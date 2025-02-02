wrestling / News

Cope Officially Challenges Jon Moxley for AEW Revolution

February 1, 2025
Adam Copeland AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland, or Cope, just challenged Jon Moxley to a match for the AEW World title at Revolution next month. Cope has been feuding with Mox for weeks, ever since his return at World’s End. This led to tonight’s Collision, where the challenge was made. The match is not official at this time.

Adam Copeland

