Cope Says It’s ‘Probably Time To Call It A Day’ After AEW Contract Ends

Cope says he’s looking at the likely end of his in-ring career once his AEW contract expires. The AEW star spoke with First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo and during the conversation he was asked how much longer he thinks he’ll continue wrestling.

“Not much longer,” Cope said (per Fightful). “The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now. I’ll have a match and it’ll take me a good week to finally start walking normal.”

He continued, “I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs]. Lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after.”

No word as of yet on when Cope will return to AEW TV after being assaulted by FTR at AEW Dynasty.