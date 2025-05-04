Cope Looks Back at ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ With Randy Orton At Backlash 2020

Cope competed in the self-proclaimed ‘greatest wrestling match ever’ as Edge at WrestleMania Backlash in 2020, and he recently reflected on the bout. The match took place during the height of the pandemic and the WWE-promoted title of the match pushed it to unrealistic expectations, something that Cope spoke about in an interview with Kenny McIntosh from Inside the Ropes. You can see highlights below:

On the match itself: “It felt like a no-win situation. I definitely wish that Backlash match could have been in front of more than just 20 students at the PC, because I’m still really proud of it, and the circumstances that Randy and I were put in to pull something off were pretty ridiculous. You tell me, ‘We’re going to build the greatest wrestling match ever, only there’s no audience.’ Well, what does that even mean? There’s no such thing as the greatest anything, unless you’re in an actual athletic contest. We know who the best hockey team is, they win the Stanley Cup. There’s no such thing as a greatest match, because it’s different for everybody. But okay, here we go, let’s give something a shot here. And it was super fun. It was a great challenge, but I wish that one had an audience, for sure,” Copeland told Inside the Ropes.

On if the match would have been better with an audience: “With a crowd, they would have been all over that. It would have been so good.”