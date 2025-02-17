Cope Details How He Approaches Wrestling Promos

Cope recently reflected on the art of the wrestling promo and explained how he approaches them. The AEW star spoke with DownUnder The Ring’s Deej and spoke about his mindset going into a promo, explaining that he looks for one thing that he can connect to and believe to make it all work.

“The one thing when, even when I talk to younger talent, ‘How do you approach a promo?,'” he began (per Fightful). “I find one thing that Adam, the person, actually believes. Then, hopefully, the fiction should follow that truth, and that’s generally what I try to do: find one thing that I can bite into, not as a performer, but as a human being. Go, “Right, okay, I actually believe that.'”

He concluded, “So if I can focus on that, that’s gonna come out with some real intent, and hopefully, everything else kind of falls in line.”

Cope will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution next month.