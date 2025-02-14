Cope Explains Why He Sees Injuries as Opportunities

In an interview with Wrestle Radio Australia (via Fightful), Cope spoke about how he views injuries and why he doesn’t see them as a reason to get upset, but instead as challenges. Cope recently returned from a broken leg he suffered at Double or Nothing.

He said: “Not really. No. I look at injuries as challenges. You know, I don’t… I try to reframe them as opposed to like, this kind of demoralizing thing. It’s like, right, okay. One more to come back from. One more to prove I can work through these things. You know, I take some pride in that. I don’t want to get injured, but it’s part of what we do. Find me a wrestler who’s never been injured. It’s impossible. It’s part of it.”