Cope and Jay White Steal Jon Moxley’s Briefcase On AEW Dynamite

Cope and Jay White stole Jon Moxley’s briefcase with the AEW World Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw White and Cope team up to steal the briefcase.

The segment saw Cope take out Moxley with a steel chair before he and White snagged the briefcase, then shut Marina Shafir in a room before walking off with it. You can see the segment below.

Cope and White will battle Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Grand Slam Australia.