Cope Explains Why He Sees Injuries as Opportunities
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestle Radio Australia (via Fightful), Cope spoke about how he views injuries and why he doesn’t see them as a reason to get upset, but instead as challenges. Cope recently returned from a broken leg he suffered at Double or Nothing.
He said: “Not really. No. I look at injuries as challenges. You know, I don’t… I try to reframe them as opposed to like, this kind of demoralizing thing. It’s like, right, okay. One more to come back from. One more to prove I can work through these things. You know, I take some pride in that. I don’t want to get injured, but it’s part of what we do. Find me a wrestler who’s never been injured. It’s impossible. It’s part of it.”
