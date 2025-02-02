Cope Officially Challenges Jon Moxley for AEW Revolution

Adam Copeland, or Cope, just challenged Jon Moxley to a match for the AEW World title at Revolution next month. Cope has been feuding with Mox for weeks, ever since his return at World’s End. This led to tonight’s Collision, where the challenge was made. The match is not official at this time.

The Rated R Superstar COPE wants AEW World Champ Jon Moxley to look in the mirror and RESPECT those who laid the foundation in this business!

And the CHALLENGE is thrown DOWN!

Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/XB7Har1dbB

