Euforia